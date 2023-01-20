RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The first-grade teacher from Virginia who was shot and seriously wounded by a 6-year-old student has hired a trial attorney to represent her. Diane Toscano is the founder of the Toscano Law Group in Virginia Beach. The law firm says in a media advisory Tuesday that Toscano plans to share an update on the Newport News teacher, Abigail Zwerner, and release new information about the Jan. 6 shooting on Wednesday. The advisory says Toscano will also “address next steps,” but does not specify whether Zwerner plans to file a lawsuit against the Newport News school district or school administrators. Toscano did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

NEWPORT NEWS, VA ・ 3 HOURS AGO