Detroit 3, San Jose 2
Second Period_1, Detroit, Erne 6 (Larkin, Hronek), 2:17. 2, San Jose, Meier 28 (Hertl, Karlsson), 7:58. 3, Detroit, Rasmussen 8, 16:29. 4, San Jose, Couture 17 (Karlsson, Megna), 19:53. Third Period_None. Overtime_5, Detroit, Copp 5 (Rasmussen), 0:25. Shots on Goal_San Jose 12-10-7-0_29. Detroit 12-7-10-5_34. Power-play opportunities_San Jose 0 of 1;...
Hamilton scores twice, Devils defeat Vegas 3-2 in OT
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Dougie Hamilton scored late to tie the game and netted a power-play goal with 1:06 left in overtime to lead the New Jersey Devils to a 3-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night. Ondrej Palat also scored and Vitek Vanecek made 28...
NO. 20 MIAMI (FL) 86, FLORIDA STATE 63
Percentages: FG .574, FT .684. 3-Point Goals: 11-22, .500 (Pack 4-7, Wong 4-7, Poplar 2-5, J.Miller 1-1, Joseph 0-1, Watson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Robinson). Turnovers: 17 (Beverly 4, Omier 4, Joseph 3, Pack 2, Casey, J.Miller, Robinson, Walker). Steals: 5 (Pack 2, Poplar...
Davidson 64, La Salle 57
DAVIDSON (10-10) Mennenga 10-16 4-7 27, Bailey 1-3 0-0 2, Huffman 2-4 3-3 7, Loyer 4-17 0-0 12, Watson 0-4 2-2 2, Kochera 1-5 0-0 3, Skogman 5-6 0-0 11, Logan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 9-12 64. LA SALLE (8-12) Doucoure 2-3 0-0 4, F.Drame 4-14 0-0 8, H.Drame...
Stamkos, Perry lead Lightning to 4-2 win over Wild
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored the tiebreaking goal with 5:38 remaining and the Tampa Bay Lightning won their 10th consecutive home game by defeating the Minnesota Wild 4-2 on Tuesday night. Stamkos extended his goal streak to four games and broke a 2-all tie when his close-in...
Fiala scores in OT to lead the Kings past Flyers 4-3
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Fiala scored 1:09 into overtime to lead the Los Angeles Kings to a 4-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night. Anze Kopitar scored two goals and Samuel Fagemo added one for the Kings. James van Riemsdyk, Wade Allison and Rasmus Ristolainen scored for...
Letang gets OT game-winner, leads Penguins over Panthers 7-6
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kris Letang scored his second goal of the game with 54 seconds left in overtime to give the Pittsburgh Penguins a 7-6 victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night. Letang, who hadn’t played since Dec. 28 due to a lower-body injury, also added two assists...
2023 Pro Bowl Rosters
Quarterbacks: x-Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City; Josh Allen, Buffalo; Joe Burrow, Cincinnati. Tight ends: x-Travis Kelce, Kansas City; Mark Andrews, Baltimore. Wide Receivers: x-Tyreek Hill, Miami; x-Stefon Diggs, Buffalo; Davante Adams, Las Vegas; Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati. Tackles: x-Laremy Tunsil, Houston; Terron Armstead, Miami; Orlando Brown, Kansas City. Guards: x-Joel Bitonio, Cleveland;...
