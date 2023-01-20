ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

No. 3 LSU women's basketball survives scare from Arkansas for 19th straight win

By Cory Diaz, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01P8FI_0kKz6Tas00

BATON ROUGE – It was the streakiest performance from No. 3 LSU women's basketball this season.

In the program's first game ranked as high as third in the country since 2006, the Tigers went a few long stretches stumbling around offensively on top of struggling with turnovers against Arkansas on Thursday inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

LSU led the Razorbacks for majority of the game, but found itself trailing for the only time with six minutes left before closing the game out for the 79-76 win.

LSU VS. ARKANSASLSU women's basketball score vs. Arkansas: Live updates

ALEXIS MORRISAlexis Morris, LSU women's basketball benefit from switch to point guard

SEIMONE AUGUSTUS STATUE UNVEILINGBasketball star Seimone Augustus becomes first female athlete with statue on LSU campus

LSU Tigers extend program-record win streak

Not only has LSU coach Kim Mulkey guided her team to a 19-0 start to the start, the best start in LSU women's basketball history, but its 19 straight victories is the longest winning streak for the program.

Mulkey and this LSU squad continue to defy expectations many experts placed on them before the 2022-23 season.

Angel Reese ties Sylvia Fowles for LSU best mark for consecutive double-doubles

Reese couldn't have asked for a better start to her LSU career.

The star sophomore forward locked up her 19th straight double-double in a Tiger jersey just a couple of minutes into the second half against the Razorbacks, tying LSU legend forward Sylvia Fowles's streak for the program's best.

Arkansas tried to limit Reese as much as it could with two defenders around her even without the ball but the 6-3 forward wasn't going to be stopped.

Reese finished with a game-high 30 points and 19 rebounds.

Alexis Morris doesn't start for LSU but comes up big down stretch

After posting one of her best, all-around performances this season with 12 points and 10 rebounds against Auburn Sunday, Morris started the Arkansas game on the bench for the Tigers.

For the senior point guard, however, it didn't matter. Morris made the biggest plays for the Tigers down the stretch as they were fighting for their life, knocking down a game-tying 3 and a go-ahead layup with less than two minutes remaining.

Defensive lapses cripple LSU

The Tigers came in defending the 3-point line as well as nearly any team in Division I. Against the Hogs a couple of weeks ago, Mulkey's team gave up just five 3's.

But Arkansas, when it needed to most, got hot from the arc, making 10 3-pointers which gave it the lead twice in the fourth quarter. LSU defenders got themselves out of position several times down the stretch and Arkansas capitalized.

Cory Diaz covers the LSU Tigers and Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns for The Daily Advertiser as part of the USA TODAY Network. Follow his Tigers and Cajuns coverage on Twitter: @ByCoryDiaz. Got questions regarding LSU/UL athletics? Send them to Cory Diaz at bdiaz@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

LSU falls to No. 4 in Women's AP Top 25

Even though LSU remains one of only three undefeated teams on the highest level of the women’s basketball landscape, the voters docked the Tigers for their narrow, 79-76, win over Arkansas Thursday, dropping them a notch to No. 4 in the latest AP Top 25. Stanford (19-2) climbed past the Tigers (19-0) into the third spot behind the other two unblemished teams, as South Carolina (20-0) holds onto its top spot with Ohio State (19-0) at No. 2.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies have arrested four men in connection with an incident that eventually led to LSU student Madison Brooks being hit and killed by a vehicle in Baton Rouge earlier this month. Two of the males have been charged with third-degree rape in the case, investigators...
BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

Robert Allain III Announces Candidacy for Louisiana State Senate District 21

Today, a local farmer and entrepreneur, Robert Allain III, announced his candidacy for Louisiana State Senate District 21. Robert Allain is a native of Franklin, Louisiana. Allain is a partner in the family farm, Adeline Planting Company, and currently serves as the founder and president of Integrity Marine. As an entrepreneur and business owner, he intends to bring an innovative business approach to Louisiana’s state government and budget.
LOUISIANA STATE
travelawaits.com

5 Delicious Foods To Try On The Cajun Bayou Food Trail

Southeastern Louisiana is in a class all by itself when it comes to authentic food. Firmly rooted in Acadian culture and tradition, the flavors of Cajun cuisine are on full display. Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou in Lafourche Parish created the Cajun Bayou Food Trail as a fun way for people to try all the best restaurants in the area.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
postsouth.com

Reginald Tate receives Davis/Williams Award

A Plaquemine native who turned his life around after he spent much of his adulthood behind bars was recognized last week for the ministry that he formed to help lead young people in the right direction. Reginald Tate received the 2023 Davis/Williams Award during the annual Martin Luther King Day...
PLAQUEMINE, LA
WAFB

BRPD: Teen injured in Monday afternoon shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting that reportedly left one person injured on Monday afternoon, Jan. 23. According to BRPD, the shooting happened on Yaun Drive, which is off Winbourne Avenue. Police said the teenage victim’s injuries are not life-threatening. No...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge Blues Festival announces lineup

The annual Baton Rouge Blues Festival is set for April 21-23 and will take place in and around Rhorer Plaza, North Boulevard and Lafayette Streets in downtown Baton Rouge. The free-to-the-public, family-friendly festival will feature regional and internationally-recognized performers and local blues legends alike, including:. Tommy Castro & The Painkillers.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

2nd & Charles opens in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A popular book and electronics store has opened its first location in the Capital area. 2nd & Charles will celebrate the grand opening of its new store in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Feb. 4, the company announced on social media. The store advertises itself as...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Daily Advertiser

The Daily Advertiser

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
597K+
Views
ABOUT

theadvertiser.com is the home of The Daily Advertiser in Lafayette, Louisiana. Stay up to date on all the latest news, entertainment and sports in Acadiana.

 http://theadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy