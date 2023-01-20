Read full article on original website
NHL
Avalanche defeat Kraken in shootout for 5th straight win
SEATTLE -- Pavel Francouz made 26 saves and stopped all three attempts in the shootout for the Colorado Avalanche in a 2-1 win against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday. Alex Newhook scored, and Nathan MacKinnon had the only goal in the shootout for Colorado (25-17-3), which...
NBA All-Star captains picking rosters live on night of game
Team captains will make their picks for the All-Star Game rosters in a live, televised pregame segment shortly before tipoff in Salt Lake City.
NHL
2023 NHL All-Star Skills highlighted by 3 new events
Splash Shot, Pitch 'n Puck, Tendy Tandem added to festivities on Feb. 3. The 2023 NHL All-Star Skills presented by Draftkings Sportsbook will feature three new events. Two of the new events, the Enterprise NHL Splash Shot and Chipotle NHL Pitch 'n Puck, will feature players displaying their skills in outdoor environments that typify Florida. Also new is the Discover NHL Tendy Tandem, an innovative goaltending skills test.
NHL
Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge preview
Projected starters, predictions from fantasy hockey staff for Tuesday games. Every Tuesday, NHL fans can play the Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge. The weekly contest will allow fans to showcase their knowledge by choosing a goalie for three different categories (wins, goals against, saves) from the games played that day.
NHL
Carter's son has priceless reaction after receiving dad's hockey card
There is nothing better for a young fan than receiving their favorite hockey player's card, especially if it's their dad's. Jeff Carter's son, Caden, had a priceless reaction to getting his dad's hockey card in his new deck. Caden waited until the Pittsburgh Penguins forward got home from his game...
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Baseball Legend and Three-Time World Series Champion Dies
It has been just announced that Major League Baseball proceeded to lose one of their all-time great players last night, January 20, 2023. According to MLB reporter for USA Today, Bob Nightengale, former MLB third baseman and General Manager Sal Bando passed away last night at the age of 78. He passed away after a five-year battle with cancer.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Lawrence Taylor's Announcement
The New York Giants were playing so poorly on Saturday night, Lawrence Taylor almost came out of retirement. The Hall of Fame pass rusher announced on Saturday evening that he was about to put his pads on. New York was crushed by Philadelphia in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs. "Bout to ...
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Why Al Horford Ran Off Court After Celtics’ Win Over Raptors
Al Horford didn’t stick around on the court to bask in the moment after making the game-sealing play in the Celtics’ win Saturday night. Toronto had a chance to tie or win its matchup with Boston as it inbounded the ball with 3.8 seconds left trailing by two at Scotiabank Arena. After haphazardly crossing halfcourt, Raptors forward Pascal Siakam had his pocket picked by Horford, who stole the basketball right as the final buzzer sounded. But instead of celebrating with his Celtics teammates by the bench on the opposite end of the court, Horford ran down the tunnel and left the floor.
Legendary Basketball Announcer Dies
The National Basketball League lost one of the greatest announcers of all time on Saturday, January 21, 2023. According to Kerry Eggers, the biographer and friend of Bill Schonley, legendary broadcasting announcer Bill Schonely died at the age of 93.
NHL
BLOG: Philp Ready to Make NHL Debut
The 27-year-old forward is tied for third on the IceHogs in goals with 14 and ranks fourth in points with 30 throughout 31 games this season. In tonight's contest against the Vancouver Canucks, Luke Philp will make his NHL debut after being called up on Monday afternoon. He received the...
The NBA will debut new All-Star draft format in Utah
The team captains will choose their squads live on the court at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City just 30 minutes ahead of the All-Star Game tip-off.
NHL
LA Kings @ Philadelphia Flyers: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Philadelphia Flyers:. Where: Wells Fargo Center (Philadelphia, PA) Flyers: 20 - 21 - 7 (47 pts) Kings: 26 - 17 - 6 (58 pts) The Kings are 7th in faceoff win percentage (52.7%). The Kings power play ranks 10th...
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings conclude season series against Sharks on Tuesday
And as the Red Wings (19-18-8; 46 points) prepare to face the Sharks (14-25-9; 37 points) on Tuesday night at Little Caesars Arena, head coach Derek Lalonde said his club is focusing on creating even more offensive chances. "[Monday's practice] that was all about getting inside and to the hard...
NHL
Need to Know: Bruins at Canadiens
MONTREAL - Jim Montgomery admits that back in the day he was rooting hard against the boys in Black & Gold. As a Montreal native, Montgomery was all in on the Canadiens, attending a game or two a year at the old Montreal Forum. "My best memory was the [1976]...
NHL
Canucks Announce Changes to Coaching Staff
Head Coach Bruce Boudreau and Assistant Coach Trent Cull have been relieved of their duties. Rick Tocchet has been hired as the 21st Head Coach in franchise history. Adam Foote has been named Assistant Coach and Sergei Gonchar has been hired as a Defensive Development Coach. "We would like to...
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Stars
DALLAS - The month of January has one last grueling, four-game week for the Sabres - and this one has several plane rides. The Sabres conclude their busy stretch of 13 games in 22 days with four straight on the road, beginning tonight against the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center.
NHL
Blues Hall of Fame special premieres on Bally Sports Midwest
Bally Sports Midwest will premiere a one-hour recap of the Blues Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Jan. 24 beginning at 5:30 p.m. The premiere - which will lead into the 7 p.m. game between the St. Louis Blues and Buffalo Sabres - will also air four additional times through Jan. 30.
NHL
Wish Becomes a Star
Despite being born with Cystic Fibrosis, 8-year-old, Anabelle Hanson's biggest dream was to play as a forward for the Vegas Golden Knights. Make-a-Wish Southern Nevada, Allegiant Air, and the Vegas Golden Knights partnered up to make Anabelle's wish come true this past Friday and Saturday. After landing in Las Vegas...
