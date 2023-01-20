ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bam Adebayo has 30 points, Heat rallies past Celtics 98-95

By TIM REYNOLDS AP Basketball WriterMIAMI - Bam Adebayo had 30 points and 15 rebounds, including the jump shot that put Miami ahead to stay with 20.4 seconds remaining, and the Heat rallied from 14 down to beat the Boston Celtics 98-95 on Tuesday night. Haywood Highsmith had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Max Strus scored 13 points and Victor Oladipo had 12 for the Heat. A 15-0 run in the fourth quarter lifted the Heat, who split the regular-season series with the Celtics 2-2. Jayson Tatum finished with 31 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists for the Celtics. Derrick White scored 23...
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

