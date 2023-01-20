Temperatures were pleasant again on Tuesday by late January standards. After a quiet and mild start to the week, winter surges back strong. Our next storm system begins to lift in from the south this evening. We will be warm enough for some light rain early on, before a transition to a wintry mix and then all snow by midnight. The best chance for measurable wet snow will be from midnight until about 7 a.m.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO