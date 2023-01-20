On a Night of Returns, Alabama Women's Basketball Outlasts Texas AM

While a former Crimson Tide member was coaching the opponent, a current player was back in the starting lineup.

Homecomings can come in all shapes and sizes, and when it comes to college sports they don't have to be in October, either.

That was the theme of the Alabama Crimson Tide 's 61-46 win in women's basketball on Thursday night, for its third straight SEC victory.

Even though Texas A&M has been struggling through a 5-12 season and Alabama was sitting at 14-4, this game was always going to mean something special to Aggies head coach, Joni Taylor.

Taylor is a former Alabama player, who played from 1997-2001 under Rick Moody. She scored over 700 points and was a two-year starter during a stretch that saw two NCAA tournament appearances, including a run to the Sweet Sixteen in 1997 and two Women's NIT appearances.

"Coming to Alabama in 1997 was the best decision I've made in my life," Taylor said, "Alabama will always be home...being here is a great place."

The other side of the court was also getting a reunion of sorts, as Alabama's leading scorer Brittany Davis was coming back after an injury kept her out of the Ole Miss game Sunday.

"I'm feeling good," Davis said, "I'm just trying to pick up where I left off and help our team be the best we can."

Davis' return was crucial, as the Crimson Tide struggled offensively and went through multiple droughts as Texas A&M made it a hard game. She scored 14 points on 4-for-11 shooting, and also contributed nine rebounds in her return.

Alabama opened the game but taking a 21-10 lead after the first quarter, but after that it was an even game with both teams struggling to hit shots.

"Texas A&M's is going to get somebody," said Crimson Tide head coach Kristy Curry, "thankfully it wasn't us."

The main thing that helped Alabama get through the tough stretches was diverse scoring seven of the nine players who got into the game netted points, something that has been a trend for the team as of late.

Hannah Barber had a season-high 14 points, while Sarah Ashlee Barker contributed a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. It was the first double-double for Barker at Alabama, as she played for Taylor at Georgia before transferring.

"[Texas A&M] wasn't switching on their screens, so when we were able to set a good screen, we were able to get open looks," Barber said.

Jada Rice and Ryan Cobbins were quiet offensively, but both had massive rebounding games with Rice collecting six and Cobbins having four.

"It doesn't always show up on the stat sheet, but bench points and bench decision making is crucial in this league," Curry said.

Alabama will need to keep up the team scoring output when it takes on No. 3 LSU on Monday, a team that recently thrashed Texas A&M, 74-34.

The good news is that the game will be played in Tuscaloosa.

"Thank you to our crowd," Curry said to open her postgame press conference. "I know (I say it) every time I come in here, but it just keeps getting better and better. I want to thank everybody that came out. I looked up and nearly the entire soccer team was here. Coaches are in the building, athletes are in the building, folks from town, and we need everybody in here Monday night at six o'clock. This team deserves it, but I just want to say kudos to our crowd.

"Just a huge Thursday night crowd on a school night and we just can't say enough."