Fall River, MA

Sports scores, highlights: Diman girls win fifth straight, Durfee swim team split meet

By The Herald News
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago
The winter high school season is underway for Fall River area teams.

Take a look at highlights from Thursday's local high school action:

Girls Basketball: Diman at Southeastern

SCORE: Diman 52, Southeastern 35

LOCATION: Southeastern

RECORD: Diman, 7-2 (4-0 in Mayflower Large)

HIGHLIGHTS: The Bengals won their fifth straight, beating Southeastern on the road. Avery Rounds led Diman with a team-high 19 points. Hannah Martin chipped in with 14 points and Elizabeth Kinnane also chipped in with five points.

NEXT UP: The Bengals host Sturgis East on Monday.

Boys Swimming: Durfee vs. Old Rochester

SCORE: Old Rochester 91, Durfee 67

LOCATION: Durfee

DATE: Jan. 19

RECORD: Durfee, 2-5 (0-2 in Southeast Conference)

HIGHLIGHTS: The Hilltoppers dropped their meet against non-league opponent Old Rochester at home. Cooper Long was the lone double winner for Durfee in the 50 (25. 84) and 100 freestyle (1:00.82). Strong showings from Michael Harrington in the 200 and 500 free events, along with Tim Archambault in the 200 IM and 500 freestyle. Jack Fitzgerald put up a good fight in the 100 back.

NEXT UP: The Hilltoppers travels to New Bedford on Tuesday.

Girls Swimming: Durfee vs Old Rochester

SCORE: Durfee 97, Old Rochester 69

LOCATION: Durfee

DATE: Jan. 19

RECORD: Durfee, 4-4 (1-1 in Southeast Conference)

HIGHLIGHTS: The Hilltoppers won their meet against non-league opponent Old Rochester at home. Aimee Tiebout (200 and 500 freestyle) and Emma McDonnell (50 free and 100 breaststroke) were double winners. Other winners includes Rachael Silva (1-meter dive; PB 270.05), Avery Antunes (200 IM; 2:46.72), Zoie Mussotte (100 backstroke; 1:30.19). Diver Madison Ferreira qualified for sectional with her second place finish of 207.05. Reagan Melo (backstroke), Claire Bjerre (200 free), and Paitynn Botelho (200 IM). Reagan Melo in the backstroke, Claire Bjerre in the 200 Free, and Paitynn Botelho in the 200 IM. The relay teams of Tiebout, McDonnell, Antunes, and Abigail Saunders took care of business in the 200 medley and free relays today with times of 2:26.89 and 1:55.79.

NEXT UP: The Hilltoppers travels to New Bedford on Tuesday.

Girls Indoor Track: Diman vs. Bishop Feehan

SCORE: Bishop Feehan 73, Diman 26

LOCATION: Wheaton College

DATE: Jan. 19

RECORD: Diman, 4-2

HIGHLIGHTS: The Bengals lost a tough meet against non-league opponent Bishop Feehan. Inez Medeiros extends her school record with a win in the 300 (44.12). She also won the 55 (7.93). Emma Foley took first in the long jump (15' 4) and came second in the 55 (7.97). Grace Flattery and Kaitlyn Nickelson tied in high jump for first place (5'0).

NEXT UP: The Bengals compete in the Mayflower League championships on Monday.

Girls Indoor Track: Case vs. Fairhaven

SCORE: Case 53, Fairhaven 33

LOCATION: Greater New Bedford

DATE: Jan. 18

RECORD: Case, 4-0

HIGHLIGHTS: The Cardinals improve to 4-0 after beating league opponent Fairhaven on Wednesday. Ashlyn Byrnes won both the mile and the two-mile (6:19, 13:40) while Hannah Santos took top honors in the high jump and hurdles (10.0). Freshman Emma Bouchard was also a double winner in the 55 (7.8) and 300 (47.6). Hannah Storm won the 1000 and placed third in the mile. Megan Smith took first in the 600 and third in the high jump. Olivia Silva set a new personal-best throw in the shot put with a winning distance of 32’11”.

NEXT UP: The Cardinals travel to Bourne next Wednesday.

Boys Indoor Track: Diman vs. Bishop Feehan

SCORE: Bishop Feehan 79, Diman 20

LOCATION: Wheaton College

DATE: Jan. 19

RECORD: Diman, 3-3

HIGHLIGHTS: The Bengals lost their meet against non-league opponent Bishop Feehan. Nathan Nascimento finished first for Diman in the 55 (6.96) and third in the 300 (38.87) with personal-best times. Kyle Stang took third in the 1000 (3:07) and Andrew Choquette finished second in the shot put (34' 11"). Asafe Penha took second in long jump (18' 2) while Josh Moniz scored points in the high jump (5'0).

NEXT UP: The Bengals compete in the Mayflower League championships on Monday.

Boys Indoor Track: Case vs. Fairhaven

SCORE: N/A

LOCATION: Greater New Bedford

DATE: Jan. 18

RECORD: Case, 0-4

HIGHLIGHTS: The Cardinals lost their meet against league opponent Fairhaven on Wednesday. Top performers for Case were a pair of second place finishes by Jacob Janicki in the shot put (39’2) and Devin Silva in the 55 (6.8).

NEXT UP: The Cardinals travel to Bourne next Wednesday.

Boys Ice hockey: Diman/Durfee/Westport vs. South Shore Tech.

SCORE: Diman/Durfee/Westport 6, South Shore Tech. 5

LOCATION: Rockland Ice Arena

DATE: Jan. 18

RECORD: Diman/Durfee/Westport, 8-1 (6-0 in Mayflower Large)

HIGHLIGHTS: The Bengals co-op team won their eighth straight game of the season, scoring six unanswered goals to beat South Shore Tech. in comeback fashion on the road. Landen Freitas netted a pair of goals for Diman. Other goal scorers include Brady Sullivan, Evan Camara (assist), Bryce Medeiros (two assists) and Connor Santos. Jacob Almeida, Robert Leach, and Jared Martins each contributed assists. After a rough start, goalie Cam Mattos settled down and blanked the Saints the rest of the way for the win.

NEXT UP: The Bengals host Tri-County on Saturday.

Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette sports editor Steven Sanchez can be reached at ssanchez@heraldnews.com.

The Herald News

The Herald News

