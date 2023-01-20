Read full article on original website
WLTX.com
South Carolina 'tourist' takes home big Powerball win
FORT MILL, S.C. — The latest big winner of the Powerball in South Carolina doesn't call the Palmetto State home, but it will likely have a special place in his heart after a recent visit. The man, who the South Carolina Education Lottery described as a tourist, bought his...
Historic restaurant chain opening new location in North Carolina
A historic restaurant chain that got its start more than 70 years ago is opening a new location in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 3, 2023, Harold's Chicken & Ice Bar is expected to open its newest North Carolina restaurant location in Charlotte, according to local sources.
WBTV
Police on the scene of active SWAT situation in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Happening now: The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is responding to an active SWAT situation in Charlotte. According to CMPD, members of the CMPD SWAT team are assisting officers on Quail Meadow Lane near Little Sugar Creek Greenway. Officers are saying to avoid the area at this time.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try BBQ Joints in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA - If you're looking for the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina, you're not alone. The state has many excellent BBQ joints, and there's something for every taste. Here are a few of our favorites: Red Bridges BBQ Lodge in Shelby, Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden, Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, and more.
1 dead in crash northwest of Gastonia
BESSEMER CITY, N.C. — One person was killed in a crash Monday on a rural road between Gastonia and Bessemer City. The crash happened Monday morning on White Jenkins Road. Gastonia Emergency Medical Services confirmed to Channel 9 that one person died in the crash. The victim hasn’t been...
country1037fm.com
A North Carolina Library is Offering 20,000 Free Laptops
If you do just about anything these days you need a laptop to get it done. A North Carolina library is offering 20,000 FREE laptops. The Charlotte Mecklenburg Library is offering 20,000 refurbished laptops but there are just a few conditions to be eligible. You must live in Mecklenburg county and you must be at least 18 years old. These are a couple of the requirements. For more information get details from the library website right here.
thecharlotteweekly.com
South Charlotte Restaurant Health Inspections (Jan. 13-19)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan. 13 to 19:. • Greco Fresh Grill, 4724 Sharon Road, Charlotte – 87 Violations include: Certified food protection manager wasn’t available; ice was in hand-wash sink; employee touched raw gyro meat and then handled lettuce and tomatoes with the same gloves; items weren’t held cold enough; and some food didn’t have date marking.
CMPD catches 2 juveniles after stolen Hyundai drives erratically, crashes by Meck Co. jail
CHARLOTTE — A stolen Hyundai SUV was driving recklessly through west Charlotte Tuesday morning, speeding down the shoulder of Interstate 77 and nearly crashing into several cars. Its driver and passenger escaped the vehicle after it crashed near the Mecklenburg County jail. Police apprehended two juveniles in the incident.
WBTV
Man wanted for father’s murder in Iredell County arrested in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The man accused of killing his father in Iredell County last week has been arrested in Charlotte, authorities said. Carlton Michael Clarke, 25, was wanted on a felony murder warrant for the death of Michel Renard Clarke, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities...
Overturned tanker blocks major highway for hours in northwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — An overturned tanker blocked a major highway for several hours Friday afternoon. Chopper 9 Skyzoom was overhead the tanker around 12:30 p.m. MEDIC said it was carrying gasoline. Charlotte Fire said the outbound lanes of Brookshire Boulevard at the ramp to Interstate 485 were closed due to...
NC Man Wins $1,000,000 In Mega Millions Drawing
Multiple North Carolina residents won big during Friday the 13th’s Mega Millions prize drawing. One lucky Charlotte,NC resident purchased a $2 ticket at a Kwik Mart and matched all 5 white balls, earning him a $1,000,000 Mega Millions prize. After circumventing unlikely odds of 1 in 12.6 million to win the prize, the winner now […]
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to a ton of goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
Suspect arrested after deadly shooting in north Charlotte, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — A suspect was arrested in Troutman in connection with a deadly shooting that happened last Friday in north Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. The shooting happened on Hackberry Creek Trail, off West W.T. Harris Boulevard, at about 8:25 p.m. on Friday. One man was found...
FOX Carolina
Manufacturing Plant in Gaffney Shutting Down
SC Schools react to deadly crash that killed Georgia football player, staff member. Rain arriving late on Monday through Tuesday morning, storms arriving Wednesday overnight into Thursday, weekend mostly sunny and cooler. 61-year-old Sheri Knox died in a car fire. Knox fell asleep in the car and the surface below...
Man arrested in 3-day string of armed robberies across Charlotte, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — A man has been arrested for a string of robberies in Charlotte this week, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced. In a news conference Friday, Lt. Bryan Crum said it all began Wednesday afternoon and ended in an arrest early the next day. Lt. Crum said around 3:30...
qcnews.com
Charlotte teens charged with 15 crimes each after shooting outside Huntersville amusement park, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two 18-year-olds are facing 15 charges each after gunshots rang out during a dispute at Frankie’s Fun Park in Huntersville, according to the Huntersville Police Department. Police said officers responded to calls regarding a shooting around 10 p.m. on Jan. 6 at...
WBTV
Police in Salisbury looking for suspect after teen shot
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A teenager in Salisbury is recovering after being shot on Thursday night, according to police. The shooting was reported around 5:45 p.m. at the Pine Hill Apartments on W. 15th Street. Police say the injuries are not life-threatening. Investigators said no one is in custody. They...
The Daily South
North Carolina Woman Celebrating Big After Winning Lottery Twice In Two Months
Luck be a lady twice for a North Carolina woman who is celebrating her second lottery win in two months. Kenya Sloan of Shelby, North Carolina, won a $2 million prize from a $20 scratch off Diamond Dazzler ticket she bought in October, according to a press release from the North Carolina Lottery.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Woman Enters Not Guilty Plea To Hickory Murder
During a court appearance on Wednesday in Catawba County, Tangela Parker of Taylorsville entered a plea of not guilty in the murder of a coworker. Parker is charged with the shooting death of 51-year old Michelle Marlow. Parker was formally arraigned for first-degree murder. Marlow was shot and killed at...
Morganton man dies after being hit by pickup truck on I-40
MORGANTON, N.C. — A man from Morganton was killed when he was hit by a pickup truck on Interstate 40 early Friday morning in Burke County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The crash happened just about 1:30 a.m. near Conley Road on eastbound I-40. Highway Patrol...
