Spartanburg, SC

Sweet treats, winter markets and Lunar New Year celebrations near you

By Samantha Swann, Herald-Journal
Spartanburg Herald-Journal
 4 days ago

Hello, Spartanburg foodies!

Spartanburg's west side will soon be welcoming a new dessert shop to town.

The Peach Cobbler Factory of Spartanburg owner Dana Cross is aiming for a March opening as she brings the Nashville, TN-based franchise to the upstate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0swDoT_0kKz8cER00

If you haven't already checked out the menu, here's a link . The shop will, of course, sell peach cobbler, but there are lots of other sweets on the menu, including 11 more varieties of cobbler, six kinds of cinnamon rolls, 12 flavors of banana pudding, Pudd'N shakes (banana pudding milkshakes!), and almost two dozen cookie varieties, available on a rotating basis.

The Peach Cobbler Factory expands to Spartanburg. Owner plans for spring opening.

What are you most looking forward to trying? Personally, I think the strawberry peach cobbler and Nutella banana pudding look great.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07kq3z_0kKz8cER00

In case you missed it:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gCylh_0kKz8cER00

Celebrate the Lunar New Year

The Lunar New Year is this weekend, marking the start of the Year of the Rabbit in the Chinese zodiac or the Year of the Cat in the Vietnamese zodiac.

Locally, there are going to be a couple of food-centric, family-friendly celebrations happening this Saturday.

Swamp Rabbit Cafe & Grocery (205 Cedar Lane Rd.) in Greenville is ringing in the Year of the Rabbit from 4-7 p.m. with cafe specials and giveaways and food from The Noodle Lady and Salome’s Cuisine and boba tea from TruBroth . Families can come by a little earlier to enjoy a kids craft table from 3-6 p.m. and story time hosted by The Children's Museum at 3:30 p.m.

More: Sum Bar to bring dim sum, culture and Chinese cuisine to Greenville

New dim sum restaurant and bar Sum Bar (307 E. Washington St.) in downtown Greenville is hosting its Lunar New Year festival grand opening tomorrow from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. with food from 8 food trucks including Spartanburg Co. regular Yum Bai SC, Basta Bakery, Coffee Coffee, Scout's Doughnuts, We Got the Beats and more. The festival will feature live music, prizes, and plenty of local vendor and artisan booths to check out.

Missing the market?

If you're a regular at Hub City Farmers Market, you'll be happy to know that they are back for the winter on a monthly basis.

Hub City Farmers Market will be holding its winter market with everything you love from the regular season markets from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. January 21, February 18 and March 18. The market will be held outside at Northside Harvest Park (498 Howard St.).

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: Sweet treats, winter markets and Lunar New Year celebrations near you

Spartanburg Herald-Journal

