RideApart
Take A Look At This Sidecar Rig For The Honda CT125 Hunter Cub
What do you think about when you think about sidecars? It might be Urals, or one of the sidecar kits that people have developed for BMWs, Triumphs, Moto Guzzis, and other machines over the years. Maybe you’re really into sidecar racing, which is a completely different category—or maybe you’re a bartender, which is another category, as well.
RideApart
Yes, This Is An Aprilia Tuono V4 Snowbike And You're Not Imagining It
“Will it snowbike?” wasn’t a theme we expected to occupy January, 2023. Apparently, though, we were wrong! Earlier this month, the guys at the Grind Hard Plumbing Company YouTube channel successfully turned a used 2005 Suzuki Hayabusa into a snowbike and eagerly shared the results with the world. Using a Timbersled Riot conversion kit meant for dirtbikes, they proved that it’s possible—even if the end result will need a few extra tweaks before they’re able to truly put it through more than just a test run.
RideApart
Check Out This Neo-Retro Sportbike Concept From Chinese Brand Zeths
Zeths is one of the several Chinese companies that have just begun to take off. Zeth is a manufacturer that was established in Kunshan, close to Shanghai, in 2016. Unlike most other manufacturers in this area, Zeth does not focus on the entry-level market. Zeths really caters to a premium to high-end clientele, therefore by Asian standards, it only sells bikes with engine sizes starting at 250cc.
RideApart
Watch Grandpa's Super Cub C50 Get Restomodded Into The 21st Century
New bikes are cool, but if there’s one thing that most motorcycle enthusiasts can agree upon, it’s the intangible wonder that comes from bikes with a past. These can come from many directions, and perhaps none might be as special or sentimental as a bike that’s been handed down in your family for generations. Since Honda has been making its Super Cubs for over 60 years, and over 100 million have been sold worldwide, getting your hands on one that your grandpa used to ride is probably not that uncommon.
RideApart
Deck Out Your Honda Monkey 125 With These Custom Parts From G-Craft
The Honda Monkey is just one of those bikes that seems to love life and not take itself too seriously. You can certainly bet, that if you see someone rolling around town in a Honda Monkey, that they're going to be a friendly, and more than happy to talk to you about their vehicle of choice. Right out of the showroom, the Monkey exudes charm and character, but this hasn't stopped folks from customizing their bikes to make them even more special.
GM Is Reportedly Planning A Small Electric Pickup With An Unbelievable Price
The new Ford Maverick hybrid surprised the world when it came to market as it was incredibly efficient, capable of getting upwards of 40 miles per gallon thanks to its hybrid drivetrain, and the pickup bed made it very handy. The bed itself was only four feet long, meaning that it couldn't comfortably carry a sheet of drywall or plywood, but it was more than enough for the average person who just wants to tailgate, go camping, or carry furniture around. The Maverick's price was another attractive feature. The 2023 Maverick started at $22,195 without any options, making it the least expensive truck on the market. It's also completely sold out.
GM Just Announced An All-New Small-Block V8 Is Coming
GM just announced there will be an all-new small-block V8. Here's what we know. The post GM Just Announced An All-New Small-Block V8 Is Coming appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
msn.com
Can You Buy a Car Directly From an Automaker to Avoid a Dealer Markup?
Some car manufacturers are challenging the conventional dealership model—but it’s not as simple as it sounds. A Tesla store in Paramus, N.J. Anyone who has tried buying a car in the past few years knows it’s not an easy process. Between low inventory due to parts shortages and high dealer markups, a trip to the dealership can become a real headache. Instead of haggling with sales managers, is it possible to purchase your next vehicle directly from the manufacturer to avoid a markup?
lbmjournal.com
The Wood Screw That’s Transforming Construction
When you’re planning a construction project, the first step is to establish a plan. This requires a review of specifications and construction documents. Then you must decide about materials, such as studs, insulation, and drywall. Screws are often a lower priority and tend to get lost in the materials consideration. After all, they’re small and not where you’re spending the bulk of your budget. You may even just accept whatever your dealer has on-hand.
RideApart
Jawa 42 Gets A Special Tawang Edition Exclusive To Northeastern India
Jawa has just launched a special edition, retro-style cruiser exclusive to the Indian market. Based on the highly popular Jawa 42, the Tawang Edition of this classic cruiser was launched to pay tribute to the rich culture and vibrant natural surroundings of Arunachal Pradesh and the nearby areas of Northeastern India.
RideApart
Chinese Patent Reveals CFMoto Developing V4-Powered Superbike
CFMoto and KTM have enjoyed a close relationship since 2013. In that time, the Chinese marque leveraged Team Orange mills to power models such as the 800 MT adventure-tourer, 700 CL-X platform, and 1250 TR-G grand tourer. With the adventure, touring, and retro classes in tow, CFMoto set its sights on the sportbike category as of late.
Truth About Cars
Used Car of the Day: 1981 Jeep CJ7
Today's UCOTD is a variation of the classic theme of putting a big engine in a small vehicle. This 1981 Jeep CJ7 has a Chevy 350 underhood. It also has an automatic transmission, Dana 300 transfer case, stock Dana 30 front axle, AMC 20 rear axle, and Goodyear Kevlar 33X12.5 R15 tires. The soft top is new. It looks like the body needs some work, and the seller admits there are some rust spots.
RideApart
Is This Suzuki Hayabusa Snowbike The Best Worst Idea Ever?
Since 2010, Timbersled has been making kits that transform dirt bikes into capable snow bikes. For riders that live in areas with lots of snow in the winter, that can potentially give so much more time back in the saddle. It’s certainly not the least expensive modification—but if it’s in your budget and you’re sad about having to put your bike away for the winter, then it seems like a potentially great idea.
Carscoops
Brabus Has A New Boat With Twin 4.8-Liter V8s And 900 HP
Brabus Marine has just unveiled a new boat that would turn heads in even the most exclusive of marinas while surrounded by superyachts costing hundreds of millions of dollars. Dubbed the Shadow 900 Stealth Green Signature Edition, it aims to “redefine luxury day boating.”. As with other Brabus Shadow...
RideApart
Every Sport-Touring Bike You Can Buy Today
Motorcycling’s touring segment has evolved over the past decade. The conventional sport-touring recipe historically called for a proven sportbike platform equipped with a tall windscreen, relaxed ergos, and luggage options. With the explosive popularity of the ADV category, however, more and more manufacturers turned to adventure-touring models instead. At...
RideApart
Best Motorcycle Phone Mounts
The only thing standing between you and never missing a turn again is a motorcycle phone mount. The best motorcycle phone mounts feature rugged construction to handle the toughest climates and clever designs to ensure your phone is visible and secure. They also allow for touchscreen commands such as GPS navigation and music selection, and they offer a secure place to stow your phone while you’re riding.
Carscoops
A Trio Of Exceptionally Cool Mid-Century Chrysler Ghia Show Cars Up For Sale
Automotive enthusiasts are often obsessed to the point of distraction by high performance and racing pedigree, and that allows unbelievably lovely classics like this trio of Chrysler Ghia show cars to go underappreciated. Set to roll across the auction block later this month, they may now get some of the attention they richly deserve.
RideApart
Yamaha Presents The New EZ115 Commuter In The Malaysian Market
In nearly all Asian countries, motorcycles play a pivotal role in the mobility of the majority of the populace. More often than not, affordability, ease-of-use, and practicality are the top three most important features of the ideal commuter scooter, and nearly all manufacturers have their own interpretation of the ideal workhorse motorbike specific to the Asian market.
RideApart
Harley Invites Private Parties To Sell Used Bikes On H-D1 Marketplace
Back in July of 2021, Harley-Davidson launched H-D1 Marketplace, its used bike sales platform. At launch time, the H-D1 Marketplace listed both pre-owned and certified pre-owned Harley-Davidson bikes that were sold by participating Harley dealers across the country. Fast-forward to January, 2023, and Harley’s vision for the H-D1 Marketplace is now expanding to include private party sellers, too.
