Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Armed robbery occurs at AV Tobacco in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major TradeOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Update on an armed robbery that occurred at Tobacco Valley in Apple Valley, one suspect connected to armed bank robberyLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
A Crash on I-94 in Minneapolis Causes 7 InjuriescreteMinneapolis, MN
Pierre "Pig's Eye" Parrant (c. 1777 - unknown)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Related
The NBA will debut new All-Star draft format in Utah
The team captains will choose their squads live on the court at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City just 30 minutes ahead of the All-Star Game tip-off.
NBA All-Star captains picking rosters live on night of game
Team captains will make their picks for the All-Star Game rosters in a live, televised pregame segment shortly before tipoff in Salt Lake City.
Albany Herald
Maple Leafs, Rangers meet on the heels of big victories
Reuniting William Nylander and John Tavares worked well on Monday and the Toronto Maple Leafs hope the success continues Wednesday night against the visiting New York Rangers. Nylander had two goals and two assists -- all in the second period -- and the Maple Leafs opened a five-game homestand with a 5-2 victory over the New York Islanders.
Albany Herald
Slumping Grizzlies set for energetic clash with Warriors
One of the NBA's best budding rivalries will be renewed Wednesday night when the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors duke it out again in San Francisco. The Nos. 2 and 3 seeds in last year's Western Conference playoffs will be meeting for the second time this season, with Golden State using a 40-point, third-quarter explosion to run off to a 123-109 home win on Christmas.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Albany Herald
Improved Thunder set to face unsteady Hawks
The last time the Oklahoma City Thunder and Atlanta Hawks squared off, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey led the way in a Thunder win. Heading into Wednesday's second and final meeting between the teams, this time in Oklahoma City, Gilgeous-Alexander and Giddey enter on a hot streak and could be poised to do more damage. The duo is a big reason why the Thunder have won seven of their last nine games.
Albany Herald
Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart among 4 Celtics out vs. Heat
The Boston Celtics ruled out four players for Tuesday night's nationally televised game against the Miami Heat, including their starting backcourt plus a third starter. Guards Jaylen Brown (right adductor injury management) and Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain) will join starting power forward Al Horford (low back stiffness) in street clothes in Miami. Reserve guard Malcolm Brogdon (personal) will also miss a second consecutive game.
Albany Herald
Nets' Kevin Durant 'progressing well,' out two more weeks
Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant will be sidelined at least two more weeks as he continues his rehabilitation from an MCL injury in his right knee, the team announced Tuesday. Durant's right MCL sprain was re-evaluated on Monday by Dr. Riley Williams III at the Hospital for Special Surgery...
Comments / 0