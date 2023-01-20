Read full article on original website
One of the Best ‘Casablanca’ Scenes Isn’t About the Romance
Countless moviegoers and critics alike consider Casablanca (1942) a masterpiece in most regards. One would be hard-pressed to find a cinephile unfamiliar with those iconic quotes or the tortured, timeless romance of protagonists Rick (Humphrey Bogart at his most gallant) and Ilsa (Ingrid Bergman at her most radiant), and rightfully so. Casablanca's enduring significance 80 years later is a testament to its script — simultaneously sparkling and dour — and an unfortunately still relevant thematic resonance.
'That '90s Show' Season 1 Ending Explained: What Happened With Leia and [SPOILER]?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 1 of That '90s Show.While not every comedy series proves to be worthy of a modern revival, That ‘90s Show has proven that it can please both obsessive That ‘70s Show fans and younger viewers that weren’t even alive when the original series was airing. With a majority of the head creative team and cast returning in one way or another, That ‘90s Show feels like a classic sitcom, complete with a laugh track and wonderfully short episode lengths (a rarity for a Netflix series). Although we only got ten episodes thus far, That ‘90s Show sets up an exciting road ahead for both the new and old characters.
‘The Pack’: Why Alexander Skarsgård Was Surprised By the Casting Process on His Directorial Debut
The 2023 Sundance Film Festival is underway and among the attendees of this year's iteration of the legendary event is Emmy winner Alexander Skarsgård. He made his way to Park City, Utah for the premiere of Brandon Cronenberg's Infinity Pool which he stars in opposite X and Pearl star Mia Goth. While he was there, however, Collider's own Perri Nemiroff had to ask about his exploits behind the camera with his project The Pack which was announced late last year. In a first for his career, Skarsgård is both starring in and directing the feature, which put him on the opposite side of the casting process for the very first time. Nemiroff asked him about that new experience and how his time as an actor informed his search for his cast.
'The Last of Us' Creators Discouraged the Cast from Watching the Games
It is safe to say The Last of Us has managed to win fans’ hearts. The series, co-created by original game creator Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin, keeps the pacing and events of the source material intact while giving us great character studies. Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey have managed to get into the skin of their characters while adding a certain nuance to their performance. Recently, on The Last of Us podcast, Druckmann revealed why it was important for them that the cast did not see the games.
How to Watch 'Infinity Pool': Showtimes and Release Date
Brandon Cronenberg's Infinity Pool is a science fiction horror following a couple, James and Em, as they vacation at a luxurious island resort. The wealthy pair could wish for nothing more; beautiful beaches, staff eager to meet their every demand, and a tropical climate. They're living the dream, right? Not for long, however. When mysterious tour guide Gabi takes the couple outside the resort, to the less visitor-friendly environment that surrounds the area, a tragic accident results in dark and dangerous consequences. Charged with the death penalty, James is given an option that could solve all of his problems: for the right price, a lifelike double will be created to attend the execution in his place. Instead of resolving the issue, this offer exposes the island's subculture of violence and surreal horror that lurks beneath the resort's charming facade.
‘The Last of Us’ Showrunners Reveal the Tess Plot They Scrapped
As far as video games adapted for television goes, there has been a general consensus that HBO’s The Last of Us has to be ranked quite high on that list. The series has had a good number of moments that avid fans of the game would easily recognize. However, in most adaptations, it is the job of the creative team to decide what aspects of the source material to leave untouched, those to expand upon and those to change. In the series’ latest episode, we see that there was a bit of change to the storyline, but apparently there could have been more.
Protect 'The Last of Us’s Piano Frog at All Costs
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 2 of The Last of Us.HBO's new series, The Last of Us, has made big waves in only a few weeks. Based on a video game of the same name, the show tells the story of a few survivors trying to make it in a dangerous, post-apocalyptic world. After a mutated disease infects much of the population, the world is in a permanent military state. The infected, who quickly become a type of zombie, are banned from the cities where the survivors live. But after two decades of this sort of control, resistance groups look to take over the situation. The show follows Joel (Pedro Pascal), a former soldier and grieving father, as he takes the spunky, 14-year-old Ellie (Bella Ramsey), who has the ability to resist the virus, to doctors who are looking for a cure.
