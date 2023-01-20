ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Trezmen Marshall Announces Transfer Destination

By Christian Kirby II
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44QdjZ_0kKz0cW700

Former Georgia linebacker, Trezmen Marshall has announced where he will be playing next season.

Former Georgia linebacker Trezmen Marshall announced on his instagram that he will be playing football next season for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

In 3 seasons with the Bulldogs, Marshall played sparingly and had his most productive season in 2022 where he appeared in 11 games and earned 19 total tackles. The former 4 star has 2 years of eligibility left coming into the 2023 season.

This is not the first time that the Crimson Tide has dipped its hand into the Georgia roster after a national championship. Georgia fans will surely remember Jermaine Burton's surprise decision to transfer to Alabama after the 2021 season. It will be an interesting matchup, should both teams make it to Atlanta this season.

Return Announcements

  • DT, Nazir Stackhouse will be back in 2023
  • RB, Kendall Milton will be back in 2023
  • WR, Ladd McConkey will be back in 2023
  • WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint will be back in 2023

Draft Declarations

Current Transfer List:

  • Bill Norton, DL (Arizona)
  • Arik Gilbert, TE (Nebraska)
  • Brett Seither, TE (Portal)
  • Jaheim Singletary, DB (Portal)
  • Ryland Goede, TE (Portal)
  • MJ Sherman, EDGE (Nebraska)
  • Jacob Hood, OT (Portal)
  • Trezmen Marshall, LB (Alabama)
  • Dominick Blaylock, WR (Portal)
  • Adonai Mitchell, WR (Portal)

2023 Georgia Recruiting Class

BOLD indicates LOI has been turned in/ Italics indicate the player is enrolled.

  • CJ Allen, LB
  • Damon Wilson, EDGE
  • Daniel Harris, DB
  • Jamal Merriweather, OT
  • Samuel M’Pemba, ATH
  • Monroe Freeling, OT
  • Raylen Wilson, LB
  • Joenel Aguero, DB
  • Troy Bowles, LB
  • Pearce Spurlin, TE
  • Gabe Harris, Edge
  • Bo Hughley, OT
  • CJ Allen, LB
  • Tyler Williams, WR
  • AJ Harris, DB
  • Jamaal Jarrett, DL
  • Justyn Rhett, DB
  • Lawson Luckie, TE
  • Kelton Smith, IOL
  • Roderick Robinson II, RB
  • Joshua Miller, IOL
  • Yazeed Haynes, WR
  • Peyton Woodring, K
  • Daniel Harris, DB
  • Anthony Evans, WR
  • Will Snellings, LS
  • Chris Peal, DB

Other Georgia News:

Comments / 0

 

