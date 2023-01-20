Read full article on original website
Related
Fairfield Sun Times
Bill aims to undo 2021 ballot initiative law attorneys argue is unconstitutional
The Montana state Capitol in Helena on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. (Photo by Blair Miller, Daily Montanan) A bill heard in a Senate committee Monday aims to undo a law passed by the Montana Legislature in 2021 that subjected ballot initiatives to extra review by interim committees and the Montana Attorney General.
Fairfield Sun Times
Resolution to fund reservation law enforcement poised for Senate passage, other updates
The grand staircase in the Montana Capitol in Helena (Photo by Darrell Ehrlick of the Daily Montanan). Here’s the status of some of the legislation the Daily Montanan has covered this session so far. Follow bills through the Montana Legislature’s website. Senate Bill 154, which drew heavy opposition...
Fairfield Sun Times
Yellowstone County appoints Hastings to fill Stromswold’s seat
Yellowstone County District Court Judge Ashley Harada swears in Rep. Naarah Hastings, R-Billings, during a meeting on Jan. 24, 2023 (Screenshot via Community 7 Television, Billings). In the quest to appoint a new representative to fill Mallerie Stromswold’s seat in the Legislature, the Yellowstone County Commission did a lot in...
Fairfield Sun Times
Bill to repeal Montana’s energy policy up for third reading in House, other updates
Clean energy illustration (Photo illustration via Wikimedia Commons | CC-BY-SA 4.0). Here’s the status of some of the legislation the Daily Montanan has covered this session so far. Follow bills through the Montana Legislature’s website. A bill to repeal Montana’s energy policy is up for its third reading...
Fairfield Sun Times
New Gun Regulation Handicaps the Disabled
The Biden administration’s newly released regulations regarding “pistol-stabilizing braces” will instantly turn tens of thousands of law-abiding Americans into felons and create a national rifle registry. But the Biden administration and the media exaggerate the costs and ignore the benefits these braces produce. Few seem to realize...
Fairfield Sun Times
Congress approves ecosystem restoration program for lower Mississippi River
MEMPHIS — Congress has approved $40 million for ecological restoration in the lower Mississippi River — the first federal program of its kind for the 1,000-mile swath of river downstream of Cape Girardeau. Environmental advocates have been lobbying for something like it for years, following suit with a decades-old counterpart in the upper basin.
Fairfield Sun Times
Tax mandate under ARPA overruled on appeal
(The Center Square) – A federal tax mandate has been shot down by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The appellate court ruled a tax mandate tucked into the American Rescue Plan Act that would have prohibited states from using federal funds under the law to “either directly or indirectly” offset any tax decreases or delays in tax increases was unconstitutional.
Comments / 0