College Park, MD

Wisconsin Girls Basketball Prep Poll

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 24, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:. Division 1. SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek. 1. Kettle Moraine (5)14-1751. 2. Hortonville (2)15-1732. 3....
WISCONSIN STATE
Sullivan and NJIT host UMBC

UMBC Retrievers (14-7, 4-2 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (5-14, 2-4 America East) BOTTOM LINE: NJIT takes on the UMBC Retrievers after Raheim Sullivan scored 23 points in NJIT's 85-69 loss to the Vermont Catamounts. The Highlanders are 3-5 in home games. NJIT is ninth in the America East scoring...
NEWARK, NJ
Jones and Navy host Bucknell

Navy Midshipmen (10-10, 3-5 Patriot) at Bucknell Bison (8-13, 1-7 Patriot) BOTTOM LINE: Navy visits the Bucknell Bison after Christian Jones scored 21 points in Navy's 77-71 win against the Army Black Knights. The Bison have gone 4-5 at home. Bucknell has a 2-1 record in one-possession games. The Midshipmen...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
VCU hosts George Mason following Oduro's 24-point game

George Mason Patriots (12-8, 4-3 A-10) at VCU Rams (15-5, 6-1 A-10) BOTTOM LINE: George Mason faces the VCU Rams after Josh Oduro scored 24 points in George Mason's 79-72 victory over the Rhode Island Rams. The Rams are 11-1 on their home court. VCU ranks ninth in the A-10...
RICHMOND, VA

