Read full article on original website
Related
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Trump’s golf course photo with Philadelphia mob boss raises questions
Spokesman won’t say if ex-president knows Joseph ‘Skinny Joey’ Merlino, saying he ‘takes countless photos with people’
Kevin McCarthy reportedly ‘will never leave’ Marjorie Taylor Greene
The far-right Republican congresswoman was a fierce advocate of the House speaker during the 15-vote marathon for the office
Porterville Recorder
Justice Dept. sues Google over digital advertising dominance
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department and eight states filed an antitrust suit against Google on Tuesday, seeking to shatter its alleged monopoly on the entire ecosystem of online advertising as a hurtful burden to advertisers, consumers and even the U.S. government. The government alleged in the complaint that...
Porterville Recorder
NCNW HIRES NEW PRESIDENT AND CEO: Lauded Civil Rights Organization Changes Governance Structure First Time in 88-Years
WASHINGTON, D.C., Jan. 24, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Today, National Council of Negro Women, Inc. (NCNW) announced Shavon Arline-Bradley was hired to serve as the organization’s first president and chief executive officer. After 88 years, the organization changed its governance structure to work more efficiently. “We are excited...
Comments / 0