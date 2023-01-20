ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Illinois man accused of fatally shooting attempted car thief in St. Louis

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yR71Z_0kKyz8gB00

ST. LOUIS — An Illinois man is accused of fatally shooting a man who attempted to steal his vehicle at a St. Louis gas station, authorities said.

Brett M. Kress, 26, of East St. Louis, was charged on Wednesday with involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in connection to the death of Jesse Lopez, 24, on Jan. 7, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Lopez allegedly tried to steal Kress’ Honda Pilot at a Conoco gas station in the Soulard neighborhood of St. Louis at about 2 a.m. CST, KSDK-TV reported.

According to surveillance video, Lopez attempted to flee the scene but was chased by Kress, who allegedly fired three shots and struck the man three times, according to the television station.

Lopez was pronounced dead at the scene, the Post-Dispatch reported.

Kress was later apprehended in St. Charles County on Tuesday after fleeing into Illinois, according to the newspaper.

St. Charles County officers spotted a suspicious vehicle parked in a ditch at about 4:45 a.m. CST., KMOV-TV reported. After running the license plates, officers determined that the car was the one connected to Kress.

Officers found a friend of Kress who lived nearby and helped locate him in a nearby shed. Kress surrendered after officers surrounded the shed, according to the television station.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

'Decisions are imminent': Georgia DA asks judge to delay release of grand jury report on whether to charge Trump with crimes

Saying that “decisions are imminent” in one of the most publicized criminal investigations in the country, Fulton County District Attorney Willis on Wednesday asked a Georgia judge to temporarily hold off releasing a special grand jury report into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in order to protect the rights of potential defendants in the case.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Georgia WR Rara Thomas arrested on felony false imprisonment charge

Rara Thomas, a wide receiver who recently transferred to Georgia from Mississippi State, was arrested early Monday morning. According to Athens-Clarke County jail records, Thomas is facing a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor charge of family violence. He was arrested by University of Georgia police and then booked into Athens-Clarke County jail at 4:04 a.m. Monday.
ATHENS, GA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
131K+
Followers
150K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy