ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

UTEP men warm up for showdown with wire-to-wire rout of FIU

By Bret Bloomquist, El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
 4 days ago

The UTEP men's basketball team didn't just dodge the trap, they blew it up Thursday at the Don Haskins Center.

Facing Florida International, Conference USA's 10th-place team, three days after an emotional last-possession win at Charlotte and two days before its biggest home game in years against No. 24 Florida Atlantic, the Miners made the layup in an 81-61 victory that leveled them at 4-4 in C-USA .

More: C-USA men's basketball standings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nlp5w_0kKz8jPW00

A UTEP team that has struggled at times this year to make anything longer than a dunk shot 57 percent from the field, dominated on the boards 35-19 and while the turnover differential was plus-2 against a Panthers team that pressed the entire game, the Miners won points-off-turnovers 26-12.

The Miners will try to beat a ranked team at home for the first time since 2001 Saturday night and they set that up with their most complete game of the conference season and their first winning streak in more than a month.

This was the momentum they needed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GKN91_0kKz8jPW00

What they said

"I was on our team hard at practice yesterday, shoot-around today, the first half, because I didn't want any complacency coming off a Charlotte," coach Joe Golding said after UTEP recorded its 600th victory at the Don Haskins Center (the first victory in 1978 was against Golding's alma mater and previous coaching stop Abilene Christian).

"We've been in so many close games that haven't gone our way, we finally got one and I didn't want to relax and take a deep breath," he added. "I wanted us to continue to move forward and we did. We controlled it from the last four minutes of the first half and the second half. ... Absolutely our guys handled it well."

An extended 27-12 run in the first half gave the Miners a 40-26 lead, then after an FIU 3-pointer to open the second period got the Panthers within 40-31, UTEP scored the next 16 points to push ahead 56-31.

"The coaching staff did a good job in practice, since after the Charlotte game, we can't look ahead," said Shamar Givance , who had 10 assists and 15 points. "We had business to handle before Saturday and coach did a good job getting us locked in and prepared."

Added Otis Frazier, who also had 15 points: "We're trying to get back to what we're used to doing: tough plays. That's who we are."

Nine Miners scored and all nine of those had at least five points.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mI7M8_0kKz8jPW00

How it went

UTEP set a tone with six offensive rebounds in the first half of the first period and continued some recent dominance on the boards the rest of the game. For the most part the Miners didn't get rattled by the Panther press and consistently got easy baskets off breaking it, part of the reason they shot 57 percent (13 percent higher than their conference average coming in).

FIU was shooting around 50 percent for the first 30 minutes but it didn't matter.

"We were really good on the glass," Golding said. "We started the game with three quick offensive rebounds. Turnovers and rebounds were the big key and we took care of both of those things."

The Panthers did go on an 11-0 run in the middle of the second half with five reserves on the floor for UTEP, clawing within 58-45, but the starters came back in, Givance buried a 3-pointer (he was 3-of-6 on 3s after coming in at 28 percent on those) and soon enough the lead was 20.

What Givance said he will remember, though, was a lob to Frazier for an alley-oop dunk that put the Miners up 70-52.

"Highlight reel! Otis' (dunk) by far," Givance said when asked which was the favorite of his 10 assists. "We knew that was going to happen before."

That was part of an impressive night for a team that didn't get caught looking ahead.

Up next

The Miners host No. 24 Florida Atlantic on Saturday night looking to snap the Owls' 17-game winning streak. The 7 p.m. Don Haskins Center tip will be streamed on ESPN+ and carried on ESPN 600 El Paso.

Bret Bloomquist can be reached at 915-546-6359; bbloomquist@elpasotimes.com; @Bretbloomquist on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: UTEP men warm up for showdown with wire-to-wire rout of FIU

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myaggienation.com

Former UTEP WR headed to Aggieland

Former UTEP wide receiver Tyrin Smith is transferring to Texas A&M, making the announcement Sunday via twitter. Smith, who will have two years of eligibility remaining, had 71 receptions for 1,039 yards and seven touchdowns this past season for the 5-7 Miners. The 5-foot-7, 170-pounder in 2021 had 33 receptions for 570 yards with four TDs.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Who Are These People And Why Were They Important To El Paso?

There are many buildings around El Paso named after people. You'll probably recognize the names but do you know who they were and why they're honored this way?. Schools are big on using famous names. With all the different school functions and athletic events that happen, most everyone in town is familiar with those names. Whether they're parents or not.
EL PASO, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Wil Herren Leaving KVIA-TV: Where Is the El Paso Anchor Going?

Wil Herren has been a part of the El Paso community for the better part of his career. The multimedia veteran has had many roles at KVIA-TV, but he’s moving on to the next step of his career. Wil Herren unofficially revealed that he is leaving KVIA ABC-7. The announcement came when he was missing from his regular newscast. Now, ABC-7 viewers want to know where he is heading next and if he will remain in El Paso. Find out what Wil Herren said about his exit from KVIA here.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Chilly weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting another cold front this weekend, producing breezy conditions Friday and a chilly afternoon Saturday. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

How Did Thousands Of Freakin’ Oryx Wind Up North Of El Paso?

There is a lot of beautiful wildlife all over the the El Paso area. Onyx however, weren't on our initial basic wildlife "equipment" list. What happened?. A friend of mine once worked at White Sands Missile Range. Heading home to El Paso, near Chaparral, he struck an animal that totaled his truck and shook him up pretty good.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso parents could face charges from postgame brawl

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Videos have surfaced from a postgame brawl involving parents after a girls basketball game between Pebble Hills and Americas high schools. Before the altercation, there were two security guards on scene who tried to de-escalate the situation but quickly called for backup from police. It is unknown what caused the […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

House catches fire in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a house fire Friday morning in Central El Paso. According to dispatch, the house was vacant at the time of the incident and one patient was checked at the scene. The fire was listed as a condition one. 11 fire department units initially […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Preparations ahead of winter storm headed for the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Borderland is expecting to see winter weather in parts of the area Monday night. ABC-7's Stormtrack Weather team is projecting rain to beginning around 2 p.m. in the El Paso area, which could lead to snow flurries overnight. The Texas Department of Transportation's website...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Funeral services for Police Chief Greg Allen set for this week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department has released the scheduled tribute and funeral services for Police Chief Greg Allen on behalf of Chief Allen’s family. Officials tell KTSM that services will be held Thursday, Jan. 26 and Friday, Jan. 27. On Thursday Jan. 26, a tribute to Chief Allen will be […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

1 person dead after shooting outside bar in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 47-year-old man was found shot outside a bar in East El Paso Friday night. According to EPPD, a call came in at approximately 11:18 p.m. Friday night in reference to a shooting at Jack’s Beach House located on 11240 Montwood. A 47-year-old man was found outside the bar with […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Here are the Official 2023 Predictions for El Paso

Everybody on the Buzz Adams Morning Show was tasked with writing “predictions” for 2023. The predictions will be sealed and locked away until the end of the year. Then, we’ll see if anyone nailed it with any of their predictions. We were asked for three different predictions:
EL PASO, TX
The El Paso Times

The El Paso Times

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest in El Paso, TX news, breaking news, sports, business, classifieds, and entertainment.

 http://elpasotimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy