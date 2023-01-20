ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All 9 mayoral candidates address crime concerns, during forum

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report
 4 days ago

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- All nine of Chicago’s mayoral candidates met in a rapid-fire debate at the Channel 7 studios Thursday night.

Not surprisingly, the first question was about how to reduce crime in Chicago.

Activist Ja’Mal Green, the first on the ballot, was the first to answer. He said the city needs to invest in neighborhoods and young people – a view shared by some candidates.  But Ald. Sophia King (4 th ) said residents are telling her more police officers are needed.

“We know that police are not the only solution,” she said. “We have to get to the root causes, which is why I have a plan that does both.”

Rep. Kam Buckner said he favors a “balanced approach” to safety and justice.

Businessman Willie Wilson offered a different view, saying the hands of police officers are effectively tied as they try to tamp down crime. “I’m definitely pro-policeman,” he said.

Incumbent Lori Lightfoot defended her administration’s approach to fighting crime and said progress has been made. Also running are former Chicago schools chief Paul Vallas; Congressman Jesus "Chuy" Garcia; County Commissioner Brandon Johnson and Ald. Roderick Sawyer (6th).

