Brock Purdy Sizes Up the Cowboys Defense

"It will be one of the best challenges that we’ve seen."

SANTA CLARA -- On Sunday, Brock Purdy will face the best pass rush he's faced in his career -- the Dallas Cowboys, who led the NFL in pressures this season.

Here's what the 49ers rookie quarterback said Thursday about the upcoming matchup.

Q: When you look at the Cowboys defense, particularly their defensive front, what kind of pops out at you?

PURDY: “Yeah, I feel like they're just talented across the board, up front. I think they're well coached, you can tell with their scheme and everything that they do, there's definitely a plan that they have and they go at it and all five of their guys, four of their guys, whoever's on the field, they pay attention to detail in the pass rush, which I feel like is a good challenge for us. I feel like we've played a handful of teams that, do a good job and are well coached up front, but these guys are probably one of the best at it and it will be one of the best challenges that we’ve seen.”

ME: You’ve had success spinning out of the backside of the pocket, it seems like it's a part of your game. Is that something you have to be careful with when there's an athlete like Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons on the edge? Is that something you think about it all, or is it all instinctual?

PURDY: “I think it is instinctual, but also at the same time, you have to account for those kinds of guys on the defense. With a guy with that kind of caliber and then obviously the amount of games that I've played, so they obviously see that I've done that, so you sort of just have to keep it all level in terms of if it closes, I can still go out, but at the same time, I have to know they probably know I'm going to go left or whatever it is, so it's always good to know that you're going against guys that are very athletic like Micah and all those guys up front. Yeah, I think it goes both ways, but you just have to make sure that they're studying you as well.”

