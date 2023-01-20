ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Williams monster night leads Tigers to 15th straight win at Forum

By Mike Ceide
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nmMoL_0kKzCuLG00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — DeAndre Williams scored 29 points and tied his career high with 15 rebounds as the Memphis Tigers won their 15th straight game at FedExForum, 88-78, Thursday night against Wichita State.

Williams monster night came a day after he and Kendric Davis were challenged by head coach Penny Hardaway.

Both Tigers answered that challenge as both scored 20-plus points.

Williams scored 20 to go along with five assists and two rebounds as Memphis improved to 14-5, 4-2 American Athletic Conference.

UTEP transfer Keonte Kennedy also had his best game as a Tiger.

More of the latest news in sports on WREG.com

Kennedy hit 4 3’s and scored 14 of his season-best 16 points in the second half when the U of M used a 20 to 8 run to pull away from the Shockers.

“I just knew I had to go out there and handle business. My mentality was to just be laser focused on what I got to do and that’s rebound and make winning plays for my teammates. That’s what I did all game,” Williams said. “I just want to bring a championship to the city and leave my mark here.”

“He came out and played the way that I know that he can play today,” said Hardaway. “Like obviously those are monster numbers, 29 and 15. But I feel like he could get to 15 every night.”

Williams and Davis will likely need another big game on Sunday afternoon when the Tigers travel to rival Cincinnati where former Tiger Landers Nolley and the Bearcats, will be ready.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Lakers rally to snap Grizzlies’ winning streak at 11 games

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lakers coach Darvin Ham had seen his squad on the wrong end of close losses for the past week. On Friday night, Ham saw his team’s mettle and resolve pay off. Dennis Schröder completed a three-point play with 7.6 seconds after a steal, and Los Angeles rallied past Memphis 122-121 to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Kansas’s Bill Self Decries Effort After ‘Beatdown’ Loss

It was one of the worst home losses in program history. After one of the worst losses during Bill Self’s long tenure at Kansas, the Jayhawks coach didn’t pull punches when talking to reporters Saturday. “That was a beatdown,” he said after No. 2 Kansas lost to No....
LAWRENCE, KS
WREG

Kennedy steps up for Tigers as Memphis heads to rival Cincinnati

MEMPHIS – The Memphis Tigers running their homecourt winning streak to 15 straight with a win over Wichita State.  While a lot has been made about the monster night put up by DeAndre Williams against the Shockers, 29 points and 15 rebounds, the U of M also got a huge night from transfer guard Keonte […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Big week leads Tigers’ Williams to player of the week honors

MEMPHIS – Another no brainer for the American Athletic Conference. The AAC naming Tigers forward DeAndre Williams as the league’s Player of the Week on Monday after Williams posted two huge games in the Tigers two wins. First, 29 points and 15 boards against Wichita State then 26 and 8 in Sunday’s win at Cincinnati […]
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

LeBron James says son Bronny can go to any college he wants: 'All I have to do is pick up the phone'

Only a handful of schools have publicly offered a scholarship to top-40 recruit Bronny James, LeBron James' oldest son. This week, his options were reportedly pared down to a final three of USC, Ohio State and Oregon. However, The King himself weighed in this weekend on his son's options as he stares down the homestretch of his recruitment, and made thing abundantly clear: Bronny's options are not limited.
WREG

Man fires 40 shots at girlfriend, bullets go into home with kids

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was arrested after shooting at his girlfriend 40 times in Whitehaven; the bullets entered the home of a woman and her two kids. According to reports, on January 20, a female victim told officers that she was shot at by her boyfriend, Charles Davis, in the 3400 block of Briar […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

TN woman charged with exploiting a minor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Fayette County woman, with ties to a popular West Tennessee restaurant, is behind bars and accused of numerous felony charges involving a minor. Magen Hylander’s home is listed as La Grange Tennessee, but as WREG reports, the 34-year-old now has a new address. Tonight, 34-year-old Magen Hylander sits in the Hardeman […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN
WREG

Five MPD Officers fired after Nichols investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police announced the five MPD officers involved in the arrest of Tyre Nichols have been fired. The following officers have been terminated: Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith. Memphis Police posted this statement to Twitter as well as Facebook and provided the following photos. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Neighbor says she saw video of Tyre Nichols arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman told WREG she saw video footage of the confrontation between Tyre Nichols and MPD officers. The woman, who wants to remain anonymous, says she saw a video of the alleged attack taken by her concerned neighbor. “The whole scene was a little disturbing, all of these officers out here, lights […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman missing after leaving with man to get cigarettes: MPD

UPDATE: The City Watch for Jean Merritt has been canceled. *** MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a woman who reportedly went missing from North Memphis Thursday night. Police say 47-year-old Jean Merritt was last seen in the 1400 block of Sydney Street at around 9 p.m. Thursday. Memphis Police issued a City […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Wife assaulted blind husband over Grizzlies game, Memphis police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 60-year-old woman is accused by police of assaulting her 75-year-old, legally blind husband at a home in Orange Mound because she wanted to go to a basketball game. According to police, on Nov. 25 last year, Diane Williams informed her husband she was going to a Memphis Grizzlies game. He asked […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman accused of stealing ex’s car, throwing him from vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police say a man was seriously injured Saturday when he tried to get his stolen car back from his ex-girlfriend. Investigators said Shandricka Childress, 38, was still driving the 2002 Honda Accord when she was arrested Sunday and admitted she was driving the vehicle when her ex-boyfriend was hurt. Police said Childress dragged […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two suspects sought in Cash App phone scam

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for two suspects they say sent money from a woman’s phone via Cash App without her consent. MPD said a woman was approached by two males who were selling candy Sunday on North Germantown Parkway near Wolfchase Galleria. The woman didn’t have any cash, but the police said […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Body identified as missing TN woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office says a body found on January 21 has been identified as Britney Watson, 34, who has been missing since January 7. Haywood authorities said they discovered a body buried near the Hillsville Loop address of her husband, Kevin Watson, who was charged with first-degree murder. Reports say […]
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
WREG

Suspected carjacker spotted and arrested inside 201 Poplar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A suspected carjacker who has been on the run for months was arrested Monday when police say he was spotted on the third floor of the Shelby County Criminal Justice Center downtown. Jerrell Anderson, 33, is facing several charges, including carjacking, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Check washing: How thieves are cleaning out bank accounts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As many people place bills containing checks in their mailboxes or go to the post office to mail them, they may not be aware thieves could be targeting them, putting their money and identity in jeopardy. Thieves are cleaning up by using check washing. Daniel Irwin with the Better Business Bureau of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man robbed while buying car off Facebook Marketplace

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men robbed and beat a man who was trying to buy a car on Facebook Marketplace on Monday, police say. According to Memphis Police, the victim made a deal with an unknown person on Facebook Marketplace to buy a car. He was walking to meet the seller in the area of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Four shot outside Tunica casino

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were injured outside a casino after a shooting early Sunday morning, the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office said. Tunica deputies received a 911 call from one of the victims saying that she and several people she was with had been shot. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found four people […]
TUNICA, MS
WREG

Woman, man accused of using dating site to kidnap, rob men

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman has been charged after police said she used a dating website to meet men, before she and a man kidnapped and robbed them. According to court documents, this happened two separate times. Court documents reveal Adrionna Dull, 22, first met a man on Dec. 18 after talking to him […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman found shot to death in Lakeland home identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was shot to death at a Lakeland home Saturday morning. The sheriff’s office says the shooting happened at a home on Breezy Shore Cove just after 6 a.m. Saturday morning. The sheriff’s office has identified the victim as 54-year-old Erin Last of […]
LAKELAND, TN
WREG

WREG

58K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy