atlantanewsfirst.com
What’s next for ‘Stop Cop City’ movement after weekend vandalism
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Monday, six demonstrators who were arrested over the weekend made their first appearance in Fulton County Superior Court. 22-year-old Madeleine Feola, 24-year-old Nadja Grier, 22-year-old Francis Carrol, and 37-year-old Emily Murphy were all denied bond because they were from out of state. “These...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Residents near site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center want peace
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Residents living near the future site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center just want peace in their community following recent violent incidents. Six people were arrested on Saturday, with four being denied bond in court on Monday. Officials say the other two were...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Proposed affordable housing web portal passes important hurdle
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta woman wanted for insurance fraud in Gwinnett County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta woman is wanted for insurance fraud. Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King says between November 2016 and March 2020, 42-year-old Kesha Petty submitted 20 fraudulent prescription claims to Aetna Insurance so she could receive reimbursement from her employer. In total, Petty received over $228,000 from the fraudulent claims, with some individual payments reaching as high as $30,000.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Gwinnett County Police Behavioral Health Unit responds to crisis calls
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Tense moments on the roof of a home in Gwinnett County happened this week as an emotionally disturbed man climbed on top of someone’s home and refused to come down. “I’m not taking you to jail today. None of these officers are taking...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Undersized furnace leaves elderly homeowner out in the cold
atlantanewsfirst.com
A closer look at the plans for the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta’s Public Safety Training Center has been the center of controversy for years. A lot of information has been spread about the plans for this site. Atlanta News First is taking a deeper dive into what is actually planned for this area and who will use it.
atlantanewsfirst.com
New Atlanta teen curfew in legal limbo as city law department reviews legality
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One city councilwoman believes a tighter curfew could be the answer to teen gun violence. Keisha Waites, who’s rallying parents around her proposal, says a teen killed over the weekend might be alive today if her curfew legislation had been enacted. Deerica Charles...
atlantanewsfirst.com
GBI Officials: Manuel Teran ‘legally bought’ gun used to shoot at officers
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia Bureau of Investigation officials have confirmed that the person who was fatally shot after opening fire at police officers and troopers outside the proposed Atlanta Police Training Facility purchased the gun “legally” in 2020. The GBI confirmed to Atlanta News First...
atlantanewsfirst.com
A diagnosis for murder
ATLANTA Ga. (Atlanta News First) - When you walk into LaTasha Pyatt’s home outside of Atlanta, there are with signs of her fiancé, Danyel Smith, everywhere. The letter “D” is on stitched on living room pillows; the giant letter “S” is imprinted on a rug. “When someone comes through the door, they’ll automatically know his presence is here,” said Pyatt.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man killed in shooting at Brookhaven apartments identified
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man killed in Atlanta Police Training Center legally bought gun
atlantanewsfirst.com
Out of state activists fueling Cop City protests, KSU prof says
atlantanewsfirst.com
New photos released of possible suspects responsible for arson at Atlanta Target, Walmart
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fire officials are investigating a fire Monday night inside the Target store located at 2539 Piedmont Road, as well as the recent fires at the Walmart stores located at 835 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. and 1801 Howell Mill Rd. as cases of arson.
Georgia Attorney General wants sweeping indictment targeting protestors at APD training facility
ATLANTA — For months, Channel 2 Action News has been reporting on protestors taking aim at a proposed Atlanta police training facility in DeKalb County. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne has learned that Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr wants to obtain a sweeping indictment against many suspected domestic terrorists targeting the facility.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta News First requests public release of special grand jury report
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First is joining media organizations from Georgia, and across the country, to request the public release of the final Fulton County Special Grand Jury report on possible election interference in the state’s 2020 presidential election. The report, which was finalized on...
atlantanewsfirst.com
23-year-old Gainesville man arrested in connection to Hall County murder
HALL COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 23-year-old Gainesville man was arrested on Monday in connection to a murder at an apartment complex in Hall County. Officers responded to the Lanier Point Apartments at the 2400 block of Spring Road for a death investigation. Upon arrival, police found a woman identified as Latasha Marie Smith lying dead in the grass of the apartment complex.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fatal shooting investigation underway in Gwinnett County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting in Gwinnett County Sunday evening. According to Gwinnett County police officials, officers responded to a person shot call at the Canopy Glen apartments. When officers arrived on the scene, they located an adult male with a gunshot wound who died from his injuries on the scene.
Mayor, police chief: Atlanta ‘will not tolerate’ violent protests
What started as a peaceful protest at Underground Atlanta on Saturday evening turned violent when marchers headed downto...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Victim shot by man he found sitting in his vehicle, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The search is on for a gunman who reportedly shot a man after breaking into his vehicle. Police say this all happened just before midnight as the gunman was sitting inside the victim’s car in a parking lot in the 800 block of Peachtree Street NE.
