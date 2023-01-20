Mackinaw City rolls to another 30-point win, tops Onaway; EJ boys fall to Elks

MACKINAW CITY — At another notch in the belt for the Mackinaw City girls’ basketball team.

Welcoming in an 8-2 Onaway team for what should have been a solid test for the Comets on Thursday, Mackinaw added yet another 30-point victory on the season.

After a close first quarter – at least for Mackinaw – the Comets turned things on and never looked back against the Cardinals to bring in a 68-33 victory.

“The effort this group of girls bring every night is amazing,” Mackinaw City coach Jake Huffman said. “Tonight was a battle from start to finish with stretches of the game being very competitive from a quality 8-2 Onaway basketball team. Coach John George's team plays with a lot of effort and are quite physical with great athletes.”

The win moved Division 4 No. 7 ranked Mackinaw City to 11-0 on the season, while it came the ninth win this season by at least 30 points. They’ve also won all 11 by double figures.

Mackinaw City led 23-11 after on against Onaway, then pulled ahead 39-17 at the end of the first half and eventually 57-23 after three, holding Onaway to just 12 points between the second and third quarters.

Marlie Postula finished with a game-high 23 points and three steals, Larissa Huffman had 12 points, nine rebounds, seven steals and six assists, while Madison Smith added 12 points, eight rebounds, five blocks and three assists.

Julia Sullivan also had 10 points, five rebounds and three steals Gracie Beauchamp had seven points, five assists and five steals and Jersey Beauchamp had six assists, five steals and added four points.

“The ability of Larissa, Madison, Marlie, Gracie, Julia and Jersey to execute defensive game plans impresses me every night, along with how well they continue to find great shots,” added Huffman on his team’s ability to distrust opponents. “We assisted on 24 of our 29 field goals.”

The Comets will next head to Boyne Falls on Monday, Jan. 23, then head to Harbor Light Christian on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

BOYS BASKETBALL

LAKE MICHIGAN

Elk Rapids 67, East Jordan 29

EAST JORDAN — It came as a tough night for the East Jordan boys’ basketball team to say the least against Elk Rapids Thursday, as the Red Devils took a 67-29 loss.

Elk opened up with 13-0 advantage then led 21-7 following the first, 37-16 at the half.

“I was really impressed with them. Elk surprised me tonight,” East Jordan coach Nate Dzwik said. “They just pressured us and we didn’t get into a flow ever. I didn’t do enough to get us ready tonight and that’s on me.”

East Jordan dropped to 3-6 overall on the season and 2-3 within the LMC.

Angel Delgado led the Red Devils with eight points and Brendan Aenis scored five.

The Elks were led by Maceo Gulich with 17 points, including five 3-pointers. The Elks made 11 3-pointers as a team.

East Jordan will next meet Battle Creek St. Philip (3-6) on Saturday, Jan. 21 at Ferris State University. It will come as a family reunion kind of game for Dzwik, as three cousins compete for the Fighting Tigers.