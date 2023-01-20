Williams monster night leads Tigers to 15th straight win at Forum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — DeAndre Williams scored 29 points and tied his career high with 15 rebounds as the Memphis Tigers won their 15th straight game at FedExForum, 88-78, Thursday night against Wichita State.

Williams monster night came a day after he and Kendric Davis were challenged by head coach Penny Hardaway.

Both Tigers answered that challenge as both scored 20-plus points.

Williams scored 20 to go along with five assists and two rebounds as Memphis improved to 14-5, 4-2 American Athletic Conference.

UTEP transfer Keonte Kennedy also had his best game as a Tiger.

Kennedy hit 4 3’s and scored 14 of his season-best 16 points in the second half when the U of M used a 20 to 8 run to pull away from the Shockers.

“I just knew I had to go out there and handle business. My mentality was to just be laser focused on what I got to do and that’s rebound and make winning plays for my teammates. That’s what I did all game,” Williams said. “I just want to bring a championship to the city and leave my mark here.”

“He came out and played the way that I know that he can play today,” said Hardaway. “Like obviously those are monster numbers, 29 and 15. But I feel like he could get to 15 every night.”

Williams and Davis will likely need another big game on Sunday afternoon when the Tigers travel to rival Cincinnati where former Tiger Landers Nolley and the Bearcats, will be ready.

