Kansas City, MO

Kansas City Amber Alert suspect in custody, police say

By Brian Dulle
 4 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The suspect involved in Wednesday’s Amber Alert in Kansas City, Missouri is now in custody, according to police.

KCPD said 21-year-old Markelv Avery responded to a patrol division Thursday and was taken into custody without incident.

Kansas City man charged in 2022 deadly shooting near Westport Ale House

Police said detectives will be compiling case information, and working with prosecutors to present information for their review to determine applicable charges.

Avery allegedly took an 8-month old girl at gunpoint from her mother’s home Wednesday morning. She was found safe a few hours later.

A police spokesperson said Avery is the father of the girl but did not have information custody agreements.