Bob Odenkirk and Radha Mitchell Get Flirty in New 'Life Upside Down' Clip
Life Upside Down is fast approaching its release in select theaters and video-on-demand on January 27, 2023. Just ahead of the film's release,ComingSoon.net has revealed a brand-new clip for IFC Films' upcoming comedy. After its limited theatrical run, the film led by Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) will then arrive onto AMC+ this April.
A-Train Cozies Up in the Cold in 'The Boys' Season 4 BTS Image
Things are getting chilly on the set of Prime Video’s The Boys as the show’s Twitter account shared a photo of Jesse T. Usher’s A-Train in a chilly, snow-filled field. While details surrounding the show’s upcoming fourth season are being kept under wraps, the latest image teases that production is taking advantage of the natural beauty of their filming location’s (Toronto) winter. The shot reveals the actor in his character’s skin-tight blue uniform, wearing everything but A-Train’s iconic glasses. Prepared for inclement weather, Usher has a heavy jacket with its fur hood pulled up over his head. As always, a cheeky caption accompanies the picture, reading “A-Train to Antarctica.”
'The Last of Us' Episode 2 Ending Explained: HBO Did [SPOILER] Dirty
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 2 of The Last of Us. With a single episode, The Last of Us achieved what few video game adaptations could, pleasing both fans of the original games and people who had never heard of the franchise before. The narrative of The Last of Us games has been praised for almost a decade, so it shouldn’t be surprising HBO’s story is so captivating.
How to Watch 'Blood' Starring Michelle Monaghan: Showtimes and VOD Release Date
Blood is a new horror movie directed by Brad Anderson (Fringe). The movie follows Jess, a newly separated nurse and devoted mother to her two children: teenage daughter Tyler, and eight-year-old son Owen. As a result of her relationship breaking down, Jess decides to move herself and her children into her old family farmhouse. As any seasoned horror veteran will know, moving into an old farmhouse is usually the point where things start to go terribly, terribly wrong for our unsuspecting family. Sure enough, their pet dog soon bolts into the surrounding forest, enticed by unseen forces. When the dog returns rabid and soaked in blood days later, he uncharacteristically attacks Owen, who is rushed to the hospital. Doctors are baffled as Owen's condition worsens, trying with no success to pinpoint the mysterious infection lurking within the boy. A devastated Jess visits her ailing child, but when she walks into Owen's room and stumbles across a stomach-churning scene, she works out exactly what Owen will need in order to survive.
'Wolf Pack' Review: Sarah Michelle Gellar Returns to TV for a Supernatural Drama That Lacks Fun and Focus
At the risk of making us all feel old, it is quite jarring to remember that it has now been more than two decades since Buffy the Vampire Slayer first premiered way back in 1997. It remains a beloved series that still has a legacy that has been tempered by, among other things, the way many of those who worked to bring it to life were treated on set. There is then something nice about seeing Sarah Michelle Gellar back on screen after all this time in Wolf Pack, where she also serves as an executive producer. Playing the intrepid and delightfully snarky arson investigator Kristin Ramsey, who is looking into mysterious goings-on surrounding a massive California fire that roused a dormant creature to torment a group of teens, Gellar is the undisputed best part of the entire experience. For those merely looking for another chance to see her in action, there may be just enough to win you over. However, in the first two episodes provided for review, it soon becomes clear that this series is not really about her. As a result, Wolf Pack is already proving to be far less entertaining and far more derivative than it could have been.
'The Boogeyman' Trailer Is Coming This Sunday
Stephen King revealed that the first trailer for the highly-anticipated film adaptation of The Boogeyman is coming this Sunday, during the NFC championship game. Based on a short story by the master of horror, The Boogeyman turns our worst nightmares into a reality by conjuring a creature capable of teleporting into closets.
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Screenwriter Calls Kang an "A-List Avengers Villain"
The latest Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, is taking it up a notch and raising the stakes going forward for its heroes. That begins with the introduction of its next big bad, Kang the Conqueror, who is making his - sort of - debut in the franchise, after a cameo appearance two years ago.
The Answer to 'Blade Runner's Biggest Question Doesn’t Matter
Is Deckard (Harrison Ford) a replicant or is he human in Blade Runner? It’s one of the most enduring questions in science fiction, and despite it being over forty years since the release of Blade Runner, there’s no indication that an answer is coming our way. There’s ample evidence for both sides, and even if the ending does lead the viewer down one road over the other (assuming you’re watching The Final Cut, that is), there’s enough ambiguity to keep both possibilities open. Combatants in the debate are some of the most passionate minds on the internet, and at this point the war seems destined to still be a contentious issue long after this futuristic depiction of 2019 Los Angeles starts to resemble a period piece. Even people involved in the film don’t know what to make of it, with the conflicting responses they’ve offered only complicating matters further. Ridley Scott says he’s a replicant, Harrison Ford says he isn’t, and countless others don’t know where to begin, but there is one controversial answer that doesn't come up as frequently: the answer doesn’t matter.
New 'Infinity Pool' Teaser Asks Audiences to Make an Impossible Choice
Mia Goth became horror royalty in 2022 with her brilliant performances in both Ti West’s X and Pearl. Even though it’s a new year, Goth isn’t wasting any time instilling fear in moviegoers once again as her new film Infinity Pool releases this Friday. The body horror film from director Brandon Cronenberg premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this past weekend to mostly positive reception. Now a new teaser for Infinity Pool further shows off Goth’s next scary performance and Alexander Skarsgård’s descent into cloning madness.
Tara Reid Reunites With Trevor in New 'Ghosts' Season 2 Images
Trevor Lefkowitz (Asher Grodman) is starstruck in new images from Season 2 of the hit CBS comedy Ghosts. As previously announced by Deadline, Tara Reid is coming to the manor to attend a remembrance of the former hard-partying businessman after his remains are found in the upcoming episode "Trevor's Body." After hearing about his major crush on Reid since the beginning of the series, the two finally reunite in stills from the episode ahead of its release on February 9.
'Superman & Lois' Finds Its Lex Luthor in 'The Walking Dead' Alum Michael Cudlitz
After much speculation The CW’s Superman & Lois has found its new version of Lex Luthor in The Walking Dead alum Michael Cudlitz. Per a report from Entertainment Weekly, his version of iconic DC villain Lex Luthor is known to the world as the visionary billionaire behind LexCorp. However, the criminal underworld knows who Lex truly is behind that image, “a brutal psychopath who terrorizes anyone he crosses paths with.”
Cleopatra Coleman Says Zack Snyder Was “In the Trenches” Making ‘Rebel Moon’
Rebel Moon is Zack Snyder's answer to the space opera genre and, much like the franchise that inspired him, the project will see aspects of Akira Kurosawa's Seven Samurai given a sci-fi spin. Earlier this month, Netflix revealed that the film will arrive on the streamer later this year, and with the all-star cast that Snyder has assembled for the film—we're excited to see it. At the Sundance Film Festival, Collider's own Perri Nemiroff caught up with one of those stars, Cleopatra Coleman, who was there to promote her upcoming film, Infinity Pool.
The Oscar-Track Thriller That Ran off the Rails
On July 18, 2017, cinema as we know it changed forever. This was the day Universal released the first poster for its then-upcoming crime thriller The Snowman. Oh, what a poster. This one-sheet consisted solely of a scribbled doodle of a snowman, who looks mildly annoyed, while above this drawing were the words “Mr. Police, you could have saved them, I gave you all the clues.” In an age of posters that are often just photoshopped images of actors’ faces, this bold way of selling a dark crime thriller was incredibly striking. Unfortunately, such a cute poster would be the high point of The Snowman.
