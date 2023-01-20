ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
Fairfield Sun Times

Bill aims to undo 2021 ballot initiative law attorneys argue is unconstitutional

The Montana state Capitol in Helena on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. (Photo by Blair Miller, Daily Montanan) A bill heard in a Senate committee Monday aims to undo a law passed by the Montana Legislature in 2021 that subjected ballot initiatives to extra review by interim committees and the Montana Attorney General.
Fairfield Sun Times

Yellowstone County appoints Hastings to fill Stromswold’s seat

Yellowstone County District Court Judge Ashley Harada swears in Rep. Naarah Hastings, R-Billings, during a meeting on Jan. 24, 2023 (Screenshot via Community 7 Television, Billings). In the quest to appoint a new representative to fill Mallerie Stromswold’s seat in the Legislature, the Yellowstone County Commission did a lot in...
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

New Gun Regulation Handicaps the Disabled

The Biden administration’s newly released regulations regarding “pistol-stabilizing braces” will instantly turn tens of thousands of law-abiding Americans into felons and create a national rifle registry. But the Biden administration and the media exaggerate the costs and ignore the benefits these braces produce. Few seem to realize...
COLORADO STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Congress approves ecosystem restoration program for lower Mississippi River

MEMPHIS — Congress has approved $40 million for ecological restoration in the lower Mississippi River — the first federal program of its kind for the 1,000-mile swath of river downstream of Cape Girardeau. Environmental advocates have been lobbying for something like it for years, following suit with a decades-old counterpart in the upper basin.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Fairfield Sun Times

Tax mandate under ARPA overruled on appeal

(The Center Square) – A federal tax mandate has been shot down by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The appellate court ruled a tax mandate tucked into the American Rescue Plan Act that would have prohibited states from using federal funds under the law to “either directly or indirectly” offset any tax decreases or delays in tax increases was unconstitutional.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy