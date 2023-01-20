Read full article on original website
From trash to cash: Clean Up Columbus offers financial benefits to student organizationsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Annual snowball fight erupts on The Oval during first snow of spring semesterThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get a Hot Dog in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Popular TV Shows Set in Columbus: Your City on ScreenTed RiversColumbus, OH
OUAB in the Kitchen offers variety of cooking skills to studentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
richlandsource.com
Columbus Bishop Ready claims close encounter of the winning kind over Columbus Eastmoor
Columbus Bishop Ready survived Columbus Eastmoor in a 55-46 win that had a seat-squirming feel in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 23. In recent action on January 17, Columbus Eastmoor faced off against Columbus South and Columbus Bishop Ready took on Johnstown Northridge on January 15 at Columbus Bishop Ready High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Columbus Bishop Watterson rides to cruise-control win over Columbus Franklin Heights
Columbus Bishop Watterson's river of points eventually washed away Columbus Franklin Heights in a 62-14 cavalcade on January 23 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Recently on January 17, Columbus Bishop Watterson squared off with Dresden Tri-Valley in a basketball game. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Pickerington Central dodges a bullet in win over Columbus Africentric
Pickerington Central didn't flinch, finally repelling Columbus Africentric 49-41 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 23. Last season, Pickerington Central and Columbus Africentric squared off with January 29, 2022 at Columbus Africentric last season. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Mt. Orab Western Brown thumps Wilmington in punishing decision
Mt. Orab Western Brown's offense hit on all cylinders Monday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 73-45 win over Wilmington during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. The last time Mt Orab Western Brown and Wilmington played in a 47-38 game on January 20, 2022. For...
richlandsource.com
Waverly makes Beaver Eastern walk the plank
Waverly earned its community's accolades after a 61-15 win over Beaver Eastern for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 23. The last time Waverly and Beaver Eastern played in a 79-63 game on January 24, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Bainbridge Paint Valley cancels check from South Charleston Southeastern
Bainbridge Paint Valley tipped and eventually toppled South Charleston Southeastern 53-40 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. In recent action on January 17, Bainbridge Paint Valley faced off against Chillicothe Huntington and South Charleston Southeastern took on Milford Center Fairbanks on January 11 at South Charleston Southeastern High School. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Powell Olentangy Liberty routs Dublin Coffman
Powell Olentangy Liberty dismissed Dublin Coffman by a 76-44 count in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Dublin Coffman and Powell Olentangy Liberty faced off on January 21, 2022 at Dublin Coffman High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Cardington-Lincoln escapes close call with Northmor
Cardington-Lincoln surfed the tension to ride to a 23-19 win over Northmor in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 21. Last season, Cardington-Lincoln and Northmor faced off on January 5, 2022 at Northmor High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Xenia Legacy Christian dismantles Carlisle
Xenia Legacy Christian's offense hit on all cylinders Monday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 46-10 win over Carlisle on January 23 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Xenia Legacy Christian opened with a 14-3 advantage over Carlisle through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Mt. Gilead outduels Morral Ridgedale in competitive clash
Mt. Gilead trucked Morral Ridgedale on the road to a 77-63 victory at Mt. Gilead High on January 21 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on January 17, Morral Ridgedale faced off against Crestline. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Tough tussle: Upper Arlington breaks free from Marysville
Saturday's outing turned into an endurance test that Upper Arlington passed in a 53-51 victory at Marysville's expense on January 21 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on January 14, Upper Arlington faced off against Chillicothe and Marysville took on Westerville North on January 16 at...
richlandsource.com
Danville ekes out victory against Fredericktown
With little to no wiggle room, Danville nosed past Fredericktown 59-54 in Ohio girls basketball action on January 21. Last season, Danville and Fredericktown faced off on January 5, 2022 at Danville High School. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Dayton Centerville rains down on Clayton Northmont
An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Dayton Centerville turned out the lights on Clayton Northmont 55-15 at Clayton Northmont High on January 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Dayton Centerville and Clayton Northmont faced off on December 11, 2021 at Dayton Centerville...
richlandsource.com
Stroud was fine, but here are Ohio State's Top 10 QBs
C.J. Stroud has done it again. Well, C.J. wasn't really to blame, he was just the primer. His adieu to Ohio State sparked our own argument in the newsroom about the greatest quarterbacks in Buckeye history. It was a nice, friendly, fierce, unforgiving, knock-down, drag-out, bareknuckle brawl with one conclusion:
richlandsource.com
Richland, Knox counties under Level 1 snow emergencies
MANSFIELD -- A winter weather advisory has been issued Sunday until 10 p.m. for an area that includes Richland, Ashland and Knox counties. Richland and Knox counties were placed under Level 1 snow emergencies on Sunday morning, declared by sheriff's offices in each county.
