Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Yardbarker
Report reveals how much guaranteed money Ravens offered Lamar Jackson
Lamar Jackson is said to be seeking a contract that is comparable to the deal Deshaun Watson got from the Cleveland Browns last year, but the Baltimore Ravens have reportedly offered nothing even close to that. Watson signed a five-year, $230 million contract with Cleveland that is fully guaranteed. Jackson,...
What happened the last time Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy faced off?
On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers for the right to play in Super Bowl LVII. The quarterback battle is intriguing, pitting Philly's possible MVP candidate, Jalen Hurts, against "Mr. Irrelevant," the 49ers' Brock Purdy. However, Sunday's conference title game won't be the first time Hurts and Purdy have faced off. The two went head-to-head during their college days in 2019 when Hurts and the Oklahoma Sooners got the better of Purdy and the Iowa State Cyclones.
Yardbarker
New NFL team emerges as Tom Brady frontrunner?
Tom Brady’s looming free agency continues to be one of the more intriguing NFL stories heading into the offseason. Earlier this week the Tampa Bay Buccaneers parted ways with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. Whether that makes Brady more or less likely to commit to the organization after last season’s disastrous run remains unclear.
Yardbarker
A Steelers Free Agency Mistake In 2021 Is Clearly Evident Two Years Later
The Pittsburgh Steelers organization has been known for bringing in top talent via the draft/undrafted free agency and rewarding those players once they prove themselves after a few years of successful on-field play. The most recent examples include TJ Watt, Cameron Sutton, Terrell Edmunds and Chris Boswell. With that said, some guys are bound to slip away because of certain cap situations and greater needs on the roster. Back in 2021, the franchise decided not to bring back a key piece on defense because of the financial state of the team and Sutton’s expected extension to be less of an expense.
Watch: 49ers involved in pregame confrontation with Cowboys kicker Brett Maher
Ahead of Sunday's NFC Divisional Round playoff between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers, the two sides were involved in a little brouhaha. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, members of the 49ers were reportedly unhappy with the Cowboys and kicker Brett Maher for warming up on San Francisco's side of the field.
Yardbarker
Dak Prescott makes bold prediction after Cowboys’ loss
Dak Prescott did not play well in his Dallas Cowboys’ 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs on Sunday night, but that’s not hurting his confidence. Prescott threw two interceptions to cost his team during a close game. Both of...
Yardbarker
Pacman Jones throws shade at Bills QB Josh Allen
It’s no secret that Adam “Pacman” Jones has never had an issue speaking his mind. So when he was asked his opinion of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen on a recent episode of “Smash & Dash,” a podcast hosted by former Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson and LenDale White, Jones had no issue going all-in on dragging Allen through the mud.
Yardbarker
George Kittle gave touchdown ball to 49ers legend
George Kittle hooked up a 49ers legend with a touchdown ball on Sunday. Christian McCaffrey rushed for a two-yard touchdown on a second-and-goal play to start the fourth quarter of the San Francisco 49ers’ NFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys. McCaffrey spiked the ball after his...
Yardbarker
Steelers Still Hiring Frank Reich Absolutely The Right Back-Up Plan For 2023
Whether the Pittsburgh Steelers have made the correct decision on keeping Matt Canada for a third season to try and make his offense work at the NFL level will have to wait until the team hits the field in 2023. If it doesn’t end up working, they’ll need to be ready to make a change. As 10 teams, including three that made the postseason, embark on searches for new offensive coordinators, one Steelers insider says the team needs to ensure they’ve got themselves covered should things go south in a hurry in 2023.
Yardbarker
Former Steelers QB Kordell Stewart Explains Why Keeping Controversial OC Matt Canada For 2023 Was the Correct Decision
The Pittsburgh Steelers are well known for pulling a Tammy Wynette and “standing by their man.” They have a long history of keeping coaches; look at the fact that they have had three head coaches in more than 50 years. This sometimes works in their favor and sometimes not so much. The Steelers are employing that same tactic by keeping current offensive coordinator, Matt Canada for 2023.
Yardbarker
Micah Parsons appears to blame Cowboys offense for loss
Dallas Cowboys fans were frustrated that their team could not get anything going offensively in Sunday’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers, and it sounds like Micah Parsons felt the same way. The Cowboys scored just one touchdown in their 19-12 divisional round loss. Parsons noted after the game...
Yardbarker
Sean McDermott responds to Stefon Diggs' postgame move
Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott had a somewhat surprising response to Stefon Diggs’ behavior at the end of Sunday’s playoff loss to Cincinnati. McDermott was asked about Diggs’ attempt to leave the stadium early at the end of Buffalo’s 27-10 defeat in the AFC Divisional Round Sunday. Interestingly, McDermott was fully defensive of his player, and used it as an example of how much Diggs cares about winning.
Yardbarker
Former Chicago Bears safety lands job with Tennessee
A former Chicago Bears defensive back lands a job with the Tennessee Titans after the Bears asked to interview him. The Chicago Bears have put in a few requests for interviews as they are looking for a new defensive backs coach with James Rowe’s departure. Chicago has already put...
Look: Football World Reacts To NFL Officiating's Sunday Announcement
The Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills are competing in the divisional round amid considerable snow at Highmark Stadium. The inclement weather has already had a significant mark through the game's midway point, as Ja'Marr Chase was unable to hold onto a touchdown pass that would be ...
Yardbarker
Bills WR Stefon Diggs had to be stopped from leaving stadium early
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs on Sunday was visibly upset toward the end of his team’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, and it sounds like he tried to get out of the stadium as quickly as he could. According to Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic, Diggs gathered his...
Yardbarker
Battle over before it starts? Insider believes 49ers have decided on Brock Purdy as QB of the future
The San Francisco 49ers invested a lot to acquire quarterback Trey Lance. The team is unlikely to admit any wrongdoing there. Not yet, at least. That's not to say that Lance can't develop into a competent starter for the Bay Area squad. The team obviously believes that to be possible, having decided he was the Week 1 starter early last offseason.
Yardbarker
Zac Taylor Apologizes to NFL Following Bengals' Win Over Bills
ORCHARD PARK — The Bengals dominated the Bills on Sunday at Highmark Stadium, beating Buffalo 27-10 and ending any chance of a neutral site AFC Championship Game. Head Coach Zac Taylor was asked if his team used the NFL’s decision to sell tickets to a potential neutral site AFC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta between the Chiefs and Bills.
Yardbarker
No One Talks About How The Steelers Made Mr. Irrelevant History That Led To 2 Championships
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a long history of Hall of Fame-worthy draft picks. Of the 18 members that are enshrined in Canton, Ohio, there are eight Steelers’ first-round selections that have received a gold jacket. Even further, names like Len Dawson and Johnny Unitas who had their name called by the Steelers and established careers elsewhere are also found in the Hall of Fame. But hidden in the long list of drafted players, we’ll find a few names that may have fallen to the backs of fans’ minds for generations.
Daniel Jones doesn't sound confident about return to Giants
Eligible for free agency this offseason, Daniel Jones' future as New York Giants quarterback is up in the air. Speaking with reporters a day after the Philadelphia Eagles knocked the Giants out of the postseason, Jones didn't sound like a guy preparing to sign a new contract tomorrow. "I'd love...
