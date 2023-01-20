ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Mattress Mack places bet on Cowboys beating the 49ers, could rake in over $3M

By Julia Falcon
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 5 days ago

Dallas Cowboys defeat Tampa Bay Buccaneers in first road playoff game win in 30 years 00:29

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Houston-based furniture store owner Jim McIngvale, also known as Mattress Mack, has placed a bet on the Dallas Cowboys beating the San Francisco 49ers that could win him $3,350,000.

According to Caesars Sportsbook, McIngvale wagered $2 million in cash for the Cowboys to beat the 49ers on Sunday. If the Cowboys win, the separate $1 million moneyline bets could win him over $3 million.

McIngvale said if the Cowboys win Sunday, select mattresses starting at $3,000 will be free for his customers.

Just a few weeks ago , McIngvale placed a nearly $3.1 million bet on the TCU Horned Frogs to win the 2023 College Football National Championship – which they lost.

In November, McIngvale won $75 million in cash after the Houston Astros won the 2022 World Series.

Tommy Myers
4d ago

he should stick to the safe bet of betting on the stros...im a cowboy super fan and even i know a 3 million dollar bet is giving money away...its not the early 90s

