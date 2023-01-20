Read full article on original website
Educators voice opposition to school voucher bill as it moves to full Senate debate
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A group of educators went to the Utah State Capitol on Monday evening to oppose a school voucher bill. The bill would give teachers a $6,000 raise, but it ties those raises to a $42 million voucher program. The bill passed through a Senate...
Experts educate Utahns on sledding safety after several injuries this season
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Intermountain Healthcare officials are providing safety tips for sledding after multiple crashes and injuries this season. Porter Wennergren said he can't remember much about a sledding incident that left him with a concussion. “I hit a jump and I fell off my sled and...
Utah Senate votes to approve new state flag
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Senate has approved a new state flag, but one more vote remains until it heads to the House of Representatives. The Senate gave the thumbs up to the flag Monday by approving Senate Bill 31 in a 18 to 9 vote. The...
Utah plastic surgeon, 3 others charged on alleged COVID-19 vaccine fraud scheme
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — The board-certified specialist of a Midvale plastic surgery institution along with three of his colleagues were charged January 11, 2023 on several offenses relating to their alleged conspiracy to defraud the United States by falsifying and distributing COVID-19 vaccines and COVID-19 Vaccination Record Cards provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to "fraudulent vax card seekers" in Utah.
Local organizers oppose statewide tax cuts, call for investments in Utah's future instead
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — While Utah lawmakers have expressed that they are looking to cut taxes statewide, some citizens have acknowledged their opposition to this choice. Representatives of service providers and advocates for the poor seeking to prioritize the state's unmet needs such as clean air, lake preservation and affordable housing said they want to see more investments in their causes in a press conference that was held at the Utah State Capitol on Monday.
UHP officials warn of 'treacherous driving conditions', advise Utahns to stay home
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officials have warned of "slick and treacherous driving conditions" along the Wasatch Front as a result of Sunday morning's snow storm. Utah Highway Patrol Colonel Rapich said that extra Troopers are assisting the Utah Department of Transportation Sunday "as this very cold storm system is impacting the Wasatch Front." Colonel Rapich added that roads are frozen, snow covered and slick, prompting many crashes.
Utah group helps bring Ukrainian orphans home to adoptive family
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Nearly a year ago, we reported on a Utah group that was able to bring a Ukrainian orphan home to his adoptive family in the U.S just as Russia began invading Ukraine. The group said that the war would not stop their efforts to help even more children.
