No. 3 LSU women's basketball survives scare from Arkansas for 19th straight win

BATON ROUGE – It was the streakiest performance from No. 3 LSU women's basketball this season.

In the program's first game ranked as high as third in the country since 2006, the Tigers went a few long stretches stumbling around offensively on top of struggling with turnovers against Arkansas on Thursday inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

LSU led the Razorbacks for majority of the game, but found itself trailing for the only time with six minutes left before closing the game out for the 79-76 win.

LSU Tigers extend program-record win streak

Not only has LSU coach Kim Mulkey guided her team to a 19-0 start to the start, the best start in LSU women's basketball history, but its 19 straight victories is the longest winning streak for the program.

Mulkey and this LSU squad continue to defy expectations many experts placed on them before the 2022-23 season.

Angel Reese ties Sylvia Fowles for LSU best mark for consecutive double-doubles

Reese couldn't have asked for a better start to her LSU career.

The star sophomore forward locked up her 19th straight double-double in a Tiger jersey just a couple of minutes into the second half against the Razorbacks, tying LSU legend forward Sylvia Fowles's streak for the program's best.

Arkansas tried to limit Reese as much as it could with two defenders around her even without the ball but the 6-3 forward wasn't going to be stopped.

Reese finished with a game-high 30 points and 19 rebounds.

Alexis Morris doesn't start for LSU but comes up big down stretch

After posting one of her best, all-around performances this season with 12 points and 10 rebounds against Auburn Sunday, Morris started the Arkansas game on the bench for the Tigers.

For the senior point guard, however, it didn't matter. Morris made the biggest plays for the Tigers down the stretch as they were fighting for their life, knocking down a game-tying 3 and a go-ahead layup with less than two minutes remaining.

Defensive lapses cripple LSU

The Tigers came in defending the 3-point line as well as nearly any team in Division I. Against the Hogs a couple of weeks ago, Mulkey's team gave up just five 3's.

But Arkansas, when it needed to most, got hot from the arc, making 10 3-pointers which gave it the lead twice in the fourth quarter. LSU defenders got themselves out of position several times down the stretch and Arkansas capitalized.

