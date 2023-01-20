Trezmen Marshall Announces Transfer Destination
Former Georgia linebacker, Trezmen Marshall has announced where he will be playing next season.
Former Georgia linebacker Trezmen Marshall announced on his instagram that he will be playing football next season for the Alabama Crimson Tide.
In 3 seasons with the Bulldogs, Marshall played sparingly and had his most productive season in 2022 where he appeared in 11 games and earned 19 total tackles. The former 4 star has 2 years of eligibility left coming into the 2023 season.
This is not the first time that the Crimson Tide has dipped its hand into the Georgia roster after a national championship. Georgia fans will surely remember Jermaine Burton's surprise decision to transfer to Alabama after the 2021 season. It will be an interesting matchup, should both teams make it to Atlanta this season.
Return Announcements
- DT, Nazir Stackhouse will be back in 2023
- RB, Kendall Milton will be back in 2023
- WR, Ladd McConkey will be back in 2023
- WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint will be back in 2023
Draft Declarations
- DT, Jalen Carter has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft
- TE, Darnell Washington has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft
- OT, Broderick Jones has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft
- DB, Kelee Ringo has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft
- OL, Warren Ericson has declared for the NFL Draft
- OL, Warren McClendon Declares For NFL Draft
- RB, Kenny McIntosh Declares For NFL Draft
Current Transfer List:
- Bill Norton, DL (Arizona)
- Arik Gilbert, TE (Nebraska)
- Brett Seither, TE (Portal)
- Jaheim Singletary, DB (Portal)
- Ryland Goede, TE (Portal)
- MJ Sherman, EDGE (Nebraska)
- Jacob Hood, OT (Portal)
- Trezmen Marshall, LB (Alabama)
- Dominick Blaylock, WR (Portal)
- Adonai Mitchell, WR (Portal)
2023 Georgia Recruiting Class
BOLD indicates LOI has been turned in/ Italics indicate the player is enrolled.
- CJ Allen, LB
- Damon Wilson, EDGE
- Daniel Harris, DB
- Jamal Merriweather, OT
- Samuel M’Pemba, ATH
- Monroe Freeling, OT
- Raylen Wilson, LB
- Joenel Aguero, DB
- Troy Bowles, LB
- Pearce Spurlin, TE
- Gabe Harris, Edge
- Bo Hughley, OT
- CJ Allen, LB
- Tyler Williams, WR
- AJ Harris, DB
- Jamaal Jarrett, DL
- Justyn Rhett, DB
- Lawson Luckie, TE
- Kelton Smith, IOL
- Roderick Robinson II, RB
- Joshua Miller, IOL
- Yazeed Haynes, WR
- Peyton Woodring, K
- Daniel Harris, DB
- Anthony Evans, WR
- Will Snellings, LS
- Chris Peal, DB
Other Georgia News:
- Way Too Early Look at Georgia's 2023 Receiving Corps
- Adonai Mitchell Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal
- UAB Takes Key Staffer Away From Kirby Smart and Georgia
Join the community:
Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE .
Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN
Comments / 0