South Jersey lawmakers claim whale deaths linked to Murphy’s massive offshore wind project
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – Republican leaders are once again calling for Governor Phil Murphy and Democrats to start worrying about saving the whales and putting a massive offshore wind turbine farm on hold until scientists can rule out human interference in an unprecedented string of whale deaths at the Jersey Shore. “Sen. Michael Testa and Assemblymen Erik Simonsen and Antwan McClellan are intensifying calls to suspend offshore wind projects following an unprecedented number of whale deaths along the coasts of New Jersey and New York,” the New Jersey Senate Republican caucus said today in a statement. “They join a chorus The post South Jersey lawmakers claim whale deaths linked to Murphy’s massive offshore wind project appeared first on Shore News Network.
Don’t Retire In New Jersey! New Study Says NJ’s Awful For Retirees
Listen, I love you Jersey, but you're getting a little outrageous, k?. Yep, we're all feeling it right now. NJ's always been expensive, but lately it feels like everything costs an absurd amount of money! Inflation has, no doubt, made it extremely difficult on people living in the Garden State that are currently on a fixed income. Looking at you, retirees.
Here’s Where To Get New Jersey’s Most Amazing Chicken Parmigiana In 2023
It's hard to think of a type of food here in New Jersey that inspires more passion than Italian food, and there may be no Italian food that is more beloved than chicken parmigiana. And now, according to one foodie website, New Jersey has a chicken parm champion for 2023.
Two troubled N.J. veterans homes would see mandatory upgrades under new bill
COVID-19 devastated the two nursing homes, which saw 200 deaths of residents and staff members and more than 400 infections as the virus initially swept through the state. The post Two troubled N.J. veterans homes would see mandatory upgrades under new bill appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
constructiondive.com
NJ law allows contractors to use private inspections
A new law in New Jersey allows developers to contract with private onsite inspection agencies if local construction officials cannot complete an inspection within three days of the requested date. The ultimate approval and final sign-off on a certificate of occupancy will still come from local construction officials, said New...
N.J. city dumps state public worker health plan after all towns slammed with huge rate hikes
New Jersey’s capital city has decided to to drop the state health benefits plan for public workers and go with a private insurer in what could be the first of many across the state as local governments stare down the barrel of double-digit premium hikes. Trenton’s city council decided...
As COVID-19 dollars run out, NJ residents face ‘hunger cliffs’ and food deserts
Starting March 1, the state’s guaranteed SNAP benefit will be $50 a month, but lawmakers and advocates say $95 is needed to stave off hunger. Struggling New Jersey residents could see their monthly food benefit nearly double under a proposal designed to avoid what advocates describe as a looming “hunger cliff” after federal emergency funding expires in February.
Stop the noise – NJ moves to ban boom cars
😡 Boom car parties can literally shake the ground and rattle windows. 🚨 Police could impound these vehicles, and destroy them. With music so loud it literally shakes the ground and rattles windows, the 'boom car' is being targeted by state lawmakers in New Jersey. Residents along the...
Survey Says: New Jersey Leads The Nation In People Moving Away
The cavalcade of evidence that consistently places the state of New Jersey at, or, near the bottom of various metrics continues. I came across a review of all 50 states, conducted by Zohark.com, which created a rating system of how each state is doing regarding outbound migration. In other words,...
essexnewsdaily.com
State announces federal approval of action plan to distribute Ida recovery funds
TRENTON, NJ — The Murphy administration announced Jan. 17 the federal government’s approval of New Jersey’s plan to spend $228 million of federal Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery funds to assist households and communities that were impacted by the remnants Hurricane Ida. The approval of New...
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of New Jersey residents
Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of New Jersey residents because climbing prices on gas, rent, and grocery hit the hardest on the wallets of New Jersey residents. The lowest-income families in New Jersey have experienced the enormous burden of rising costs for a wide range of consumer products, and all the residents' savings have gone.
N.J. needs time to rework energy master plan, Murphy says. What hold means for our green goals.
It’s been almost exactly three years to the day since Gov. Phil Murphy revealed plans to push New Jersey toward greener pastures by updating its energy master plan. But before the state can maximize renewable resources on a grander scale laid out by the plan, officials must open the floor to stakeholders like residents and businesses to have a say about what exactly that looks like. Many of them — and really anyone who signed up for the first hearing this week on the plan — were notified Sunday that those discussions have been postponed as the state works on a revision for 2024.
City by city, NJ report examines gap between renters and rentals
There's inequality and affordability challenges plaguing rental markets throughout the Garden State, and a new report goes city by city to shine a closer light on the issue. "We have a huge disparity between the number of available and affordable units, and the number of people who need them," Staci Berger, president and CEO of the Housing and Community Development Network of NJ, told New Jersey 101.5.
New Jersey Republicans heat up debate over gas stove bans
(The Center Square) — New Jersey Republicans are seeking to block any efforts to ban gas stoves, as the state takes aggressive steps to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions. A proposal filed by Senate GOP lawmakers would prohibit New Jersey from banning the sale, installation or operation of gas stoves and other appliances. The bill's primary sponsor, Senate Minority Leader Steven Oroho, R-Sussex, said at a time when many New...
With elections looming Gov. Murphy postpones unpopular hearings on green energy plan
TRENTON, NJ – With a spate of whale deaths being blamed by Governor Phil Murphy’s clean energy initiatives, the governor unexpectedly postponed hearings regarding his statewide green energy plan. New Jersey Senator Anthony Bucco however, said he’s not surprised. Bucco believes Murphy is postponing the meeting because the topic has become increasingly unpopular. Murphy said he will circle back to the hearings at the end of the year, after the 2023 elections. “Let’s be clear that ‘later in the year’ means after Election Day,” said Bucco (R-25). “Trenton Democrats are scared that New Jerseyans might learn before November how much The post With elections looming Gov. Murphy postpones unpopular hearings on green energy plan appeared first on Shore News Network.
How to fight a cell phone ticket in New Jersey
🚨 There are exemptions to New Jersey's law on cell phone use. A cop catches you on the phone — in hand — while driving. There's likely not much you can say or do at this point. But fighting a traffic ticket for improper use of a phone while driving is not impossible. You just have to hope a judge will trust that the cop caught you during the split second you were answering or ending a call.
Important direct deposit warning for NJ workers
⚠️Scammers getting creative, using new techniques to try to rip you off. ⚠️ There are ways you can stop direct deposit scams. ⚠️ If you have started doing your taxes, what to watch out for. Now that 2023 is underway, some New Jersey workers are making changes...
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Bill Would Set Minimum New Jersey SNAP Benefits At $95 Per Month
New Jersey residents who receive food assistance through the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) could see their monthly minimum benefits nearly double according to a recently introduced bill making its way through the New Jersey Legislature. As recently reported by TLS, beginning in March, all households eligible for...
Protect yourself – New wave of text scams hitting NJ
A new wave of "phishing" text messages appears to be hitting New Jersey. This past weekend my phone was bombarded by a series of text messages seeking to get me to correct or verify information about various accounts. Fortunately, these messages were not especially convincing, so it was easy to...
The most expensive city to live in America is in New Jersey
This may ultimately explain a whole lot. Suddenly, the most expensive City in America to live (from a rent perspective) is in New Jersey. This didn’t happen overnight and it has actually been several years in the making. This could easily become a trivia question stumper. If you ask...
