Governor wants to fund private school education
Battle lines have been drawn over taxpayer-funded scholarships for private school students pushed by Gov. Kim Reynolds as a central part of her 2023 education funding plan. But it was a no contest as Republican legislators passed the bill on Monday. Albia Superintendent Kevin Crall and most other public school education leaders didn’t go away quietly.
Educators, lawmakers react to school voucher bill's passage
(Undated) -- Reaction to the passage of a controversial bill benefiting private education in Iowa is coming from all over KMAland. By a 54-to-45 vote Monday evening, the Iowa House approved Governor Kim Reynolds' proposal establishing Educational Savings Accounts of up to $7,600 for public school students wishing to attend private institutions. Legislators in the Iowa Senate approved a similar measure by a 31-to-18 vote, sending the bill to the governor's desk for her signature. At least one veteran KMAland administrator says he's "extremely disappointed" by the bill's passage. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Glenwood School Superintendent Dr. Devin Embray says the bill will have a lasting impact on public education in the state.
In 2023 State of the State, Gov. Kelly proposes legalizing medical marijuana, cutting taxes, mental health funding
Gov. Laura Kelly (D) spoke in her 2023 State of the State address to the Kansas Legislature fresh off her re-election on Tuesday, focusing on bipartisanship for the upcoming legislative season and touting her accomplishments over the last four years. Kelly’s speech started with references to her food tax reduction...
Black Indiana lawmakers prioritize student educational achievement
Improving educational outcomes is the primary focus this year for the Statehouse organization advocating for African American Hoosiers in the Indiana House and Senate. State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago, chairman of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus, announced Monday that the group's 15 state legislators are working to enact legislation aimed at closing the minority student achievement gap.
Iowa House passes private school financial aid bill; Gov. Reynolds expected to sign Tuesday
DES MOINES — A state-funded private school financial assistance package costing $345 million a year was making its way late Monday to Gov. Kim Reynolds’ desk, where her signature would seal her top legislative priority into state law. After more than five hours of debate, the bill passed...
2 Webster Parish educators part of statewide program to help new teachers
MINDEN, La. —Lakeside Jr./Sr. High School English Teacher Josh Beavers and Minden High School English Teacher John Dillon were selected to be part of a new statewide initiative to help new teachers with issues they may face in the classroom. The New Teacher Experience is a pilot program in Louisiana that has a goal to retain teachers.
Bill looks to military veterans to ease Nebraska's teacher shortage
Military veterans could more easily take on a new mission under a proposal heard by the Nebraska Legislature's Education Committee Monday. The bill (LB188) would allow veterans to become K-12 teachers without having to get teacher education. Instead, they could get five-year teaching certificates and learn on the job from experienced teachers.
Guest View | A Resilient Illinois: Why the lessons we are learning from COVID-19 are more important than ever
Three years ago today, Jan. 24, 2020, Illinois confirmed its first case of COVID-19. Since then, Illinois has recorded 4 million cases and 36,000 deaths – losses that have devastated families and communities across every part of our state. The numbers have left us numb. We have started to...
Gov. Tony Evers to pledge tax cuts, increased local funding in State of the State address
Gov. Tony Evers will pledge to cut taxes and find compromises to fund local communities in his first State of the State address of his second term Tuesday, according to speech excerpts released by the governor's office. He will also promise to use part of the state's surplus, which is...
Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, January 24th, 2023
(Statewide) -- Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are announced for a majority of Missouri for Tuesday night into Wednesday. The National Weather Service in Springfield reports that a Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from 6:00 p.m. Tuesday to noon Wednesday for portions of central, east central, south central, and southwest Missouri. Those areas could see total accumulations of between six and ten inches with locally heavier amounts up to twelve inches. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 6:00 p.m. Tuesday to noon Wednesday for portions of central, north central, northeast, northwest, and west central Missouri. Those areas could see total snow accumulations of one to three inches with locally higher amounts possible.
Georgia voters express confidence in process
ATLANTA — MIT’s Election Data and Science Lab, in conjunction with the School of Public and International Affairs at the University of Georgia, surveyed registered voters on various aspects of the voting process in Georgia. The November 2022 Post-Election Voter Satisfaction Survey showed positive results for Georgia voters.
Frustration grows over slow progress at Colorado’s gun violence prevention office
Colorado lawmakers say they want to see more progress, including grant programs and educational campaigns, from an office they created a year and a half ago to prevent gun violence. The Office of Gun Violence Prevention, housed within the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, launched in July 2021...
Pennsylvania Senate may relax disabled veterans’ public assistance eligibility
(The Center Square) – Disabled veterans in Pennsylvania may soon qualify for more public assistance programs. The Senate Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee unanimously approved legislation last week to exclude benefit payments from income restrictions that often disqualify servicemembers from using public assistance programs. “My office has heard...
UGA Extension helps farmers save 100 million gallons of water
ATHENS — Over the last few decades, water use-related disagreements between Georgia and its surrounding states have held the spotlight in the Southeast. Legal battles have been fought, and although Georgia won the most recent lawsuit, the court’s decision stressed that Georgia shares the responsibility to conserve that most precious, non-renewable resource on which we all depend — water.
Nebraska physicians speak out against proposed six-week abortion ban
OMAHA — On the day that marked the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court decision that safeguarded abortion as a constitutional right before it was overturned last summer, dozens of Nebraska health care professionals gathered to express their opposition to a proposed six-week abortion ban in the state.
State Rep. Jim Walsh announces release of impeachment-related documents
State Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, said last week he would release records related to the drafting of gubernatorial impeachment documents after questions were raised about the use of legislative privilege. The draft documents were never finalized or filed. According to Walsh, while he believed an argument could be made for...
Sen. Belt Leads Card Effort For Seniors For Valentine's Day
EAST ST. LOUIS - To express love and lift the spirits of local seniors, State Senator Christopher Belt is collecting store-bought or handmade cards to deliver to long-term care facility residents for Valentine’s Day. “It’s important for us to take time out of our day to show appreciation for...
Poll: More than half of South Carolinians reject Trump, Biden for 2024
(The Center Square) — More than half (54%) of South Carolina voters say the country would be better off if President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump sat out the 2024 race. The finding is included in a new survey of 640 likely voters Spry Strategies conducted Jan....
Passenger Rail is On Track between Wyoming and Colorado
Colorado has geared up its efforts to bring passenger rail service to the Front Range, and Cheyenne is staying on course to eventually connect Wyoming with the new line. "Cheyenne’s economy is inextricably linked to the Front Range,’’ Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, said. "It is important for us to keep our efforts aligned and on track. Passenger rail is a major step in building the future of transportation in our region."
Missouri softball ranked No. 23 by ESPN/USA Softball
After a 38-22 record and No. 22 national ranking in the 2022 season, Missouri softball will enter as the No. 23 team in the nation in 2023, according to ESPN/USA Softball's top 25. The Tigers round out the Southeastern Conference's nine teams ranked in the preseason top 25, which is...
