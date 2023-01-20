ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Utah Jazz Planning Bold Trade Deadline Firesale?

The Utah Jazz are open for business ahead of the midseason NBA trade deadline. There is no shortage of potential deals that could take place as the team continues to progress in a rebuilding effort. There wasn’t a more active team in the offseason than the Jazz. They moved on...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

Sixers GM Daryl Morey's Cryptic Tweet Hints At Potential Trade With The Sacramento Kings

The NBA trade deadline is approaching and fans of the league are waiting with bated breath to see which big move will happen first and start a flurry. There haven't been too many concrete rumors of any potential big moves, but speculation continues to swirl. And it's safe to say that teams that are in the thick of the playoff race will be looking to make some major improvements to their roster this season.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Cullman Tribune

JV COUNTY TOURNAMENT: West Point edges Good Hope in 37-36 thriller to advance to finals

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – We tipped off Tuesday night’s Cullman County Tournament action with a JV Boys semifinal matchup between West Point and Good Hope and it did not disappoint. After 15 lead changes and five ties over the course of four quarters, the Warriors got one more go-ahead basket from Brier Taylor with 20 seconds on the clock and the Raiders’ final shot missed off the front of the rim as time expired, securing a 37-36 win for West Point. With the win, the Warriors have punched their ticket to the JV Boys County Championship Game against Fairview Saturday. TB Pendley...
GOOD HOPE, AL
Yardbarker

Suns reportedly willing to trade first-round picks in attempt to compete

The Phoenix Suns are willing to trade first-round picks and take on salary long-term for "good players and winning acquisitions," The Athletic's Shams Charania wrote in a Friday tweet. With the trade deadline coming up in just under a month, Phoenix may feel as though they have every reason to...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker

Red Sox Reportedly Acquire Intriguing Speedster Shortstop To Replace Xander Bogaerts

Mondesi certainly is an intriguing new option for Boston. The 27-year-old made his Major League Baseball debut with the Kansas City Royals in 2016 as a 20-year-old. At one point Mondesi seemed poised to become one of the league's bright young studs at shortstop, but injuries have seriously altered his career. Mondesi has only played over 100 games in a season one time in seven years.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

3 Trade Targets for the Atlanta Hawks

With so much uncertainty in the front office, nobody really knows how the Hawks will approach the trade deadline. They seemed to go all-in this past offseason by acquiring Dejounte Murray, but then they traded away one of their best young pieces — Kevin Huerter — for essentially nothing just to avoid being over the luxury tax. There hasn’t been much rhyme or reason to what the Hawks have done over the last year, which is why predicting what they will do leading up to the trade deadline is next to impossible.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Bills WR reveals what Stefon Diggs said to him after playoff loss

Stefon Diggs took the Buffalo Bills’ playoff loss very hard on Sunday, and one of his teammates revealed what the wide receiver was saying following the game. Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie revealed Monday that he spoke to Diggs following the Bills’ 27-10 playoff defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals. McKenzie said Diggs was asking him how the Bills had lost, and how the outcome was the same every year.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni seems to end potential feud with radio host

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has seemed to pour cold water over a potential feud with host Angelo Cataldi of local sports talk radio station WIP. "I know what I said on Saturday, and that’s in good fun too," Sirianni explained during his Monday appearance on Cataldi's program, per the Barrett Sports Media website. "I enjoy coming on this show and talking to you guys, but hey, at the end of the day too, I’m gonna stick up for my brother."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Raptors Sitting On Massive OG Anunoby Trade Offer

The Toronto Raptors are a franchise that a lot of eyes will be in the coming weeks as the NBA trade deadline nears. They have failed to make up ground in the Eastern Conference standings in recent weeks, which has led to speculation that some big moves could be in store ahead of the trade deadline on February 9th.
INDIANA STATE
Yardbarker

This Saints-Raiders Trade Sends Derek Carr To New Orleans

The New Orleans Saints are entering the NFL offseason potentially looking for a new franchise quarterback. With plenty of quarterbacks expected to be available, there are a few names to watch. One of those names could be Las Vegas Raiders signal-caller Derek Carr, who is expected to be traded this offseason.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Cavs Trade Talk: Will They Make a Move?

It’s less than a month until the trade deadline, which is generally when Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman is at his best. If there’s anyone who is fearless when it comes to making trades, it’s Altman. We saw that over the summer when Altman sneaked in and landed Donovan Mitchell from the Jazz for the likes of Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, Ochai Agbaji and multiple picks.
Yardbarker

George Kittle gave touchdown ball to 49ers legend

George Kittle hooked up a 49ers legend with a touchdown ball on Sunday. Christian McCaffrey rushed for a two-yard touchdown on a second-and-goal play to start the fourth quarter of the San Francisco 49ers’ NFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys. McCaffrey spiked the ball after his...

