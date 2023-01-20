Read full article on original website
Bitcoin back to 15th-largest market cap following fall to 26th in 2022
Bitcoin (BTC) holds the 15th-largest market cap with $441.53 billion as of Jan. 23, which reflects a significant climb from its ranking as 26th on Dec. 23, 2022. BTC’s market cap recorded a 35.9% growth from the $324.68 billion recorded on Dec. 23, 2022. At the time, Mastercard was just above BTC with $328.35 billion, while Tesla held the 13th largest market cap with $395.82 billion.
FTX collapse triggers 250k Bitcoin wipeout in Futures Open Interest
Future’s Open Interest (OI) is the total amount of funds allocated in open futures contracts. While the Estimated Leverage Ratio is defined as the ratio of the OI in futures contracts and the balance of the corresponding exchange. Almost 250k Bitcoin has been wiped in futures OI in the...
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: Axie Infinity records surprise 40% gains
The cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows of $73.96 billion since the last report on Jan. 20 and currently stands at $1,050 billion — up 7.6% from $976.82 billion. Bitcoin and Ethereum’s market cap grew 9% and 5.6% to $440.68 billion and $200.39 billion, respectively, since Jan. 20.
Research: Investors hold Bitcoin, Ethereum over stablecoins in risk-off environment
Glassnode data analyzed by CryptoSlate suggests that investors are confident holding Bitcoin and Ethereum, over stablecoins, during the current risk-off environment. As previously mentioned, billions in stablecoins have been redeemed for fiat in recent months. A significant factor in this was the Binance insolvency FUD, which sparked a run on the exchange.
Coinbase CEO suggests BTC as alternative to proposed new S. American currency ‘sur’
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong suggested utilizing Bitcoin (BTC) instead of building a new currency from scratch in response to Brazil and Argentina’s joint venture to establish a shared currency. Brazil and Argentina will meet during a summit in Buenos Aires to discuss a more detailed plan, according to the...
Bitcoin, Ethereum up 37% and 35% year to date
So far in 2023, risk-on assets have blown expectations out of the water, as Bitcoin and Ethereum have increased over 35% since the start of the year. January has seen financial markets shift expectations that interest rate policy could ease with inflation softening. In 2022, risk assets got crushed due...
Bitcoin continues price rally, posts best January returns since 2013
Bitcoin (BTC) has shown the highest return since October 2022 and has the best January in 10 years in monthly returns. Since the start of the year, BTC has enjoyed remarkable growth from $16,583.18 to $23,060.14 as of press time – amounting to about 39% return in 23 days.
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: Stagnant 24 hour run sees BNB lead top 10
The cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows of $0.56 billion over the last 24 hours and currently stands at $1,050.56 billion — up 0.05% from $1,050 billion. Over the reporting period, the Bitcoin market cap grew 0.1% to $441.36 billion from $440.68 billion. By contrast, Ethereum’s market cap fell 0.8% to $198.68 billion from $200.39 billion.
0xPlasma Labs receives initial approval to deploy Uniswap v3 to BNB Chain
0xPlasma Labs received initial governance approval to deploy the Uniswap V3 protocol to the BNB proof-of-stake (PoS) Chain. 0xPlasma Labs initiated a proposal on Dec. 12, 2022, seeking approval to deploy the Uniswap v3 to BNB Chain. As per the proposal, Uniswap could benefit from an additional $1 billion of...
Pantera CEO calls 2023 ‘best time ever’ to start a crypto company with $121B VC funding available
Crypto investment firm Pantera Capital released a ‘Year Ahead’ letter to investors on Jan. 23, in which it disclosed data showcasing the blockchain industry’s resilient nature. CEO of Pantera Capital, Dan Morehead, shared an overview of the company’s outlook on 2023 in which he stated;. “Blockchain’s...
SushiSwap receives approval to clawback 6.2M SUSHI to Treasury
Members of the Sushi DAO have passed a proposal seeking to retrieve about 6.2 million SUSHI tokens to the Treasury, from early liquidity providers who are yet to claim their rewards. Back in 2020 when SushiSwap was launched, it rewarded early liquidity providers (LPs) with SUSHI tokens that were locked...
ASIC financing debt worsened Bitcoin miner’s liabilities in 2022: Report
Bitcoin miners faced difficulties paying off debt in 2022, particularly when they had high-interest equipment financing loans, according to a recent report by Hashrate Index. “We estimate that there is between $2-4 billion worth of ASIC financing debt on private and public miner balance sheets.”. According to the analysis, 6...
Musk tells court he lacked ‘specific’ funding to take Tesla private
Elon Musk expected strong financial support when he tweeted that he would take Tesla private in 2018, but lacked specific commitments from potential backers, according to testimony he gave on his third day of questioning in a San Francisco federal court. Musk is accused of defrauding investors by driving up...
STG price surges 45%, insider trading suspected
Four wallets purchased Stargate Finance (STG) tokens before it recorded a 45% increase on Jan. 22 and sold all holdings shortly after, according to Lookonchain. Altogether, the investors spent $131,462 to purchase 266,200 STG tokens and sold them all for $181,416, scooping $49,954 in total profit. The transactions. The address...
South African regulator mandates crypto ad risk warnings
The advertising regulatory board (ARB) of South Africa has directed crypto asset providers and influencers to communicate in their advertisements that investing in crypto assets may result in capital loss. ARB stated in its report on Jan. 23 that crypto advertisement providers must provide a balanced message about the returns,...
Bitcoin breaks out of all realized price levels for only its 5th time
Realized Price reflects the aggregate price when each coin was last spent on-chain. Using Short- and Long-Term Holder heuristics, we can calculate the realized price (estimated average acquisition price) for each investor cohort. 🟠 The Realized Price reflects the average on-chain acquisition price for the entire coin supply. 🔴...
Bitcoin hash rate surpasses another ATH, Hash Ribbon indicates miner capitulation is over
Hash rate is defined as the average estimated number of hashes per second produced by the miners in the network. The Hash Ribbon indicator shows that the worst of the miner capitulation is over when the 30-day moving average (MA) of the hash rate crosses above the 60-day MA (switch from light red to dark red areas). Times when this occurs and the price momentum switches from negative to positive have shown to be good buying opportunities (switch from dark red to white).
Chainway launches Proof of Innocence protocol for Tornado Cash users
Web3 venture builder Chainway launched a new protocol called “Proof of Innocence” on Jan. 18, which allows Tornado Cash (TORN) users to benefit from extra anonymity while proving that their funds are not stolen. With this protocol, Tornado Cash users are able to prove that their funds didn’t...
Australian Finance Minister says crypto could be regulated as financial product
Australian Financial Minister Stephen Jones said there was a “good argument” to regulate crypto assets as financial products, The Sydney Morning Heral reported on Jan. 23. Except for Bitcoin (BTC), other crypto assets are mainly used as a store of value for investment or speculation, according to Jones. He said:
Ethereum developers deploy Shanghai upgrade ‘shadow fork’
Ethereum (ETH) core developers successfully launched the shadow fork for the Shanghai update on Jan. 23. Ethereum developer Marius Van Der Wijden said that the shadow fork started with a few issues because they didn’t correctly apply the configuration on Go Ethereum (GETH) — an Ethereum execution client.
