Hash rate is defined as the average estimated number of hashes per second produced by the miners in the network. The Hash Ribbon indicator shows that the worst of the miner capitulation is over when the 30-day moving average (MA) of the hash rate crosses above the 60-day MA (switch from light red to dark red areas). Times when this occurs and the price momentum switches from negative to positive have shown to be good buying opportunities (switch from dark red to white).

