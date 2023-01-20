ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, MO

Governor wants to fund private school education

Battle lines have been drawn over taxpayer-funded scholarships for private school students pushed by Gov. Kim Reynolds as a central part of her 2023 education funding plan. But it was a no contest as Republican legislators passed the bill on Monday. Albia Superintendent Kevin Crall and most other public school education leaders didn’t go away quietly.
IOWA STATE
Educators, lawmakers react to school voucher bill's passage

(Undated) -- Reaction to the passage of a controversial bill benefiting private education in Iowa is coming from all over KMAland. By a 54-to-45 vote Monday evening, the Iowa House approved Governor Kim Reynolds' proposal establishing Educational Savings Accounts of up to $7,600 for public school students wishing to attend private institutions. Legislators in the Iowa Senate approved a similar measure by a 31-to-18 vote, sending the bill to the governor's desk for her signature. At least one veteran KMAland administrator says he's "extremely disappointed" by the bill's passage. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Glenwood School Superintendent Dr. Devin Embray says the bill will have a lasting impact on public education in the state.
Black Indiana lawmakers prioritize student educational achievement

Improving educational outcomes is the primary focus this year for the Statehouse organization advocating for African American Hoosiers in the Indiana House and Senate. State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago, chairman of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus, announced Monday that the group's 15 state legislators are working to enact legislation aimed at closing the minority student achievement gap.
INDIANA STATE
2 Webster Parish educators part of statewide program to help new teachers

MINDEN, La. —Lakeside Jr./Sr. High School English Teacher Josh Beavers and Minden High School English Teacher John Dillon were selected to be part of a new statewide initiative to help new teachers with issues they may face in the classroom. The New Teacher Experience is a pilot program in Louisiana that has a goal to retain teachers.
MINDEN, LA
Bill looks to military veterans to ease Nebraska's teacher shortage

Military veterans could more easily take on a new mission under a proposal heard by the Nebraska Legislature's Education Committee Monday. The bill (LB188) would allow veterans to become K-12 teachers without having to get teacher education. Instead, they could get five-year teaching certificates and learn on the job from experienced teachers.
NEBRASKA STATE
Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, January 24th, 2023

(Statewide) -- Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are announced for a majority of Missouri for Tuesday night into Wednesday. The National Weather Service in Springfield reports that a Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from 6:00 p.m. Tuesday to noon Wednesday for portions of central, east central, south central, and southwest Missouri. Those areas could see total accumulations of between six and ten inches with locally heavier amounts up to twelve inches. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 6:00 p.m. Tuesday to noon Wednesday for portions of central, north central, northeast, northwest, and west central Missouri. Those areas could see total snow accumulations of one to three inches with locally higher amounts possible.
MISSOURI STATE
Georgia voters express confidence in process

ATLANTA — MIT’s Election Data and Science Lab, in conjunction with the School of Public and International Affairs at the University of Georgia, surveyed registered voters on various aspects of the voting process in Georgia. The November 2022 Post-Election Voter Satisfaction Survey showed positive results for Georgia voters.
GEORGIA STATE
Pennsylvania Senate may relax disabled veterans’ public assistance eligibility

(The Center Square) – Disabled veterans in Pennsylvania may soon qualify for more public assistance programs. The Senate Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee unanimously approved legislation last week to exclude benefit payments from income restrictions that often disqualify servicemembers from using public assistance programs. “My office has heard...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
UGA Extension helps farmers save 100 million gallons of water

ATHENS — Over the last few decades, water use-related disagreements between Georgia and its surrounding states have held the spotlight in the Southeast. Legal battles have been fought, and although Georgia won the most recent lawsuit, the court’s decision stressed that Georgia shares the responsibility to conserve that most precious, non-renewable resource on which we all depend — water.
ATHENS, GA
Nebraska physicians speak out against proposed six-week abortion ban

OMAHA — On the day that marked the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court decision that safeguarded abortion as a constitutional right before it was overturned last summer, dozens of Nebraska health care professionals gathered to express their opposition to a proposed six-week abortion ban in the state.
NEBRASKA STATE
State Rep. Jim Walsh announces release of impeachment-related documents

State Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, said last week he would release records related to the drafting of gubernatorial impeachment documents after questions were raised about the use of legislative privilege. The draft documents were never finalized or filed. According to Walsh, while he believed an argument could be made for...
WASHINGTON STATE
Sen. Belt Leads Card Effort For Seniors For Valentine's Day

EAST ST. LOUIS - To express love and lift the spirits of local seniors, State Senator Christopher Belt is collecting store-bought or handmade cards to deliver to long-term care facility residents for Valentine’s Day. “It’s important for us to take time out of our day to show appreciation for...
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
Passenger Rail is On Track between Wyoming and Colorado

Colorado has geared up its efforts to bring passenger rail service to the Front Range, and Cheyenne is staying on course to eventually connect Wyoming with the new line. "Cheyenne’s economy is inextricably linked to the Front Range,’’ Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, said. "It is important for us to keep our efforts aligned and on track. Passenger rail is a major step in building the future of transportation in our region."
COLORADO STATE
Missouri softball ranked No. 23 by ESPN/USA Softball

After a 38-22 record and No. 22 national ranking in the 2022 season, Missouri softball will enter as the No. 23 team in the nation in 2023, according to ESPN/USA Softball's top 25. The Tigers round out the Southeastern Conference's nine teams ranked in the preseason top 25, which is...
COLUMBIA, MO

