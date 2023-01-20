ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers Rumors: Writer Predicts Lakers Make Huge Four-Team Trade Before Deadline

By Ryan Menzie
 5 days ago

A potential league breaking move may be in the works after all

With any blockbuster deal involving the Lakers, the team will have to depart with their two first round draft picks. Not an ideal situation looking into the future, but bringing in proven talent like Myles Turner and Bogdan Bogdanović may be all fans need to hear.

With Turner and Bogdonavić residing with the Pacers and Hawks respectively, the Lakers will have to work some magic. Along with their two first round picks, the Lakers also will get rid of Russell Westbrook and their rookie Max Christie .

For any team to take on Westbrook's contract it will come at heavy expense for the team. However, a win-now move while LeBron James still remains on the roster may be the only choice the team has left.

It's not an ideal situation for a team still below .500 and fighting for a postseason spot, but with the high level James is still playing the team just needs to catch fire at the right time (via Bleacher Report ).

LeBron continues to dominate Father Time (even if the ad campaign occasionally gives that opponent the edge), but he and his career aren't immortal. At some point, his window for title contention will shut. The Lakers need to do all they can to delay that moment.

In return for the risk, the Lakers land some players that will immediately improve positions of need, get rid of a large contract while gaining some value, and may give James a chance to win a championship before his time with the Lakers is done.

This deal would give L.A. one of the game's top three-and-D centers in Myles Turner, who's averaging a career-high 17.4 points, 2.3 blocks and 1.5 threes per game while shooting 39.0 percent from deep. He's a reliable anchor on one end, and he won't clog the paint for LeBron's drives or Anthony Davis' post touches on the other. Perhaps just as intriguing as the addition of Turner is the inclusion of Bogdan Bogdanović. He checks a few boxes, one of which isn't checked by Buddy Hield, Turner's current teammate and a longtime rumored Laker target.

Are the Lakers willing to take a risk with the time they have left? Will the Lakers be able to remain healthy once it's all said and done?

It's something worth noting, but injuries can't be determined ahead of time. Perhaps the Lakers should just control what they can control and pull the trigger.

Los Angeles, CA
