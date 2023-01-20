ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WLTX.com

South Carolina 'tourist' takes home big Powerball win

FORT MILL, S.C. — The latest big winner of the Powerball in South Carolina doesn't call the Palmetto State home, but it will likely have a special place in his heart after a recent visit. The man, who the South Carolina Education Lottery described as a tourist, bought his...
FORT MILL, SC
WBTV

Police on the scene of active SWAT situation in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Happening now: The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is responding to an active SWAT situation in Charlotte. According to CMPD, members of the CMPD SWAT team are assisting officers on Quail Meadow Lane near Little Sugar Creek Greenway. Officers are saying to avoid the area at this time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try BBQ Joints in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA - If you're looking for the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina, you're not alone. The state has many excellent BBQ joints, and there's something for every taste. Here are a few of our favorites: Red Bridges BBQ Lodge in Shelby, Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden, Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, and more.
AYDEN, NC
WSOC Charlotte

1 dead in crash northwest of Gastonia

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. — One person was killed in a crash Monday on a rural road between Gastonia and Bessemer City. The crash happened Monday morning on White Jenkins Road. Gastonia Emergency Medical Services confirmed to Channel 9 that one person died in the crash. The victim hasn’t been...
GASTONIA, NC
country1037fm.com

A North Carolina Library is Offering 20,000 Free Laptops

If you do just about anything these days you need a laptop to get it done. A North Carolina library is offering 20,000 FREE laptops. The Charlotte Mecklenburg Library is offering 20,000 refurbished laptops but there are just a few conditions to be eligible. You must live in Mecklenburg county and you must be at least 18 years old. These are a couple of the requirements. For more information get details from the library website right here.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

South Charlotte Restaurant Health Inspections (Jan. 13-19)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan. 13 to 19:. • Greco Fresh Grill, 4724 Sharon Road, Charlotte – 87 Violations include: Certified food protection manager wasn’t available; ice was in hand-wash sink; employee touched raw gyro meat and then handled lettuce and tomatoes with the same gloves; items weren’t held cold enough; and some food didn’t have date marking.
CHARLOTTE, NC
K97.5

NC Man Wins $1,000,000 In Mega Millions Drawing

Multiple North Carolina residents won big during Friday the 13th’s Mega Millions prize drawing.  One lucky Charlotte,NC resident purchased a $2 ticket at a Kwik Mart and matched all 5 white balls, earning him a $1,000,000 Mega Millions prize. After circumventing unlikely odds of 1 in 12.6 million to win the prize, the winner now […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Carolina

Manufacturing Plant in Gaffney Shutting Down

SC Schools react to deadly crash that killed Georgia football player, staff member. Rain arriving late on Monday through Tuesday morning, storms arriving Wednesday overnight into Thursday, weekend mostly sunny and cooler. 61-year-old Sheri Knox died in a car fire. Knox fell asleep in the car and the surface below...
GAFFNEY, SC
WBTV

Police in Salisbury looking for suspect after teen shot

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A teenager in Salisbury is recovering after being shot on Thursday night, according to police. The shooting was reported around 5:45 p.m. at the Pine Hill Apartments on W. 15th Street. Police say the injuries are not life-threatening. Investigators said no one is in custody. They...
SALISBURY, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Woman Enters Not Guilty Plea To Hickory Murder

During a court appearance on Wednesday in Catawba County, Tangela Parker of Taylorsville entered a plea of not guilty in the murder of a coworker. Parker is charged with the shooting death of 51-year old Michelle Marlow. Parker was formally arraigned for first-degree murder. Marlow was shot and killed at...
HICKORY, NC

