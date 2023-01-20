Read full article on original website
Miami Heat troll Boston Celtics and Dallas Cowboys with a single tweet
You wouldn't think the Heat could pull off two trolls in two different sports with a single tweet -- but they did.
Bam Adebayo has 30 points, Heat rallies past Celtics 98-95
By TIM REYNOLDS AP Basketball WriterMIAMI - Bam Adebayo had 30 points and 15 rebounds, including the jump shot that put Miami ahead to stay with 20.4 seconds remaining, and the Heat rallied from 14 down to beat the Boston Celtics 98-95 on Tuesday night. Haywood Highsmith had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Max Strus scored 13 points and Victor Oladipo had 12 for the Heat. A 15-0 run in the fourth quarter lifted the Heat, who split the regular-season series with the Celtics 2-2. Jayson Tatum finished with 31 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists for the Celtics. Derrick White scored 23...
Turner, Mathurin spur Pacers’ rally to beat Bulls 116-110
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin looked at the Indiana Pacers’ 21-point first-half deficit and saw an opportunity. He kept urging his teammates to play hard, to follow the game plan and insisted they eventually could come back. Again. Then the 20-year-old rookie made sure of it. Mathurin and...
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Letang gets OT game-winner, leads Penguins over Panthers 7-6
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kris Letang scored his second goal of the game with 54 seconds left in overtime to give the Pittsburgh Penguins a 7-6 victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night. Letang, who hadn’t played since Dec. 28 due to a lower-body injury, also added two assists...
Bergeron breaks tie, NHL-leading Bruins beat Canadiens 4-2
MONTREAL (AP) — Patrice Bergeron broke a tie with 2:55 left and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 on Tuesday night for their sixth straight victory. Following a faceoff in the offensive zone, Bergeron hopped on a loose puck in the slot and beat Samuel Montembeault...
Fiala scores in OT to lead the Kings past Flyers 4-3
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Fiala scored 1:09 into overtime to lead the Los Angeles Kings to a 4-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night. Anze Kopitar scored two goals and Samuel Fagemo added one for the Kings. James van Riemsdyk, Wade Allison and Rasmus Ristolainen scored for...
