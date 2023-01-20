ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grove City, OH

Columbus Bishop Ready claims close encounter of the winning kind over Columbus Eastmoor

Columbus Bishop Ready survived Columbus Eastmoor in a 55-46 win that had a seat-squirming feel in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 23. In recent action on January 17, Columbus Eastmoor faced off against Columbus South and Columbus Bishop Ready took on Johnstown Northridge on January 15 at Columbus Bishop Ready High School. For a full recap, click here.
COLUMBUS, OH
Mt. Orab Western Brown thumps Wilmington in punishing decision

Mt. Orab Western Brown's offense hit on all cylinders Monday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 73-45 win over Wilmington during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. The last time Mt Orab Western Brown and Wilmington played in a 47-38 game on January 20, 2022. For...
WILMINGTON, OH
Waverly makes Beaver Eastern walk the plank

Waverly earned its community's accolades after a 61-15 win over Beaver Eastern for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 23. The last time Waverly and Beaver Eastern played in a 79-63 game on January 24, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
WAVERLY, OH
Bainbridge Paint Valley cancels check from South Charleston Southeastern

Bainbridge Paint Valley tipped and eventually toppled South Charleston Southeastern 53-40 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. In recent action on January 17, Bainbridge Paint Valley faced off against Chillicothe Huntington and South Charleston Southeastern took on Milford Center Fairbanks on January 11 at South Charleston Southeastern High School. For results, click here.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, OH
Powell Olentangy Liberty routs Dublin Coffman

Powell Olentangy Liberty dismissed Dublin Coffman by a 76-44 count in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Dublin Coffman and Powell Olentangy Liberty faced off on January 21, 2022 at Dublin Coffman High School. For more, click here.
POWELL, OH
Cardington-Lincoln escapes close call with Northmor

Cardington-Lincoln surfed the tension to ride to a 23-19 win over Northmor in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 21. Last season, Cardington-Lincoln and Northmor faced off on January 5, 2022 at Northmor High School. For a full recap, click here.
CARDINGTON, OH
Xenia Legacy Christian dismantles Carlisle

Xenia Legacy Christian's offense hit on all cylinders Monday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 46-10 win over Carlisle on January 23 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Xenia Legacy Christian opened with a 14-3 advantage over Carlisle through the first quarter.
XENIA, OH
Mt. Gilead outduels Morral Ridgedale in competitive clash

Mt. Gilead trucked Morral Ridgedale on the road to a 77-63 victory at Mt. Gilead High on January 21 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on January 17, Morral Ridgedale faced off against Crestline. For a full recap, click here.
MOUNT GILEAD, OH
Tough tussle: Upper Arlington breaks free from Marysville

Saturday's outing turned into an endurance test that Upper Arlington passed in a 53-51 victory at Marysville's expense on January 21 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on January 14, Upper Arlington faced off against Chillicothe and Marysville took on Westerville North on January 16 at...
UPPER ARLINGTON, OH
Danville ekes out victory against Fredericktown

With little to no wiggle room, Danville nosed past Fredericktown 59-54 in Ohio girls basketball action on January 21. Last season, Danville and Fredericktown faced off on January 5, 2022 at Danville High School. For results, click here.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
Dayton Centerville rains down on Clayton Northmont

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Dayton Centerville turned out the lights on Clayton Northmont 55-15 at Clayton Northmont High on January 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Dayton Centerville and Clayton Northmont faced off on December 11, 2021 at Dayton Centerville...
DAYTON, OH
Stroud was fine, but here are Ohio State's Top 10 QBs

C.J. Stroud has done it again. Well, C.J. wasn't really to blame, he was just the primer. His adieu to Ohio State sparked our own argument in the newsroom about the greatest quarterbacks in Buckeye history. It was a nice, friendly, fierce, unforgiving, knock-down, drag-out, bareknuckle brawl with one conclusion:
COLUMBUS, OH
Richland, Knox counties under Level 1 snow emergencies

MANSFIELD -- A winter weather advisory has been issued Sunday until 10 p.m. for an area that includes Richland, Ashland and Knox counties. Richland and Knox counties were placed under Level 1 snow emergencies on Sunday morning, declared by sheriff's offices in each county.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH

