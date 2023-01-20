Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Royals to hold additional public meetings to hear concerns of new ballpark district
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Royals have released their intentions of constructing a $2 billion stadium and ballpark district for a future home. On Dec. 13, the club hosted an initial meeting Dec. 13 in Westport to give community members an opportunity to address their thoughts and concerns on the project.
KCTV 5
KC Crime Stoppers: Antonio Bell
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Antonio Bell is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear in court concerning a sex offender registration violation. According to KC Crime Stoppers, Bell’s last known address was near Gregory Boulevard and Myrtle Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. Bell is...
KCTV 5
FORECAST: Snow pushes into Kansas City region late Tuesday
Temperatures were pleasant again on Tuesday by late January standards. After a quiet and mild start to the week, winter surges back strong. Our next storm system begins to lift in from the south this evening. We will be warm enough for some light rain early on, before a transition to a wintry mix and then all snow by midnight. The best chance for measurable wet snow will be from midnight until about 7 a.m.
KCTV 5
Renovations for affordable housing in Kansas City begin Monday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A number of vacant apartment buildings will begin renovations Monday near downtown Kansas City. Most of the buildings being renovated along The Paseo between Ninth and 14th Streets are vacant---eight of the 11 haven’t been used in years. The preservation of the buildings, built between 1896 and 1906, will cost roughly $35 million.
KCTV 5
Shatto Milk expecting to release 18,000 bottles of red velvet milk
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Chiefs Kingdom includes animals now – cows to be specific. One area family dairy farm is putting a spin on its milk, and the goal is to help support Kansas City on its quest to the Super Bowl. With the Chiefs 27-20 win over...
KCTV 5
Abandoned apartment complexes near downtown KC get new look
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Several abandoned apartment complexes near downtown Kansas City are going to get a much-needed face lift. “Paseo is one of the most beautiful boulevards not only in our city but in our country,” says Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas. Unfortunately for years a certain...
KCTV 5
KCI holds job fair for new terminal
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The new KCI terminal is getting ready for takeoff, but first it needs to fill 800 open positions. Today, a job fair was held to hire retail, food and beverage positions inside the new terminal. Vantage Airport Group is looking for people that best represent...
KCTV 5
Two men wanted in robbery of Waldo Bank Midwest robbery
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The FBI is looking for two people involved in a bank robbery Monday morning. According to an incident report, a man displayed a firearm inside the Bank Midwest in the 7900 block of Ward Parkway and demanded cash. He and another man with him ran from the bank with an unknown amount of money and drove off in a white Kia four-door car.
KCTV 5
Police: Shooting outside Plaza Academy High School leaves one wounded
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement stated one person received non-life-threatening after they were involved in a shooting at a private school in Kansas City. The Kansas City Police Department said officers responded to Plaza Academy High School at 39th Terrace and Broadway Boulevard about 12:30 p.m. after learning of a shooting at the facility.
KCTV 5
I-435 crash seriously injures St. Joseph woman
PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 29-year-old woman was seriously injured in a crash on I-435 Sunday night. A crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the woman, who was from St. Joseph, Missouri, was driving her 2021 Nissan when she struck the rear of a 2010 Chevrolet.
KCTV 5
Overnight shooting in KCMO leaves one in critical condition
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An overnight shooting in the area of E. 57th Street and Prospect Avenue left one person in critical condition. Kansas City Missouri Police said a call came in regarding a shooting at 4:20 a.m. Sunday morning. At the scene, one victim was located and transported...
KCTV 5
Stowers Institute Stem Seminar hosts youth
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kausik Si is hoping to pass on his knowledge to the next generation. The Stowers Institute Scientific Director hosted a STEM seminar on Saturday at Union Station aimed at educating and inspiring youth to pursue science in the future. “Even if I can excite one...
KCTV 5
Firefighters identify 36-year-old man who died in KCK house fire
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The cause of a fatal house fire remained under investigation Tuesday evening. Fire officials stated that just before 1 a.m. on Jan. 16, neighbors reported seeing massive flames through the roof of a residence in the 3100 block of Greeley Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas.
KCTV 5
‘Just couldn’t believe it’: Utility company wants woman to pay for meter mistake
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Imagine opening a utility bill and finding a $1,000 charge in addition to your monthly bill. That’s what happened to an Olathe grandmother. She was billed “retroactively” for two years of electrical use after a “meter mix-up.”. Anna Searle received a...
KCTV 5
Pet of the Day: Tamba
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Tamba was recently diagnosed with lymphoma. The veterinarian says she probably only has 6-10 months to enjoy loving her next family. Treatment is likely to make her feel crummy, and not extend her life. Tamba came to Leavenworth County Humane Society, Inc. as a stray...
KCTV 5
Man pleads guilty to carrying eight pounds of meth on bus passing through KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Las Vegas, Nevada, man pleaded guilty Monday to possessing more than eight pounds of methamphetamine in a duffel bag while riding a bus through Kansas City, Missouri. A bus traveling through Kansas City on July 28, 2021, was carrying 53-year-old Reginald S. Thomas. Police...
KCTV 5
Residents accuse KCK officer of being high; Department says could be a medical event
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Kansas Police Department is responding to allegations surrounding the behavior of an on-duty officer. A video of an interaction between officers and people at the home they were called to has been making the rounds on social media. Police were there regarding...
KCTV 5
Worker critically injured after being crushed by steel beams
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A worker was crushed Monday afternoon after steel beams fell on them, trapping them until a KCFD team could assist. The incident happened early Monday afternoon at a steel fabricator near Raytown Rd. and 39th St. The Kansas City Fire Department said the worker had...
KCTV 5
KCK Schools no longer recommending cameras in the classroom
KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - KCK Public Schools is shuttering a plan to place cameras inside classrooms, but may still move forward with putting them in common areas. The school district first came forward late last year with a proposal to place cameras inside classrooms, in a $6 million move the superintendent said was to elevate the learning experience, assist in livestreaming and provide other benefits. Teachers quickly pushed back, with one survey showing over 80 percent against the idea. Many teachers told KCTV5 they would consider quitting before allowing cameras inside their classrooms.
KCTV 5
Police, administration investigating racist threat against Bishop Miege students
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Multiple students did not attend class Tuesday after a threat targeting African American students at Bishop Miege High School. School administration reported they were made aware of a social media screenshot at 10 p.m. Monday containing " racist language and a threatening message targeting” Black students.
