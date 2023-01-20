ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Esopus, NY

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Watch Out: Shameless Egg Scam Exposed in the Hudson Valley

Egg prices are still rising in the Hudson Valley, and local scammers are taking notice. New York isn't the only place struggling with surging prices. We're also not the only ones witnessing the increased criminal activity around the ballooning costs. While we're not seeing eggs being smuggled over the Mexican border like in California, the Hudson Valley is falling victim to a scam from someone posing as a local farmer.
BEACON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Armed robbery in front of library

NEWBURGH – Police in the City of Newburgh are investigating an armed robbery in front of the library on Grand Street. The knifepoint incident near Newburgh Free Library was reported around 6:30 Friday evening, according to EMS radio transmissions. It was unknown if anyone was injured. As of Sunday...
NEWBURGH, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Traffic stop leads to ghost gun arrest for Albany man

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A traffic stop lead to an alleged gun possession arrest for a 22-year-old Albany man on Saturday. T Zi U. Coles faces a number of charges. Deputies from the Albany County Sheriff’s Office pulled Coles over around 5:42 p.m. on Saturday for vehicle and traffic violations. Deputies say after conducting interviews […]
ALBANY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Middletown facing ‘alarming’ shootings

MIDDLETOWN – The City of Middletown is now facing what other cities in the area have experienced in recent times – shootings. Police Chief John Ewanciw said they are being given top priority by detectives and patrol officers alike in an effort to crack down on this latest rash of violence, but he acknowledges it is a challenge.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
The Jewish Press

2 Haredim in White Plains Fatal Plane Crash

Baruch Taub and Binyamin Hefetz, two Haredi men from Cleveland, were onboard a single-engine Beechcraft A36 Bonanza that crashed in a wooded area in White Plains, Westchester County Thursday afternoon. The plane left JFK Airport and was on its way to Cuyahoga County, Ohio. The pilot reported engine trouble when...
WHITE PLAINS, NY

