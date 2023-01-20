ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Feds will not seek death penalty against Walmart Massacre Shooter

By Chris Babcock
EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Federal officials announced Tuesday afternoon that they will not seek the Death Penalty against Patrick Crusius, the shooter behind the August 3 Walmart Massacre in El Paso.

The filing was made by First Assistant United States Attorney Margaret Leachman, in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas, here in El Paso.

More to come…

elpasomatters.org

Accused El Paso Walmart gunman will plead guilty to federal charges

The man accused of murdering 23 people at an El Paso Walmart in 2019 will plead guilty to federal hate crimes charges, his attorneys said in a court filing on Saturday. The announcement comes four days after the Justice Department announced that it would not seek the death penalty in federal charges against Patrick Crusius. The Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting was the deadliest attack targeting Hispanics in the nation’s history.
EL PASO, TX
