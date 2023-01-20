Hopewell finds its way in second half, tops West Allegheny 45-33 in non-conference action

HOPEWELL TWP. — During most games, the biggest value of halftime is a trip to the concession stand.

Such was not the case when the West Allegheny girls visited Hopewell Thursday night, though. The halftime turned out to be the turning point of the game.

The first half would charitably have been called lackluster and Hopewell clung to a slim 14-13 lead in the non-conference battle. The second half, though, was very well played with the teams trading baskets the entire third quarter until Hopewell pulled away at the end to win 45-33. Class 4A Hopewell is now 7-7, Class 5A West Allegheny 5-11.

“We’ve had some first quarters when the score was 4-2 so we’re used to grinding it out,” said Hopewell coach Jeff Homziak. “We sped ourselves up too much in the first half against their press. We were more patient in the second half.

“This kid of game will only benefit this group as the season goes on – our goal is to be playing our best basketball at the end of the season.”

Hopewell can be susceptible to showing its impatience as only one upperclassman starts in senior Lauryn Speicher. Speicher finished as Hopewell’s leading scorer with 15 points, tying West Allegheny senior Olivia Ginocchi for game-high honors.

“I definitely feel older this year,” said Speicher with a smile. “We knew there were a lot of turnovers in the first half because we weren’t patient.

“I feel like the ten minutes at halftime gave us a chance to collect ourselves. We heard what we were doing wrong and we got a lot out of it.”

The change in the pace and quality of play was evident from the opening seconds of the second half – Speicher scored on the first possession. There hadn’t been a single lead change in the first half but there were 10 in the third quarter as both teams found their rhythm.

The final lead change came in the final seconds of the quarter as freshman Caylee Sunday hit a pair of free throws to make the score 26-25. The freshman was also the key to extending Hopewell’s lead as her three-pointer with 4:22 left extended the lead to more than one possession at 33-27.

She finished with 11 points, all in the second half. Sophomore Emma Palmieri also had 11 points for the Vikings.

“I didn’t feel nervous, I just wanted to win so I tried to stay calm,” said Sunday, a 5-foot-7 guard who is been around the game more than most freshmen.

“I was a team manager for two years and my dad is an assistant coach so I’d hear about basketball a lot even before I was playing.”

Once Hopewell’s lead was more than one possession, the Vikings were able to slow their play and wait for West Allegheny to foul. That strategy has been known to work with some young teams but it didn’t work against this young Hopewell team. The Vikings made 15 of 20 free throws, belying their experience.

“We’re young and sometimes we play like it but not all the time,” said Homziak. “This section usually fares pretty well in the playoffs so our goal is to keep getting better and be playing our best basketball at the end of the regular season and get in.”

Based on the second half, the Vikings may be on their way.