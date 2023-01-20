ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Detroit 3, San Jose 2

Second Period_1, Detroit, Erne 6 (Larkin, Hronek), 2:17. 2, San Jose, Meier 28 (Hertl, Karlsson), 7:58. 3, Detroit, Rasmussen 8, 16:29. 4, San Jose, Couture 17 (Karlsson, Megna), 19:53. Third Period_None. Overtime_5, Detroit, Copp 5 (Rasmussen), 0:25. Shots on Goal_San Jose 12-10-7-0_29. Detroit 12-7-10-5_34. Power-play opportunities_San Jose 0 of 1;...
DETROIT, MI
Porterville Recorder

NO. 20 MIAMI (FL) 86, FLORIDA STATE 63

Percentages: FG .574, FT .684. 3-Point Goals: 11-22, .500 (Pack 4-7, Wong 4-7, Poplar 2-5, J.Miller 1-1, Joseph 0-1, Watson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Robinson). Turnovers: 17 (Beverly 4, Omier 4, Joseph 3, Pack 2, Casey, J.Miller, Robinson, Walker). Steals: 5 (Pack 2, Poplar...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Porterville Recorder

Davidson 64, La Salle 57

DAVIDSON (10-10) Mennenga 10-16 4-7 27, Bailey 1-3 0-0 2, Huffman 2-4 3-3 7, Loyer 4-17 0-0 12, Watson 0-4 2-2 2, Kochera 1-5 0-0 3, Skogman 5-6 0-0 11, Logan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 9-12 64. LA SALLE (8-12) Doucoure 2-3 0-0 4, F.Drame 4-14 0-0 8, H.Drame...
DAVIDSON, NC
The Associated Press

Stamkos, Perry lead Lightning to 4-2 win over Wild

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored the tiebreaking goal with 5:38 remaining and the Tampa Bay Lightning won their 10th consecutive home game by defeating the Minnesota Wild 4-2 on Tuesday night. Stamkos extended his goal streak to four games and broke a 2-all tie when his close-in...
TAMPA, FL
Porterville Recorder

2023 Pro Bowl Rosters

Quarterbacks: x-Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City; Josh Allen, Buffalo; Joe Burrow, Cincinnati. Tight ends: x-Travis Kelce, Kansas City; Mark Andrews, Baltimore. Wide Receivers: x-Tyreek Hill, Miami; x-Stefon Diggs, Buffalo; Davante Adams, Las Vegas; Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati. Tackles: x-Laremy Tunsil, Houston; Terron Armstead, Miami; Orlando Brown, Kansas City. Guards: x-Joel Bitonio, Cleveland;...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy