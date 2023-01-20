Read full article on original website
2 Genius Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023
Many dividend-seeking investors gravitate to certain stocks because of their yields. The smarter play, however, is to concentrate on buying and holding stocks that have a history of growing their payouts. Stocks in that category have a history of producing higher returns than companies that strive to maintain outsized payouts.
Is Snap Stock a Buy Now?
After Snap (NYSE: SNAP) stock shed 81% in 2022, and with its full-year earnings report slated for Jan. 31, it might be tempting to embark on a bottom-fishing expedition with the company. After all, value seekers are supposed to buy when there's blood in the streets, right?. The bleeding might...
What Makes Fujifilm Holdings Corp. (FUJIY) a New Buy Stock
Fujifilm Holdings Corp. (FUJIY) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at the core...
DTEGY or BCE: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors looking for stocks in the Diversified Communication Services sector might want to consider either Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) or BCE (BCE). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. We have found that...
What Makes Silk Road Medical (SILK) a New Strong Buy Stock
Investors might want to bet on Silk Road Medical (SILK), as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The Zacks rating relies...
HOLX vs. EW: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in Medical - Instruments stocks are likely familiar with Hologic (HOLX) and Edwards Lifesciences (EW). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. We have found that the best way to discover great value...
Here's Why Investors Should Retain Interpublic (IPG) Stock Now
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. IPG performed well in the past three-month period and has the potential to sustain the momentum. If you haven’t taken advantage of its share price appreciation yet, it’s time you add the stock to your portfolio. Let’s take a look at the...
Should Value Investors Buy American Airlines (AAL) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
Here's Why Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) is a Strong Value Stock
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access...
2 Top Passive-Income Stocks to Own in 2023
Passive-income stocks are a proven way to cushion your portfolio against market volatility. What's more, top shelf dividend plays also tend to outperform other asset classes in bull markets. Not all dividend stocks are cut from the same cloth, however. The best passive-income plays -- defined as stocks capable of...
HUBB Breaks Above 2% Yield Territory
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Monday, shares of Hubbell Inc. (Symbol: HUBB) were yielding above the 2% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $4.48), with the stock changing hands as low as $222.24 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 2% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Hubbell Inc. (Symbol: HUBB) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for FCX - 1/23/2023
Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC (FCX). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, FCX rates highest using our P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.
Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Here's Why You Should Retain Veeva Systems (VEEV) Stock for Now
Veeva Systems Inc. VEEV is well-poised for growth in the coming quarters, courtesy of a slew of product launches over the past few months. The optimism led by a solid third-quarter fiscal 2023 performance, along with strong product adoption, is expected to contribute further. Stiff competition and forex woes persist.
Regions Financial (RF) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?
All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other...
2 Cyclical Stocks To Watch In January 2023
To get things started, cyclical stocks are those that are closely tied to the performance of the overall economy. These types of stocks are typically found in industries that experience ups and downs based on economic conditions. Automotive, construction and travel are some examples of cyclical industries. When the economy is growing, these industries tend to do well and their stock prices will typically rise. However, when the economy is in a downturn, these industries tend to suffer and their stock prices will typically fall.
Is FedEx Stock A Better Pick Over Its Peer?
We believe FedEx stock (NYSE: FDX) is currently a better pick over its peer UPS stock (NYSE: UPS), given its comparatively lower valuation of 0.5x trailing revenues than 1.4x for UPS. Although this gap in the valuation is largely justified given UPS’ superior profitability and lower financial risk, as discussed below, this valuation gap will likely narrow in favor of FedEx.
Should Value Investors Buy Liberty Energy (LBRT) Stock?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Concert (CNCE) Stock Up 17% Last Week on Sun Pharma Buyout Offer
Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CNCE were up 17.4% last week on its proposed acquisition by India-based Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. On Jan 19, Concert Pharmaceuticals announced a definitive agreement to be acquired by Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., the world's fourth-largest specialty generic pharmaceutical company, for $576 million. The acquisition,...
Is Aegon (AEG) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
