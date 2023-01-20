ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wild Orchid Media

From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Porterville Recorder

Justice Dept. sues Google over digital advertising dominance

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department and eight states filed an antitrust suit against Google on Tuesday, seeking to shatter its alleged monopoly on the entire ecosystem of online advertising as a hurtful burden to advertisers, consumers and even the U.S. government. The government alleged in the complaint that...
Porterville Recorder

NCNW HIRES NEW PRESIDENT AND CEO: Lauded Civil Rights Organization Changes Governance Structure First Time in 88-Years

WASHINGTON, D.C., Jan. 24, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Today, National Council of Negro Women, Inc. (NCNW) announced Shavon Arline-Bradley was hired to serve as the organization’s first president and chief executive officer. After 88 years, the organization changed its governance structure to work more efficiently. “We are excited...

