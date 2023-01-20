ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evergreen Park, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Boys Bowling | Stagg charges to first state finals appearance

For Stagg, it’s a first. For Sandburg, it’s a return trip. Both teams survived the Plainfield North Sectional at Town & Country Lanes in Joliet to advance to the state tournament. The finals will be Friday, Jan. 27 and Saturday, and 28 at St. Claire Bowl in Fairview Heights.
ORLAND PARK, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy