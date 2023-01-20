ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Digital currency firm Amber reduces employee count in Hong Kong: report

Singapore-based Amber Group is the latest virtual currency firm to succumb to the bear market as it announced a reduction of its staff strength in Hong Kong several months after considering going public. A report from South China Morning Post (SCMP) noted that Amber terminated the employment of 40 individuals...
China: Upgraded digital yuan now with smart contract function

China’s digital yuan has seen an increase in the number of use cases over the last few weeks as the central bank races for a full-scale launch. The latest development is the deployment of smart contract functionality to the central bank digital currency (CBDC). The smart contract functionality was...
SmartLedger paving the way as we enter a new year for BSV Blockchain

Things are heating up in the world of BSV blockchain, with the collapse of the “crypto house of cards” well underway and a renewed level of excitement hitting the ecosystem as we enter a new year. Today we’re going to look at the buzz surrounding SmartLedger, especially regarding their proof of concept (POC) development news and expansion into the booming Middle East market.
Craig Wright talks Bitcoin in Oman: Think about what transparency really means

Bitcoin has the power to create global-sized local industries, transform cybersecurity, and build a more honest system, said Dr. Craig S. Wright. Speaking on a panel at the Global Forum/Shaping the Future event in Muscat, Oman, in October 2022, he described how Bitcoin could incentivize positive activities through transparency and accountability.

