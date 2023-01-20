The Iconic Rihanna Performances To Revisit Before Her Super Bowl Halftime Show

From Rihanna’s 2005 debut on the music scene with “Pon de Replay” to her most recent music for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever , the Barbadian singer, actress and businesswoman has very much earned her spot at the 2023 Super Bowl LVII halftime show , which happens in just a few weeks. Across almost two decades as one of the most popular and impressive voices in pop music, Rihanna has showcased her on-stage talent again and again throughout her career, making her upcoming first live performance in five years something to be really excited about. While we anticipate her halftime show, let’s take a look back.

Rihanna stepped away from music in recent years, but has accomplished a ton of other things lately. She’s been busy launching her cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty and lingerie brand Savage X Fenty, including her own Savage X Fenty fashion show , showcasing the line last year. The singer also welcomed her first child with A$AP Rocky back in May. Ahead of the Super Bowl Halftime show that has Rihanna “nervous, but excited,” revisit these iconic live performances from Rihanna of the past.

Rihanna Takes Over The 2016 MTV VMAs With Four Medleys

Just months prior to Rihanna’s hiatus from the world of music, the singer was honored with MTV’s lifetime achievement distinction, the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards. In celebration of this, Rihanna took over the VMAs by taking the stage to perform four different medleys from her music catalogue. Above is the first that opened the show, featuring some of her biggest hits: "Don't Stop the Music,” "Only Girl (In the World)," "We Found Love" and "Where Have You Been." She looked effortless, polished and like she was having a blast as she sang and danced at Madison Square Gardon. You can check out all four performances on Rihanna’s YouTube .

Rihanna And Britney Spears Perform S&M At The 2011 Billboard Music Awards

Rihanna has always been one to find herself incredible collaborators in her music throughout her career, which comes up a lot when looking at her most memorable performances. One all-time great onstage team up for the singer happened during the 2011 Billboard Music Awards when she performed her saucy single “S&M.” After singing the song in white leather with handcuffs on and a creatively suggestive use of backup dancers showing up as hands reaching for her, Britney Spears joined her in black leather later in the song to turn up the heat.

SZA And Drake Share Stage With Rihanna At The 2016 BRIT Awards

After years of radio pop hits, Rihanna really floored music fans with her last 2016 album ANTI . The album was the icon’s most experimental release yet and memorably featured two major collaborations on it. With SZA on the opening track “Consideration” and with Drake on viral hit “Work.” At the 2016 BRIT Awards, Rihanna brought them both along for a super sleek performance that looks like a music video. SZA’s vocals play a supporting role as they sing their song before Drake comes in and they dance on each other among some well-orchestrated stage lighting.

Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Heat Up The 2012 MTV Video Music Awards

2012 was arguably Rihanna’s biggest year as an artist considering she’d just released her sixth studio album Talk That Talk and then went right to putting out her seventh, Unapologetic . In between those albums, Rihanna opened the VMAs alongside A$AP Rocky, who she is now a parent with over a decade later. He added to her red hot performance of “Cockiness,” even grabbing her butt on national television long before they’d become a known item. The singer then moved into a performance of “We Found Love” with Calvin Harris, which remains her biggest hit of all time.

Rihanna And Coldplay Duet At The 2012 Paralympic Games Closing Ceremony

Just three days after Rihanna’s above VMA performance, the singer flew from Los Angeles to London to perform at the 2012 Summer Paralympics closing ceremony with Coldplay, and she had a seriously grand entrance. Rihanna rolled up on a moving ship float in red at the Olympic Stadium in London for her and Coldplay’s track “Princess of China.” It’s an epic performance that ends in Rihanna and Chris Martin emotionally dueting on a shared stage. Elsewhere in the ceremony, Rihanna also performed “We Found Love” while on a swing and “Run This Town” with Jay-Z. All these collaborations has us wondering what other artists Rihanna will bring on stage for the Super Bowl.

'Bitch Better Have My Money' At The 2015 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Rihanna brought absolute badassery to the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles when she came out of a helicopter on stage to perform her single “Bitch Better Have My Money.” The singer looked like she was straight out The Matrix as her dancers wore black leather outfits. Rihanna hyped up the crowd as she rocked a massive green fuzzy jacket, big green shades, high-heel boots and a black dress. Rihanna is incredible at conceptual performances, and she’ll undoubtedly bring some of this flair to February’s halftime show.

‘Love On The Brain’ At The 2016 Billboard Music Awards

For Rihanna, it’s not just about the flashy performances; she simply has an incredible voice we won’t soon forget for eons to come. My personal favorite song of hers that really showcases these vocal chops is "Love On The Brain," which she beautifully performed at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards. Stripped back and all about the voice, Rihanna showed off her range with this performance, and she’ll surely do it again when it comes time for the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Looking ahead, the singer may also perform at the Oscars if her song “Lift Me Up” gets nominated at this year’s Academy Awards, and she’s reportedly back in the studio working on more music right now. All hail her return! But first, it's time to get excited for Rihanna as the star of Super Bowl Halftime Show. It will be broadcast from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, February 12 and televised nationally on Fox. You can check out TV premiere dates here on CinemaBlend.