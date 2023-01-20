Read full article on original website
Related
thefastmode.com
Morse Micro, Chicony Partner to Launch Wi-Fi Certified HaLow IoT Security Cameras
Morse Micro, a fast-growing fabless semiconductor company focused on Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, and leading electronics manufacturer Chicony Electronics, have announced a strategic partnership to deliver Wi-Fi CERTIFIED HaLow™ IP cameras to market. A major breakthrough in IoT security, the collaboration will significantly improve the range and reliability of camera equipment through cutting-edge wireless technology.
thefastmode.com
Vapor IO Partners with Cellnex to Expand its Network Edge to Europe
Vapor IO, developers of the Kinetic Grid platform, the world's first Open Grid network for delivering edge and grid services, has teamed up with Cellnex Telecom, the leading independent wireless telecommunications operator in Europe, to expand its network edge to Europe. The first deployment will be in Barcelona and will...
thefastmode.com
BICS Deploys Infovista’s Automated Assurance & Operations Solution
Infovista, the global leader in network lifecycle automation, announced that BICS, the leading international communications enabler, has successfully deployed Infovista’s Automated Assurance & Operations solution to power its suite of advanced analytics solutions for its telco and enterprise customers. BICS’ industry-leading Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions use detailed,...
thefastmode.com
du, SES Demo Satellite-enabled 5G Backhaul in the Middle East
SES and du from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), a leading telecom operator in the United Arab Emirates, have successfully demonstrated the first satellite-enabled 5G backhaul in the Middle East utilising SES’s Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) satellites, the two companies announced recently. The aim of the live demonstration was...
thefastmode.com
Hansen, Aidon Partner to Provide Fully Managed Solution for Nordic Energy Leaders
Hansen Technologies, a leading global provider of software and services to the energy, water, and communications industries, announced that it is partnering with Aidon, an established, customer-centric supplier of smart grid, smart metering, and technology services in the Nordics, to provide a fully managed solution for three distribution system operators (DSOs) in the progressive Nordic market.
thefastmode.com
Encryption and Its Impact on Network Security: Transparent vs Forward Proxies and Other Methodologies
The Fast Mode spoke to Srini Addepalli, Chief Technology Officer at Aryaka on new encryption technologies and their impact on today's networks. Srini joins us in a series of discussions with leading vendors in the traffic management, service assurance, traffic monitoring, analytics, policy control and network security space, assessing various attributes of encryption, its benefits as well as the challenges it poses, specifically loss of visibility that makes networking increasingly complex.
thefastmode.com
Convincing Your Employees About the Business Value of AI Featured
AI continues to be all the rage across Southeast Asia, and understandably so. When implemented, an effective AI strategy will enable businesses to streamline their processes — from improving their data readiness to people capabilities and technology workload. Despite its benefits, not everyone is convinced about the business value...
thefastmode.com
Addressing Encrypted User and Control Plane Data with Active Monitoring to Deliver Enhanced Service Assurance
The Fast Mode spoke to Johan Ledin, Product Marketing Manager at Emblasoft on new encryption technologies and their impact on today's networks. Johan joins us in a series of discussions with leading vendors in the traffic management, service assurance, traffic monitoring, analytics, policy control and network security space, assessing various attributes of encryption, its benefits as well as the challenges it poses, specifically loss of visibility that makes networking increasingly complex.
thefastmode.com
Ericsson, Ooredoo Qatar Provide AI Solutions for 5G CX
Ericsson and Ooredoo Qatar are providing Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions on top of trusted Microsoft cloud in the country. The deployment of Ericsson Cognitive Software optimizes 5G user experiences for seamless connectivity. Ericsson’s new optimization solution uses digital twin technology and advanced AI techniques like deep reinforcement learning to analyze...
thefastmode.com
India's GTPL Partners with Alepo to Modernize its AAA & Policy Infrastructure
Bolstering its position as a leader in India’s high-speed internet market, GTPL Broadband, a wholly owned subsidiary of GTPL Hathway has partnered with global digital enablement expert Alepo, to modernize its AAA and policy infrastructure. The network transformation will enable GTPL to introduce modern and advanced high-speed internet plans...
thefastmode.com
Verizon Surpasses 3.0 Gigawatts of Total Projected Renewable Energy Capacity
Verizon signed four new long-term renewable energy purchase agreements (REPAs) for an aggregate of up to 410 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy capacity. With these new agreements, Verizon has surpassed 3.0 gigawatts (GW) of total projected renewable energy capacity, as it continues to be a leading buyer of U.S. renewable energy. These agreements also position the company to meet its goal to source or generate renewable energy equivalent to 50 percent of its total annual electricity consumption by 2025.
thefastmode.com
Samsung, KDDI Complete SLA Assurance Network Slicing Field Trial on 5G SA Network
Samsung Electronics and KDDI announced the successful demonstration of Service Level Agreements (SLA) assurance network slicing in a field trial conducted in Tokyo, Japan. For the first time in the industry, the companies proved their capabilities to generate multiple network slices using a RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) on a live commercial 5G Standalone (SA) network. The RIC, provided by Samsung in this field trial, is a software-based component of the Open RAN architecture that optimizes the radio resources of the RAN to improve the overall network quality.
thefastmode.com
Southern Cross' New Commercial 400GbE Service Runs on Ciena's 6500
Southern Cross Cables, Australasia’s specialist international capacity provider, announced the availability of commercial 400GbE services on its Southern Cross NEXT (NEXT) cable, between Australia, New Zealand and the United States. Laurie Miller, CEO of Southern Cross said the introduction of what is believed to be, Australasia’s first international 400GbE...
thefastmode.com
5G RAN is Growing but Total RAN Growth is Slowing over Next Five Years, says Dell' Oro Group
According to a newly published forecast report by Dell’Oro Group, after four years of extraordinary growth that propelled the radio access network (RAN) market to reach new record levels, the RAN market is now transitioning from the expansion phase to the next phase in this 5G journey with more challenging comparisons and slower growth.
thefastmode.com
Nokia, Samsung Ink 5G Patent License Deal
Nokia announced it has signed a new cross-license patent agreement with Samsung following the expiry of the previous agreement at the end of 2022. Under the agreement, which covers Nokia’s fundamental inventions in 5G and other technologies,Samsung will make payments to Nokia for a multi-year period beginning 1 January 2023. The terms of the agreement remain confidential between the parties.
thefastmode.com
Achieve Better Optical Performance and Lower Costs by Phasing Out Cassette-Based Cable Management Featured
The pace at which emerging technologies like 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), virtual/augmented reality and advanced data analytics are being adopted is causing unprecedented pressure within mission-critical spaces to accommodate the need for more compute power while handling increased external and internal traffic. This accommodation means that server racks are filling up faster than ever. As many critical infrastructure operators can attest, however, there is only so much floor space to populate with active components to scale up for these high-demand applications.
thefastmode.com
Satellite Trends for 2023 and Beyond Featured
Change is the only constant. In this ever-changing environment, it helps business and strategic planners to review generally expected technology trends in their industries. While the future remains unpredictable, in this article we’ll provide support for your development of future business and technology strategies by mapping current developments to likely future outcomes.
thefastmode.com
KDDI Starts Commercial Deployment of 5G Open vRAN sites in Japan with Samsung & Fujitsu
KDDI announced that, in cooperation with Samsung Electronics and Fujitsu, it initiated the commercial deployment of O-RAN compliant 5G Open Virtual Radio Access Network (Open vRAN) sites in Osaka City, Osaka Prefecture, Japan, on January 19, 2023. The expansion of 5G services promises a variety of exciting new applications that...
Comments / 0