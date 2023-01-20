Read full article on original website
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Everything You Need To Know About The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV, & Sportshow®JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
The Louisville Civic Orchestra Presents Heroic & Unfinished: A Tribute to Healthcare HeroesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Indiana witness describes bright object hovering over neighbor's houseRoger MarshIndiana State
Five Questions with Tailspin Ale Fest Co-Founder Trevor CravensJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Merkle sweeps ASUN Player and Freshman of Week honors for 3rd time
ATLANTA — For the second consecutive edition, Bellarmine's Gracie Merkle (Player; Freshman) and Austin Peay's Shamarre Hale (Newcomer) heard their names called for the ASUN Conference Women's Basketball weekly honors, the league office revealed on Monday afternoon. Merkle took home her third career ASUN Player of the Week award...
More Florida foes await as women's basketball heads to Stetson, FGCU
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine University women's basketball team is set for a two-game road swing in the Sunshine State as the Knights will head to Stetson for a Thursday night contest before shifting to defending ASUN champion FGCU for a Saturday evening clash. Riding a three-game winning streak,...
Women's soccer announces trio of signings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Coach Paul Babba announced three new additions to the Bellarmine University women's soccer team. Midfielder Emma Nicholson and goalkeeper Natalie Schutte have transferred to Bellarmine from the University of Kentucky and Xavier University, respectively, while defender Teagan Douglas joins the Knights after playing her youth soccer in Australia.
Bellarmine Athletics announces 2023 Hall of Fame induction class
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine University department of athletics is excited to announce that 10 new members and one "Legend" will be inducted into the Bellarmine University Athletic Hall of Fame in March. The late Jack McGetrick, who helped found and was the first-ever head coach of the lacrosse...
Swimming earns seven firsts on Senior Day, drop final home duals versus Xavier
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bellarmine swimming competed at home for the final time this season and honored 11 seniors prior to Saturday's dual versus Xavier. The Xavier women emerged victorious 187-74, while the Xavier men's team also came out on top 173-88. The following Bellarmine seniors competed for the final time at the Mary T. Meagher Aquatic Center:
Nice and Reynolds nab singles wins, men's tennis drops dual at Michigan State
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bellarmine men's tennis faced its second consecutive high-major opponent on Saturday, and the Knights fell 5-2 on the road at Michigan State. Freshman Matthew Nice impressed again, defeating MSU's Lair Graydon at no. 3 singles by a final score of 6-4, 7-6 (8-6). Paul Reynolds also claimed his first win of the spring, topping Josh Portnoy 6-4, 7-6 (7-3). Even in the losses, the effort was valiant all around for Bellarmine - notably from Eli Wood, who dropped his no. 6 singles match 7-6 (7-2), 5-7, 10-5.
Wrestling cruises to home victory over Queens
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In its second home dual of the season, Bellarmine wrestling delivered a convincing 36-3 win over Queens on Saturday night. The bouts started at 141, and the first match produced Queens' only points of the night. Bellarmine then proceeded to rattle off nine consecutive victories, adding extra points in the final four matches.
Bellarmine classes feature community engagement to foster learning
Last semester, Daniela Clements, a first-year nursing major, had an English 101 class that went far beyond writing essays. She was required to complete 8 hours of community engagement with the class’s partner, Nativity Academy at Saint Boniface, a Catholic middle school in Louisville’s Nulu neighborhood serving low-income students. She observed classes, shared her academic experiences with students and volunteered for a family event. Her class assignments were tied to those hands-on experiences, too, as she was asked to think critically about the socio-economic factors that influence Nativity’s work, journal her observations and write a research paper.
