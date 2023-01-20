ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

KC Crime Stoppers: Antonio Bell

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Antonio Bell is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear in court concerning a sex offender registration violation. According to KC Crime Stoppers, Bell’s last known address was near Gregory Boulevard and Myrtle Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. Bell is...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

FORECAST: Snow pushes into Kansas City region late Tuesday

Temperatures were pleasant again on Tuesday by late January standards. After a quiet and mild start to the week, winter surges back strong. Our next storm system begins to lift in from the south this evening. We will be warm enough for some light rain early on, before a transition to a wintry mix and then all snow by midnight. The best chance for measurable wet snow will be from midnight until about 7 a.m.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Renovations for affordable housing in Kansas City begin Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A number of vacant apartment buildings will begin renovations Monday near downtown Kansas City. Most of the buildings being renovated along The Paseo between Ninth and 14th Streets are vacant---eight of the 11 haven’t been used in years. The preservation of the buildings, built between 1896 and 1906, will cost roughly $35 million.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Abandoned apartment complexes near downtown KC get new look

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Several abandoned apartment complexes near downtown Kansas City are going to get a much-needed face lift. “Paseo is one of the most beautiful boulevards not only in our city but in our country,” says Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas. Unfortunately for years a certain...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KCI holds job fair for new terminal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The new KCI terminal is getting ready for takeoff, but first it needs to fill 800 open positions. Today, a job fair was held to hire retail, food and beverage positions inside the new terminal. Vantage Airport Group is looking for people that best represent...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Two men wanted in robbery of Waldo Bank Midwest robbery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The FBI is looking for two people involved in a bank robbery Monday morning. According to an incident report, a man displayed a firearm inside the Bank Midwest in the 7900 block of Ward Parkway and demanded cash. He and another man with him ran from the bank with an unknown amount of money and drove off in a white Kia four-door car.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Police: Shooting outside Plaza Academy High School leaves one wounded

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement stated one person received non-life-threatening after they were involved in a shooting at a private school in Kansas City. The Kansas City Police Department said officers responded to Plaza Academy High School at 39th Terrace and Broadway Boulevard about 12:30 p.m. after learning of a shooting at the facility.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

I-435 crash seriously injures St. Joseph woman

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 29-year-old woman was seriously injured in a crash on I-435 Sunday night. A crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the woman, who was from St. Joseph, Missouri, was driving her 2021 Nissan when she struck the rear of a 2010 Chevrolet.
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Overnight shooting in KCMO leaves one in critical condition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An overnight shooting in the area of E. 57th Street and Prospect Avenue left one person in critical condition. Kansas City Missouri Police said a call came in regarding a shooting at 4:20 a.m. Sunday morning. At the scene, one victim was located and transported...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Stowers Institute Stem Seminar hosts youth

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kausik Si is hoping to pass on his knowledge to the next generation. The Stowers Institute Scientific Director hosted a STEM seminar on Saturday at Union Station aimed at educating and inspiring youth to pursue science in the future. “Even if I can excite one...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Firefighters identify 36-year-old man who died in KCK house fire

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The cause of a fatal house fire remained under investigation Tuesday evening. Fire officials stated that just before 1 a.m. on Jan. 16, neighbors reported seeing massive flames through the roof of a residence in the 3100 block of Greeley Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Tamba

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Tamba was recently diagnosed with lymphoma. The veterinarian says she probably only has 6-10 months to enjoy loving her next family. Treatment is likely to make her feel crummy, and not extend her life. Tamba came to Leavenworth County Humane Society, Inc. as a stray...
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Worker critically injured after being crushed by steel beams

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A worker was crushed Monday afternoon after steel beams fell on them, trapping them until a KCFD team could assist. The incident happened early Monday afternoon at a steel fabricator near Raytown Rd. and 39th St. The Kansas City Fire Department said the worker had...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KCK Schools no longer recommending cameras in the classroom

KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - KCK Public Schools is shuttering a plan to place cameras inside classrooms, but may still move forward with putting them in common areas. The school district first came forward late last year with a proposal to place cameras inside classrooms, in a $6 million move the superintendent said was to elevate the learning experience, assist in livestreaming and provide other benefits. Teachers quickly pushed back, with one survey showing over 80 percent against the idea. Many teachers told KCTV5 they would consider quitting before allowing cameras inside their classrooms.
KANSAS CITY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy