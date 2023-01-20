Read full article on original website
2 Dead After Plane Disappears In New York State
Two men who came to New York State for a funeral lost their lives after their plane disappeared in the Lower Hudson Valley. Authorities confirmed two men from Ohio were killed in a plane crash in the Lower Hudson Valley. Plane From JFK Crashes In Westchester County, New York. The...
Auditors vow to descend on CT if law passed putting rules on First Amendment
RIDGEFIELD, Conn. — It was shortly before Christmas when a team calling themselves First Amendment auditors entered the Ridgefield Town Hall with cameras and started interacting with government officials. “Can you please shut that off?” said town employee Patricia Pacheco. “No, that's silly,” said Josh Abrams. “What do you...
Rocks Falling From Sky Damage At Least 16 Cars In New York State
New York State Police from the Hudson Valley investigated 16 complaints of vehicles being hit by rocks on a well-traveled highway. Over the weekend, New York State Police from Troop K announced three people were arrested following reports of rocks being thrown at cars in the Lower Hudson Valley. Juveniles...
Watch Out: Shameless Egg Scam Exposed in the Hudson Valley
Egg prices are still rising in the Hudson Valley, and local scammers are taking notice. New York isn't the only place struggling with surging prices. We're also not the only ones witnessing the increased criminal activity around the ballooning costs. While we're not seeing eggs being smuggled over the Mexican border like in California, the Hudson Valley is falling victim to a scam from someone posing as a local farmer.
Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office warning of local scammer
The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of the area about an ongoing phone scam. The scam includes someone calling people and claiming to be a part of the Sheriff's Office, asking for money.
Mid-Hudson News Network
New Orange County Sheriff pulling seven investigators out of task forces
GOSHEN – Like many other police agencies, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office is facing staffing shortages and the new sheriff told county lawmakers on Thursday that he is pulling seven investigators back to his agency. One of them will be taken out of the City of Newburgh, Sheriff...
Mike Tyson sued for alleged rape at Albany nightclub
According to an affidavit filed by an anonymous victim in Albany County Court, the boxer raped her outside a popular Albany dance club—Septembers—in the early 1990s.
New York State Abduction: 1 Killed By Cops In Hudson Valley, 1 Critical
Police say they saved the life of a woman who was abducted and stabbed by a man who was killed by police. On Tuesday, New York State Police confirmed an officer-involved shooting in Putnam County, New York. Officer-Involved Shooting In Putnam County, New York. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, the...
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feet
A Connecticut witness at Greenwich reported watching a slow-moving, chevron-shaped object under 300 feet at 5:20 p.m. on November 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
NBC New York
Victim of Fatal Tractor Trailer Overpass Fall in Westchester County ID'd as CT Driver
Police identified the victim of the fatal accident in which a tractor trailer plunged off a suburban New York overpass onto the highway below on Wednesday. The incident took place on the Cross Westchester Expressway in the town of Harrison, Westchester County, around 10:20 a.m., according to New York State Police.
Albany man convicted on gun possession charge
An Albany man was convicted Wednesday on felony weapons charges after he flashed a handgun during a confrontation last May.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Armed robbery in front of library
NEWBURGH – Police in the City of Newburgh are investigating an armed robbery in front of the library on Grand Street. The knifepoint incident near Newburgh Free Library was reported around 6:30 Friday evening, according to EMS radio transmissions. It was unknown if anyone was injured. As of Sunday...
Traffic stop leads to ghost gun arrest for Albany man
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A traffic stop lead to an alleged gun possession arrest for a 22-year-old Albany man on Saturday. T Zi U. Coles faces a number of charges. Deputies from the Albany County Sheriff’s Office pulled Coles over around 5:42 p.m. on Saturday for vehicle and traffic violations. Deputies say after conducting interviews […]
Car found in Dutchess County sparks investigation
A car found by Forest Rangers in the Village of Red Hook has sparked an investigation. Forest Rangers Russo and Sweeney found the car stuck in Tivoli Bays Wildlife Management Area.
Colleagues Mourn the Loss of Former Reporter at Channel 13 in Albany
A longtime local television news anchor, reporter, and meteorologist passed away on Wednesday after succumbing to a lengthy battle with an illness. Several former colleagues took to social media with heavy hearts on Thursday when they learned about the passing of Julie Wilcox. Wilcox, who most recently worked at 13News...
Can You Help Identify What Was Creeping Around a Marlboro, NY Backyard?
Earlier this week, a friend of mine sent me a video from his backyard security camera and asked if I could help him identify what he caught on camera. At first I thought, "come on, this has to be a bear" but the more I looked at the video and thought about it the more I questioned what I was looking at.
Woman with arrest warrant provides false name to police
Saugerties Police processed the suspect and then turned her over to the New York State Police.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Middletown facing ‘alarming’ shootings
MIDDLETOWN – The City of Middletown is now facing what other cities in the area have experienced in recent times – shootings. Police Chief John Ewanciw said they are being given top priority by detectives and patrol officers alike in an effort to crack down on this latest rash of violence, but he acknowledges it is a challenge.
The Jewish Press
2 Haredim in White Plains Fatal Plane Crash
Baruch Taub and Binyamin Hefetz, two Haredi men from Cleveland, were onboard a single-engine Beechcraft A36 Bonanza that crashed in a wooded area in White Plains, Westchester County Thursday afternoon. The plane left JFK Airport and was on its way to Cuyahoga County, Ohio. The pilot reported engine trouble when...
Hudson Valley Woman Killed By New York Man She Tagged In Father’s Day Post
A Hudson Valley woman was murdered by a man she tagged on a Father's Day Facebook post. A jury in Dutchess County found a Dutchess County man Guilty Of Murder. Rhinebeck, New York Man Found Guilty Of Killing Dutchess County Woman. This week, a jury found William H. Dicke of...
