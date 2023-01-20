PHOTOS - Warriors at Celtics: Boston outlasts Golden State 121-118 in overtime at the Garden

The Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors might tell you otherwise, but it was very clear both teams were taking this regular season game far more seriously than they do most others when the Dubs made the trip to TD Garden on Thursday night.

And while the game in almost every way looked like it might have been another installment of the 2022 Finals, it ended well for the Celtics as the team came alive in the fourth quarter, putting the tilt away 121-118 in overtime forced by a late trey by Jaylen Brown (16 points, 9 rebounds), his first made 3 of the game.

Great games — 39.8% shooting from the floor and 31.7% from deep aside — from Jayson Tatum (34 points, 19 boards, 6 assists, 3 steals) and Al Horford (20 points, 10 boards, 3 blocks) in particular won the day.

Solid games from Marcus Smart (18 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals), Robert Williams III (14 points, 11 boards), and Malcolm Brogdon (14 points, 7 rebounds) off the bench kept the game close until the stars caught fire.

Let’s take a look at some of the best plays captured in images from the Celtics’ 46th game of their 2022-23 campaign.

