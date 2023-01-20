Read full article on original website
6 Detroit Red Wings who could be traded
Heading into the the 2022-23 season, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Detroit Red Wings would once again be sellers by the time the trade deadline approached. Well, here we are in late January, and the Red Wings will almost certainly be looking to sell of some players before the March 3rd deadline comes and goes. You can expect for Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman to look to deal off of some players who are on expiring contracts before the deadline.
NHL
Avalanche defeat Kraken in shootout for 5th straight win
SEATTLE -- Pavel Francouz made 26 saves and stopped all three attempts in the shootout for the Colorado Avalanche in a 2-1 win against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday. Alex Newhook scored, and Nathan MacKinnon had the only goal in the shootout for Colorado (25-17-3), which...
NHL
Isles Day to Day: Pelech and Palmieri Activated Off IR
Hudson Fasching placed on IR, Dennis Cholowski returned on loan to Bridgeport. Adam Pelech and Kyle Palmieri were both activated off IR, the Islanders announced on Monday. Palmieri missed 17 games with an upper-body injury he suffered on Dec. 16 after taking a high hit from Nick Ritchie in Arizona. Palmieri finished the game, but has not played since.
NHL
POSTGAME 5: Comeback Falls Short in 5-3 Loss to Jets
The Philadelphia Flyers overcame a 3-0 deficit against the Winnipeg Jets only to lose, 5-3, at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday evening. In the first period, the Jets picked the Flyers' apart for three goals on their first six shots. Tallies by Axel Jonsson-Fjällby (4th goal of the season), Kyle Connor (24th) and Mark Scheifele (29th) built a 3-0 lead by the time the game was 8:31 old. A late-period goal off the rush by Ivan Provorov (3rd) on a setup by Owen Tippett narrowed the gap to 3-1 at 18:39.
NHL
3 Takeaways: Islanders Drop Fourth Straight with 5-2 Loss to Hurricanes
Sebastian Aho hat trick sinks Isles, who fall to 0-2-2 in last four games. The New York Islanders fell short against the Metropolitan Division leading Carolina Hurricanes, losing 5-2 at UBS Arena on Saturday night. Simon Holmstrom and Brock Nelson had the Islanders in a 2-2 tie after Jordan Staal...
NHL
Live Blog: Lightning vs. Wild
The Lightning will try to snap a two-game skid on Tuesday when they host the Wild in Tampa. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) 1:55 | GOAL - Perry's got his second goal of the period to tie the game again. Same exact play, with Colton taking the initial shot and Perry tipping it home in front.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Jets
Playing their fifth game in seven nights, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (20-20-7) are home on Saturday evening to take on Rick Bowness' (30-16-1). Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with...
NHL
'SPECIAL PLAYING HERE'
Gaudreau's return the talk of the town as Flames host Blue Jackets. The ovation, to be certain, promises to be electric. But after his video plays and the niceties wear off with the locals, Johnny Gaudreau will no longer be the folk hero that was revered around these parts for nine seasons.
NHL
2023 NHL All-Star Skills highlighted by 3 new events
Splash Shot, Pitch 'n Puck, Tendy Tandem added to festivities on Feb. 3. The 2023 NHL All-Star Skills presented by Draftkings Sportsbook will feature three new events. Two of the new events, the Enterprise NHL Splash Shot and Chipotle NHL Pitch 'n Puck, will feature players displaying their skills in outdoor environments that typify Florida. Also new is the Discover NHL Tendy Tandem, an innovative goaltending skills test.
NHL
LA Kings @ Philadelphia Flyers: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Philadelphia Flyers:. Where: Wells Fargo Center (Philadelphia, PA) Flyers: 20 - 21 - 7 (47 pts) Kings: 26 - 17 - 6 (58 pts) The Kings are 7th in faceoff win percentage (52.7%). The Kings power play ranks 10th...
NHL
The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 1/23
The Kings go 1-2-0, continue their six-game road trip out East. With three games on the schedule for the fifth week in a row, the Kings went 1-2-0 with all three games in a different city. The Kings began the week in Los Angeles with a home game against the Dallas Stars before departing for a six-game road trip. This past week saw the first two stops of that road trip with games in Nashville and Chicago. It was not the best week for the Kings when it came to goal differential as the Kings were outscored 10-5 in route to picking up two of a possible six points.
NHL
Breaking Down Hughes' Shot | FEATURE
Here's a close look at why Hughes has grown into an elite NHL goal scorer. Jack Hughes carried the puck down the right side. With a quick snap of his wrist and a twist of his torso, Hughes projected the puck over the glove of goaltender Tristan Jarry and into then netting.
NHL
Santini assigned to Springfield
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned defenseman Steven Santini to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Santini, 27, has appeared in 32 games with the Thunderbirds this season, posting five points (two goals, three assists)...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Ovechkin day to day with lower-body injury for Capitals
Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Alex Ovechkin is day to day for the Capitals with a lower-body injury. Ovechkin had two shots in 17:54 of ice time in the Capitals' 4-0 win at the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday but did not play in a 6-2 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.
NHL
Canucks Announce Changes to Coaching Staff
Head Coach Bruce Boudreau and Assistant Coach Trent Cull have been relieved of their duties. Rick Tocchet has been hired as the 21st Head Coach in franchise history. Adam Foote has been named Assistant Coach and Sergei Gonchar has been hired as a Defensive Development Coach. "We would like to...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. BLUE JACKETS
FLAMES (22-16-9) vs. BLUE JACKETS (14-30-2) 7:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (42) Goals - Nazem Kadri (18) Blue Jackets:. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (44) Goals -...
NHL
BOS@MTL: Projected lineup
MONTREAL - The Canadiens held a morning skate ahead of their game against the Boston Bruins at the Bell Centre on Tuesday. 32 - Rem Pitlick 14 - Nick Suzuki 17 - Josh Anderson. 68 - Mike Hoffman 77 - Kirby Dach 56 - Jesse Ylönen. 28 - Christian...
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Blues
The Buffalo Sabres are right back at it tonight with a game against the St. Louis Blues. It's an 8 p.m. faceoff from Enterprise Center on MSG and WGR 550 with pregame coverage starting at 7:30 on MSG. Stay tuned for lineup news and notes. Here are five things to...
NHL
Jets recover to defeat Flyers after blowing 3-goal lead
PHILADELPHIA -- Karson Kuhlman scored the go-ahead goal in the third period for the Winnipeg Jets, who recovered after blowing a three-goal lead to defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 at Wells Fargo Center on Sunday. "We jumped out of the gates great," Kuhlman said. "A back to back, they were...
NHL
Nuts & Bolts: Three-game homestand opens against Minnesota
Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Wild on Tuesday. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) Lines from Saturday's game (subject to change) Forwards. Brandon Hagel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov. Anthony Cirelli - Steven Stamkos - Alex Killorn. Ross Colton -...
