Denton, TX

Porterville Recorder

UT Arlington faces Cal Baptist after Gibson's 20-point showing

Cal Baptist Lancers (12-8, 4-3 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (7-14, 2-6 WAC) BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington takes on the Cal Baptist Lancers after Kyron Gibson scored 20 points in UT Arlington's 84-68 loss to the Abilene Christian Wildcats. The Mavericks are 4-5 on their home court. UT Arlington averages...
ARLINGTON, TX
Porterville Recorder

Sherfield and the Oklahoma Sooners visit conference foe No. 11 TCU

Oklahoma Sooners (11-8, 2-5 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (15-4, 4-3 Big 12) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: TCU -6.5; over/under is 137.5. BOTTOM LINE: Big 12 foes No. 11 TCU and Oklahoma face off on Tuesday. The Horned Frogs have gone 9-2 at home. TCU averages 11.9 turnovers per game...
NORMAN, OK

