Swansea, MA

Route 79 is on the road to nowhere

By The Herald News
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago

Good morning, everyone! Let’s look at what we’ve got going on today.

Now that the Route 79 expressway reconstruction project has officially broken ground, one of the first things to be broken will be the Route 79 expressway itself, with the highway scheduled to be closed for good sometime in February. Get ready for four years of construction work – read on.

While millions of dollars in American Rescue Plan Act money have been committed to numerous infrastructure and quality-of-life projects, the city still has a boatload of funds to commit to projects before the federal government’s COVID funds-related spending deadline. Local government leaders still have about $49 million to spend. Where’s it going to go? Click here to read more.

And for years, musician Mitch Henry has been a part of many families' most special moments, elevating events from behind a piano. Now he wants to help others celebrate in a different capacity. The Fall River piano man is utilizing his decade of experience in the wedding industry and passion for making memories as a performer to launch his newest venture, Studio 59, in Swansea. Learn more about the place right here.

