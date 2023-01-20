ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Onlythetruth
3d ago

So let me get this right. Leftwich was the OC and Arians was the coach when the Bucs went to the Super Bowl and the playoffs the following year. So this season Arians is gone and Bowles is the coach. And we fire Leftwich?? Go figure.

Fu.. a repuikan
3d ago

So you have the most unathletic Quarterback in the league and you complain about the OC and the head coach. Oh yea, please don't bring up the past ,his accomplishments speak for themselves. however it is 2023!

LAID BACK
3d ago

This was all on TOM BRADY but Byron Leftwich has to take the fall for losing his job. If anyone who knows anything about football. See 👀 that TOM BRADY was the problem changing the plays on the field. Instead of running the plays on what Byron Leftwich had called out for him to run. And the man just looked awful 😖 on the field. Over throwing and over throwing the football. And his timing was off whit his recivers he just couldn't connect with any of them. So Byron Leftwich was in a tight position can you imagine what would have happened if he would have bench TOM BRADY with the way he was playing when he should have. the football committee would have lost their minds calling for him to be fired but look he stayed with him and still lost his job. The TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS did him wrong point blank.

