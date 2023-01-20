ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union City, MI

Reading nips Union City in Big 8 overtime thriller; Union City JV falls to Reading

By Obituaries
The Daily Reporter
The Daily Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jH5Q5_0kKzBJ9w00

UNION CITY, MI. — Thursday night’s Big 8 conference clash between the Union City Chargers and the Reading Rangers could not be decided in just 32 minutes of play, oh no, these two solid teams needed an extra period to decide the winner as the fans in attendance at Union City’s McNett Fieldhouse were witness to some free basketball. Union City and Reading needed overtime to decide Thursday’s contest and in the end it was the Rangers completing the comeback, defeating the host Chargers by the score of 46-40.

“Boy what a game,” said Union City head coach Ben Chard. “Coach (Brett) Kerspilo made a nice adjustment at half time to make this game super exciting! We had the ball at the end of regulation and got a shot off, it just didn’t go unfortunately. There were lots of learning moments tonight, but you sure can’t question the heart of this team! I am super proud of them.”

Union City controlled the first half of play, using a monster defensive effort in the second quarter to build a double digit lead at the half. Union City took the early advantage with a 16-7 first quarter. The Chargers were led by Landon Galvin with five points, Rick Austin and Jeremy Zehr with four points, and Riley Laird with three points.

In the second quarter it was the Charger defense that did the talking, holding Reading to just a pair of free throws hit by Colton Wiler, as it was Union City outscoring the Rangers 6-2 to build a 22-9 lead at the half.

Union City looked to continue their onslaught with the opening bucket of the second half, however it was Reading that slowly took control of the game as they started to look to their senior big man Colton Wiler for points. Wiler poured in 10 of his game high 22 points in the third quarter as the Rangers outscored Union City 16-7 to close the score to 29-25. Union City managed to take the four point lead to the fourth quarter thanks to two late clutch free throws from Galvin.

The fourth quarter was a back and forth brawl between the two squads, with Union City stubbornly holding on to their lead while Reading did everything in their power to complete the comeback.

Reading quickly closed the game to just a one point affair, with the Chargers still leading at the four minute mark, holding a 33-32 advantage. The Rangers completed the comeback with a deep three pointer from the top of the key from Brady Kling, giving Reading a 35-33 lead with 3:30 left in the game.

Union City answered with a steal and bucket from Rick Austin on the break, tying up the score at 35-35 with 2:30 left in the game. Reading looked to pound the ball inside on their next possession however the shot would not fall, giving the Chargers possession with two minutes left in the game. The Chargers proceeded to run down the clock as they passed the ball around the perimeter looking for just the right shot. The clocked continued to tick down until Union City called a timeout with 15.3 seconds left, setting up what they hoped would be the winning bucket.

Reading played solid defense out of the timeout as Union City’s Jeremy Zehr was forced to put up a contested jumper at the buzzer. The shot rimmed out and the game stayed tied at 35-35, leading to overtime.

The teams traded buckets to start the extra period of play, followed by a tough inside bucket from Wiler to give the Rangers a 39-37 lead with 2:30 left.

Union City closed the gap to a single point after an Austin free throw, with the Rangers leading 39-38 with 2:26 left in the game. After Reading missed at the free throw line on the next possession, Union City had a excellent chance at completing their own comeback on the ensuing possession, however a very questionable traveling call was made on the Chargers, giving the ball right back to the Rangers.

The other end of the court saw Wiler get to the free throw line after a very contentious blocking foul was called on Union City. The big senior sank one of two shots to push the lead to 41-38 with 20.9 seconds left. Wiler missed the second of the two shots but was able to gather up his own rebound and was quickly fouled, heading right back to the charity stripe. This time he hit both free throws, extending the Reading lead to 43-38.

The Rangers made one more trip to the free throw line as the game saw its final moments while Union City’s final points came on a long Eli Payne jumper. In the end the Chargers came up just a bit short, with the Rangers taking the 46-40 victory.

Union City had seven different players score on the night, led by Landon Galvin and Rick Austin with nine points each. Also adding to the Charger effort was Alex Hull with eight points; Jeremy Zehr with six points; Riley Laird with five points; Eli Payne with two points; and Owen Jackson with one point.

Reading was led on the night by big man Colton Wiler who had 22 points, thanks in large part to 8 of 11 shooting from the free throw line, including a 6 for 9 effort in overtime. Also helping the Rangers cause was Zac Affholter with eight points; Brady Kling with six points; Jesse Cabrera with four points; and Colton Hoover and Maverick Messenger with three points each.

With the victory Reading improves to 9-2 overall on the season and 4-1 in the Big 8 conference. The Rangers will next see action Tuesday when they host the Bronson Vikings.

Union City meanwhile falls to 4-5 overall on the season and 1-4 in the Big 8 conference. The Chargers will next see action Tuesday when they travel to Homer.

Union City JV boys come up short versus Reading

UNION CITY, MI. — The Union City JV Chargers came up just a little short Thursday night, falling to the Reading JV Rangers by the score of 43-34.

Reading controlled the first half thanks to the long ball, hitting eight total 3 pointers throughout the first half. The Rangers outscored Union City 14-7 in the first quarter and 13-9 in the second quarter to build a 27-16 lead at the half.

Union City mounted a comeback in the third quarter, outscoring Reading 11-5 in the third quarter to close the game to 32-27 heading to the fourth. Reading came through in the clutch however and put the game away from the free throw line, hitting on 9 of 16 shots from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter. The Rangers went on to outscore Union City 11-7 in the fourth quarter to find the final score of 43-34.

Union City was led on the night by Jason Shoop with nine points; Bradley Hunt with seven points; Zane Coppock with five points; Caden Hughes with five points; Brendan Snyder with six points; Kent Robbins with one point; and Reed Goodwin with one point.

The Reading JV Rangers were led by Carson Hamilton with 13 points while Marco Bailey added nine points.

