Spunky heart transplant recipient leaves behind memories, foundation

BALTIMORE -- Eight years ago, little Maddie Parrott's life was saved by a heart transplant.

But just two weeks ago, she died at the age of 13.

Her parents said that in those few years, she left a legacy of bravery and perseverance.

When Maddie died, she became an organ donor, a fact that gives her parents some peace.

And in her honor, they are setting up a foundation called Maddie's Heart.

The foundation will raise money to support other transplant families.

When she was five years old Parrott was playful and full of spunk as she prepped for surgery at Johns Hopkins.

"Nobody can keep up with me," she said before she even had a donor heart to fuel her energy.

Ten hours later, after Parrott received that heart, it was hard to keep up with her.

"When she came home from the transplant, she was able to run around the whole baseball field, you know," her mother said. "She was excited."

For eight wonderful years, with only one episode of rejection, Parrott's new heart allowed her to live life to the fullest.

"Maddie had goals," her father said. "She wanted to be a veterinarian. She loved animals. She had so much, as you say, spunk, energy."

Parrott was an honor student and cheerleader in her young years.

But then, on Dec. 13, she began having chest pains.

Doctors determined that she was experiencing a heart attack.

In order to live, she would need another heart—again.

Parrott's parents knew that the donor heart would not last.

"We knew that she would need a new heart but, you know, with modern medicine advancements, we were hoping we'd get at least . . . 20 years, you know," Parrott's mother said.

So there she was, back at Johns Hopkins, spending Christmas in a hospital bed.

"She had faith in God, you know," her mother said. "Whenever she would get a little afraid, going to the [hospital] or for a procedure, we would just sing her song."

On Jan. 3, Maddie was home when the chest pains returned in the middle of the night.

"We get into the room and she's just smiling," her mother said. "And I'm like, Madison, why are you smiling? Why are you laughing? You're having chest pains."

Parrott's mother believed that she was being comforted by God.

In the morning, she was gone.

"That last smile that I still have in my memory of her was a different kind of smile," she said.